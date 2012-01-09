Edition:
"The Great Successor"

Monday, January 09, 2012

New leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un holds a weapon in this undated still image taken from video at an unknown location in North Korea released on January 8, 2012. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

Monday, January 09, 2012

New leader of North Korea, Kim Jong-un, rides a horse in this undated still image taken from video at an unknown location released on January 8, 2012. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

Monday, January 09, 2012

New leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un inspects weapons in this undated still image taken from video at an unknown location in North Korea released January 8, 2012. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

Monday, January 09, 2012

New leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un inspects an armoured vehicle in this undated still image taken from video at an unknown location in North Korea released on January 8, 2012. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

Monday, January 09, 2012

North Korea's new leader Kim Jong-un visits the Seoul Ryu Kyong Su 105 Guards Tank Division of the Korean People's Army (KPA) in Pyongyang, in a picture released January 1, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA

Monday, January 09, 2012

North Korea's new leader Kim Jong-un visits the Seoul Ryu Kyong Su 105 Guards Tank Division of the Korean People's Army (KPA) in Pyongyang, in a picture released January 1, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA

Monday, January 09, 2012

North Korea's new leader Kim Jong-un cries as his father, North Korea's late leader Kim Jong-il, lies in state during the run-up to his funeral in Pyongyang in this still image taken from video broadcast on December 27, 2011. REUTERS/KCNA via Reuters TV

Monday, January 09, 2012

New North Korean ruler Kim Jong-un pays his respects to his father and former leader Kim Jong-il who is lying in state at the Kumsusan Memorial Palace in Pyongyang in this still picture taken from video footage aired December 20, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via REUTERS TV

Monday, January 09, 2012

Kim Jong-il looks at his youngest son Kim Jong-un as they watch a parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang, October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Monday, January 09, 2012

Kim Jong-un, son of Kim Jong-il, makes an appearance at an Arirang and Mass Games venue in Pyongyang, October 9, 2010. REUTERS/Kyodo

Monday, January 09, 2012

Kim Jong-un, son of Kim Jong-il visits Mokran Video Company in Pyongyang in this undated picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency September 11, 2011. REUTERS/KCNA

Monday, January 09, 2012

Kim Jong-il speaks to his son Kim Jong-un during a military parade in Pyongyang's central square marking the 63rd anniversary of the state's founding, September 9, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

Monday, January 09, 2012

Kim Jong-un, youngest son of Kim Jong-il, is displayed on a screen during a performance to celebrate the birthday of Kim Jong-il, which falls on February 16, in Pyongyang, February 14, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo

Monday, January 09, 2012

A boy identified by South Korean TV station KBS as Kim Jong-un, the third son of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, in an undated photo provided by Kenji Fujimoto, who said he was a cook for Kim Jong-il for 13 years in North Korea. According to Fujimoto, Kim Jong-un was aged 11 in this photo. REUTERS/Courtesy of Kenji Fujimoto

Monday, January 09, 2012

Kim Jong-il and his son Kim Jong-un visit the Pyongyang Floriculture Institute in this picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency in Pyongyang March 4, 2011. REUTERS/KCNA

Monday, January 09, 2012

Kim Jong-il walks in front of his youngest son Kim Jong-un as they watch a parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang, October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Kyodo

Monday, January 09, 2012

Kim Jong-un, son of Kim Jong-il, makes an appearance at an Arirang and Mass Games venue in Pyongyang, October 9, 2010. REUTERS/Kyodo

Monday, January 09, 2012

New North Korean ruler Kim Jong-un pays his respects to his father and former leader Kim Jong-il, lying in state at the Kumsusan Memorial Palace in Pyongyang in this still picture taken from video footage aired December 20, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via REUTERS TV

Monday, January 09, 2012

North Korea's new leader Kim Jong-un salutes as he accompanies the hearse carrying the coffin of late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il during his funeral procession in Pyongyang in this photo taken December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo

Monday, January 09, 2012

Kim Jong-un, youngest son of Kim Jong-il, watches a parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang, October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

''The Great Successor''

