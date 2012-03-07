The Greyhound express
Greyhounds compete at the Caliente racetrack in Tijuana, February 18, 2012. All the dogs have been imported from the United States where only seven states still operate dog tracks. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Greyhounds stand at a fence in a kennel at the Caliente racetrack in Tijuana, February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Greyhounds walk with their handlers before competing at the Caliente racetrack in Tijuana, February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Greyhounds look on from behind a fence in a kennel at the Caliente racetrack in Tijuana, February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
A load of 13 greyhounds arrive onboard a Hound Hauler in La Habra, a suburb of Los Angeles, February 11, 2012. Fast Friends, a greyhound adoption group based outside Los Angeles, is committed to finding homes for retired greyhounds from the Caliente racetrack in Tijuana. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Fast Friends founder Joyce McRorie helps Bowtie Man the greyhound out of the Hound Hauler in Los Angeles, February 11, 2012. Every few months, volunteers orchestrate an event called "Retirement Day" where older, slower dogs or dogs that have been weakened from frequent leg injuries officially leave their racing days behind and are given up for adoption. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Greyhound Dreamboat, also known as U.S.S. Dreamboat, is given a bath by volunteers in Los Angeles, February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Courtney Williams introduces her cat Kinko to Robin the greyhound, next to Fast Friends founder Joyce McRorie, as part of a test to determine Robin's foster placements in Los Angeles, February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Greyhound Dave tries to sit on the lap of a volunteer in Los Angeles, February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Marcia Hall (L), who has adopted two greyhounds, and Fast Friends founder Joyce McRorie sit in the waiting room of a veterinarian with their dogs in Los Angeles, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Two adopted greyhounds relax in their new home in Whittier, California, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Urns holding the ashes of deceased greyhounds are seen in the living room of Fast Friends founders Joyce and Tom McRorie in Los Angeles, February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
A girl hugs a greyhound that will be placed in temporary foster care at her home in Los Angeles, February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Erin Siegal