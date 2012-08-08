The highest-paid celebrity couples
1: Beyonce and Jay-Z are the world's highest-paid celebrity couple, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. The couple earned a combined $78 million over the past year. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
2: Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady, who topped the list last year, are second, earning a combined $72 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
3: David and Victoria Beckham are third, earning a combined $54 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
4: Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are fourth, earning a combined $45 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
5: Will and Jada Pinkett Smith are fifth, earning a combined $40 million. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer
