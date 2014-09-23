The hip-hop rich list
1: Dr. Dre is the top-earning rapper this year, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. Thanks to Apple's buyout of his Beats brand, Dre pulled in the highest yearly earnings total of any musician ever evaluated by Forbes at $620 million. ...more
2: Jay Z is tied for second, earning $60 million. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
2: Sean 'Diddy' Combs also earned $60 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
4. Drake earned $33 million. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
5. Macklemore and Ryan Lewis earned $32 million. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
6. Kanye West earned $30 million. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
7. Birdman earned $24 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
8. Lil Wayne earned $23 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
9. Pharrell Williams earned $22 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
10. Eminem earned $18 million. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
11. Nicki Minaj earned $14 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
12. Wiz Khalifa earned $13 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
13. Pitbull earned $12 million. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
14. Snoop Dogg earned $10 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
15. Kendrick Lamar earned $9 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
16. Ludacris is tied for 16th place with $8 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
16. Tech N9ne is tied at 16th place with $8 million. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
16. Swiss Beatz is tied at 16th place with $8 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
16. 50 Cent is tied at 16th place with $8 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
20. Rick Ross is tied at 20th place with $7 million. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
20. J. Cole is tied at 20th place with $7 million. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
20. DJ Khaled is tied at 20th place with $7 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
20. Lil Jon is tied at 20th place with $7 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
