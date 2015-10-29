Edition:
The great pumpkin

Jack O' Lanterns carved as the skeletons are displayed on the grounds of the historic Van Cortlandt Manor House and Museum during the "Great Jack O' Lantern Blaze" in Croton-on Hudson, New York October 27, 2015. With more than 7,000 hand carved illuminated Jack O' Lanterns, the annual Halloween exhibit draws thousands of visitors. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
Jack O' Lanterns sit on the stairway railings of the historic Van Cortlandt Manor House and Museum during the "Great Jack O' Lantern Blaze" in Croton-on Hudson, New York October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
A train made of hand carved Jack O' Lanterns is displayed on the grounds of the historic Van Cortlandt Manor House and Museum during the "Great Jack O' Lantern Blaze" in Croton-on Hudson, New York October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
Jack O' Lanterns are displayed as the "Headless Horseman", a fictional character from Washington Irving's short story "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow", during the "Great Jack O' Lantern Blaze" on the grounds of the historic Van Cortlandt Manor House and Museum in Croton-on Hudson, New York October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
A Jack O' Lantern carved as Ichabod Crane, a fictional character from Washington Irving's short story "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow" sits near a covered bridge on the grounds of the historic Van Cortlandt Manor House and Museum during the "Great Jack O' Lantern Blaze" in Croton-on Hudson, New York October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
Jack O' Lanterns displayed as a field of sunflowers sit on the grounds of the historic Van Cortlandt Manor House and Museum during the "Great Jack O' Lantern Blaze" in Croton-on Hudson, New York October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
Jack O' Lanterns are displayed on the stair railings of the historic Van Cortlandt Manor House and Museum during the "Great Jack O' Lantern Blaze" in Croton-on Hudson, New York October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
Jack O' Lanterns cover a covered bridge on the grounds of historic Van Cortlandt Manor House and Museum during the "Great Jack O' Lantern Blaze" in Croton-on Hudson, New York October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
A Jack O' Lantern carved as the movie monster Frankenstein is displayed on the grounds of the historic Van Cortlandt Manor House and Museum during the "Great Jack O' Lantern Blaze" in Croton-on Hudson, New York October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
Jack O' Lanterns sit on the grounds of the historic Van Cortlandt Manor House and Museum during the "Great Jack O' Lantern Blaze" in Croton-on Hudson, New York October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
Intricately carved Jack O' Lanterns sit on display on the grounds of the historic Van Cortlandt Manor House and Museum during the "Great Jack O' Lantern Blaze" in Croton-on Hudson, New York October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
Jack O' Lanterns sit on the grounds of the historic Van Cortlandt Manor House and Museum during the "Great Jack O' Lantern Blaze" in Croton-on Hudson, New York October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
Jack O' Lanterns are displayed on the stair railings of the historic Van Cortlandt Manor House and Museum during the "Great Jack O' Lantern Blaze" in Croton-on Hudson, New York October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
Jack O' Lanterns sit on the grounds of the historic Van Cortlandt Manor House and Museum during the "Great Jack O' Lantern Blaze" in Croton-on Hudson, New York October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
