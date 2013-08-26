The Great Bull Run
Participants run in the Great Bull Run in Petersburg, Virginia August 24, 2013. The quarter-mile event, shorter than the historical event held in Pamplona, Spain, was held on a local drag racing track (R). REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Participants run in the Great Bull Run in Petersburg, Virginia August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Participants run and dodge a bull in the Great Bull Run in Petersburg, Virginia August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Participants run and dodge bulls in the Great Bull Run in Petersburg, Virginia August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A woman wearing a mask with bull horns prepares to run in the Great Bull Run in Petersburg, Virginia August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A man (L) lies unconscious after being run over by bulls during the last heat at the Great Bull Run in Petersburg, Virginia August 24, 2013. The man was attended to by medical personnel and left the event in their care. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A man (L) is treated by medical personnel after being run over by bulls during the last heat at the Great Bull Run in Petersburg, Virginia August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A participant runs and dodges bulls in the Great Bull Run in Petersburg, Virginia August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A participant in Superman shirt prepares to run in the Great Bull Run in Petersburg, Virginia August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Participants run and dodge bulls in the Great Bull Run in Petersburg, Virginia August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Three participants have their photograph taken after running in the Great Bull Run in Petersburg, Virginia August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Participants run and dodge bulls in the Great Bull Run in Petersburg, Virginia August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Participants run and dodge bulls in the Great Bull Run in Petersburg, Virginia August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A man (L) lies unconscious after being run over by bulls during the last heat at the Great Bull Run in Petersburg, Virginia August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Participants enter the area to run in the Great Bull Run in Petersburg, Virginia August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
