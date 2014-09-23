Edition:
The hip-hop rich list

1: Dr. Dre is the top-earning rapper this year, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. Thanks to Apple's buyout of his Beats brand, Dre pulled in the highest yearly earnings total of any musician ever evaluated by Forbes at $620 million. REUTERS/David McNew

2: Jay Z is tied for second, earning $60 million. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2: Sean 'Diddy' Combs also earned $60 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

4. Drake earned $33 million. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

5. Macklemore and Ryan Lewis earned $32 million. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

6. Kanye West earned $30 million. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

7. Birdman earned $24 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

8. Lil Wayne earned $23 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

9. Pharrell Williams earned $22 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

10. Eminem earned $18 million. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

11. Nicki Minaj earned $14 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

12. Wiz Khalifa earned $13 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

13. Pitbull earned $12 million. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

14. Snoop Dogg earned $10 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

15. Kendrick Lamar earned $9 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

16. Ludacris is tied for 16th place with $8 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

16. Tech N9ne is tied at 16th place with $8 million. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

16. Swiss Beatz is tied at 16th place with $8 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

16. 50 Cent is tied at 16th place with $8 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

20. Rick Ross is tied at 20th place with $7 million. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

20. J. Cole is tied at 20th place with $7 million. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

20. DJ Khaled is tied at 20th place with $7 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

20. Lil Jon is tied at 20th place with $7 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

