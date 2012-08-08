Edition:
United Kingdom

The highest-paid celebrity couples

Wednesday, August 08, 2012

1: Beyonce and Jay-Z are the world's highest-paid celebrity couple, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. The couple earned a combined $78 million over the past year. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, August 08, 2012

1: Beyonce and Jay-Z are the world's highest-paid celebrity couple, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. The couple earned a combined $78 million over the past year. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
1 / 5
Wednesday, August 08, 2012

2: Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady, who topped the list last year, are second, earning a combined $72 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, August 08, 2012

2: Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady, who topped the list last year, are second, earning a combined $72 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
2 / 5
Wednesday, August 08, 2012

3: David and Victoria Beckham are third, earning a combined $54 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Wednesday, August 08, 2012

3: David and Victoria Beckham are third, earning a combined $54 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
3 / 5
Wednesday, August 08, 2012

4: Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are fourth, earning a combined $45 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, August 08, 2012

4: Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are fourth, earning a combined $45 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
4 / 5
Wednesday, August 08, 2012

5: Will and Jada Pinkett Smith are fifth, earning a combined $40 million. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer

Wednesday, August 08, 2012

5: Will and Jada Pinkett Smith are fifth, earning a combined $40 million. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer

Close
5 / 5

The highest-paid celebrity couples

The highest-paid celebrity couples Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Style file

Style file
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Islamic State militants behind bars

All Collections

Islamic State militants behind bars

8:01pm GMT

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

All Collections

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

7:30pm GMT

The internment of Japanese-Americans

All Collections

The internment of Japanese-Americans

6:55pm GMT

Flooding in Gaza

All Collections

Flooding in Gaza

4:30pm GMT

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

1:10pm GMT

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

1:30am GMT

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

1:20am GMT

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

1:15am GMT

View More Slideshows »