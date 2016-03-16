Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Mar 16, 2016 | 5:40pm GMT

The happiest places on earth

1. DENMARK: People walk along an avenue of blossoming cherry trees at the cemetery of Bispebjerg in Copenhagen April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Sophia Juliane Lydolph/Scanpix Denmark

1. DENMARK: People walk along an avenue of blossoming cherry trees at the cemetery of Bispebjerg in Copenhagen April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Sophia Juliane Lydolph/Scanpix Denmark

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
1. DENMARK: People walk along an avenue of blossoming cherry trees at the cemetery of Bispebjerg in Copenhagen April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Sophia Juliane Lydolph/Scanpix Denmark
Close
1 / 10
2. SWITZERLAND: Cheese maker and farmer Jacques Murith gathers his cows prior to their departure for the Proveta pasture on the first day of the season in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

2. SWITZERLAND: Cheese maker and farmer Jacques Murith gathers his cows prior to their departure for the Proveta pasture on the first day of the season in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Thursday, October 17, 2013
2. SWITZERLAND: Cheese maker and farmer Jacques Murith gathers his cows prior to their departure for the Proveta pasture on the first day of the season in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
2 / 10
3. ICELAND: People relax in one of the Blue Lagoon hot springs near the town of Grindavik February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

3. ICELAND: People relax in one of the Blue Lagoon hot springs near the town of Grindavik February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Tuesday, February 26, 2013
3. ICELAND: People relax in one of the Blue Lagoon hot springs near the town of Grindavik February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
3 / 10
4. NORWAY: A man cycles past a banner featuring the Norwegian flag and a rainbow hanging on a warehouse in Oslo, Norway June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

4. NORWAY: A man cycles past a banner featuring the Norwegian flag and a rainbow hanging on a warehouse in Oslo, Norway June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, June 20, 2012
4. NORWAY: A man cycles past a banner featuring the Norwegian flag and a rainbow hanging on a warehouse in Oslo, Norway June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
4 / 10
5. FINLAND: Mire Ibrahim waves the Finnish flag during a demonstration against racism where an estimated 15,000 people attended in Helsinki, Finland July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Vesa Moilanen/Lehtikuva

5. FINLAND: Mire Ibrahim waves the Finnish flag during a demonstration against racism where an estimated 15,000 people attended in Helsinki, Finland July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Vesa Moilanen/Lehtikuva

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
5. FINLAND: Mire Ibrahim waves the Finnish flag during a demonstration against racism where an estimated 15,000 people attended in Helsinki, Finland July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Vesa Moilanen/Lehtikuva
Close
5 / 10
6. CANADA: Youths play pond hockey on Pigeon Lake near the town of Bobcaygeon, in the Kawartha Lake region of central Ontario March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

6. CANADA: Youths play pond hockey on Pigeon Lake near the town of Bobcaygeon, in the Kawartha Lake region of central Ontario March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Sunday, March 02, 2014
6. CANADA: Youths play pond hockey on Pigeon Lake near the town of Bobcaygeon, in the Kawartha Lake region of central Ontario March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Close
6 / 10
7. NETHERLANDS: Cyclists visit a Dutch tulip field in Noordwijk April 24, 2010. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

7. NETHERLANDS: Cyclists visit a Dutch tulip field in Noordwijk April 24, 2010. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2010
7. NETHERLANDS: Cyclists visit a Dutch tulip field in Noordwijk April 24, 2010. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
Close
7 / 10
8. NEW ZEALAND: A woman dives from a platform into a giant air bed at a park in Palmerston North September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

8. NEW ZEALAND: A woman dives from a platform into a giant air bed at a park in Palmerston North September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2011
8. NEW ZEALAND: A woman dives from a platform into a giant air bed at a park in Palmerston North September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Close
8 / 10
9. AUSTRALIA: A couple embrace on the water's edge as they watch the first sunrise of the new year on Australia's Bondi Beach in Sydney, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

9. AUSTRALIA: A couple embrace on the water's edge as they watch the first sunrise of the new year on Australia's Bondi Beach in Sydney, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2015
9. AUSTRALIA: A couple embrace on the water's edge as they watch the first sunrise of the new year on Australia's Bondi Beach in Sydney, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
9 / 10
10. SWEDEN: A skater speeds on rain-wet ice on lake Orlangen, south of Stockholm December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Rostlund/TT News Agency

10. SWEDEN: A skater speeds on rain-wet ice on lake Orlangen, south of Stockholm December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Rostlund/TT News Agency

Reuters / Sunday, December 15, 2013
10. SWEDEN: A skater speeds on rain-wet ice on lake Orlangen, south of Stockholm December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Rostlund/TT News Agency
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Next Slideshows

Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Devon the West Highland white terrier takes best in show at Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

14 Mar 2016
Remembering Nancy Reagan

Remembering Nancy Reagan

Family and friends pay tribute to former first lady Nancy Reagan.

10 Mar 2016
The Secret Service campaign

The Secret Service campaign

The Secret Service detail on the presidential campaign trail.

09 Mar 2016
Animal mother and child

Animal mother and child

Adorable offspring in the animal kingdom.

09 Mar 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.

The Met Gala

The Met Gala

Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".

Albino animals

Albino animals

Rare creatures from the animal world.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition

Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition

In Yemen, where one child under the age of five dies of preventable hunger and disease every 10 minutes, seven-year-old Jamila Ali Abdu died of malnutrition in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

An Iraqi commander expects to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul in May despite resistance from militants in the densely populated Old City district.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures