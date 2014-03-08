The hopes and dreams of women

Tahsiye Ozyilmaz, 33, and her daughter Halime, 14, at their home in Zeytinpinar village of Derik, a Kurdish town in Mardin Province, Turkey. Tahsiye, who is a housewife, didn't go to school. She says would have liked to become a teacher, but she had an arranged marriage at the age of 17. She wants her daughter to finish her education, and would like her to be a doctor. Halime stopped going to school last year because it was 10 km (6 miles) from her house and the journey was too difficult. Halime says she would have liked to become a doctor, but now this is impossible. She says she thinks she will have an arranged marriage when she is 17 or 18, like her mother did. REUTERS/Umit Bektas