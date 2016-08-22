Edition:
The hottest month ever

Photographer
Noah Berger
Location
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016

The Soberanes Fire burns down a hillside towards the Rancho San Carlos community in Carmel-By-The-Sea, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Photographer
Shannon Stapleton
Location
New York, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016

Children run through water spraying from a fire hydrant in the Queens borough of New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Photographer
Neil Hall
Location
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM
Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016

People swim at Parliament Hill Lido on a sunny day in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Photographer
Michael Fiala
Location
PALO COLORADO, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016

Firefighters with the Conservation Camp Program walk up a ridge during the Soberanes Fire in the Palo Colorado area north of Big Sur, California. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Photographer
Neil Hall
Location
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM
Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016

People splash water on each other as they pose for the camera at Parliament Hill Lido on a sunny day in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Photographer
Gene Blevins
Location
LOS ANGELES, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016

A fire fighter battles the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Photographer
Gene Blevins
Location
LOS ANGELES, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016

Fire fighters battle the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Photographer
Javier Barbancho
Location
MADRID, SPAIN
Reuters / Sunday, July 24, 2016

A girl gestures as she slides along a water slide in Madrid. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

Photographer
Jorge Adorno
Location
BOQUERON, PARAGUAY
Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016

A cattle carcass is pictured on the Agropil ranch as the Pilcomayo river faces its worst drought in almost two decades, in Boqueron, on the border between Paraguay and Argentina. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Photographer
Mike Segar
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016

A man cools off at an open fire hydrant on a hot day in the Washington Heights section of upper Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Photographer
Noah Berger
Location
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, July 28, 2016

Seen in a long exposure photograph, the Soberanes Fire burns along ridges above Carmel-By-The-Sea, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Photographer
Michael Fiala
Location
PALO COLORADO, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, August 01, 2016

Tom Stokesberry with the U.S. Forest Service surveys a destroyed home after the Soberanes Fire burned through the Palo Colorado area, north of Big Sur, California. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Photographer
Michael Fiala
Location
BIG SUR, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016

Smoke from the Soberanes Fire combined with a marine layer reduces visibility over Bixby Bridge on State Route 1 north of Big Sur, California. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Photographer
Antonio Bronic
Location
Crikvenica, Croatia
Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016

A dog is seen on a swimming board at dog beach and bar in Crikvenica, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Photographer
Jon Nazca
Location
RONDA, SPAIN
Reuters / Thursday, July 28, 2016

A woman and a man rest on a bench during a hot summer day in downtown Ronda, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Photographer
Jorge Adorno
Location
BOQUERON, PARAGUAY
Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016

Alligators are pictured stuck in the mud of the dry Pilcomayo river, which is facing its worst drought in almost two decades, on the border between Paraguay and Argentina, in Boqueron. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Photographer
Eduardo Munoz
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Saturday, July 23, 2016

People take a sunbath during a heat wave called "Heat Dome" in Manhattan. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Photographer
Javier Barbancho
Location
MADRID, SPAIN
Reuters / Saturday, July 30, 2016

Children play as they cool down in a fountain beside Manzanares river in Madrid. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

Photographer
China Stringer Network
Location
QINGDAO, CHINA
Reuters / Sunday, July 31, 2016

People cool off on a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
Jorge Adorno
Location
BOQUERON, PARAGUAY
Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016

An alligator is pictured stuck in the mud of the dry Pilcomayo river, which is facing its worst drought in almost two decades, on the border between Paraguay and Argentina, in Boqueron. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Photographer
Arnd Wiegmann
Location
ZURICH, Switzerland
Reuters / Wednesday, July 20, 2016

People relax as they float in their dinghies during hot temperatures down the Limmat river in Zurich, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Photographer
Gene Blevins
Location
LOS ANGELES, United States
Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016

Two plumes of smoke rise from the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Photographer
Gene Blevins
Location
LOS ANGELES, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016

A fire fighter is sprayed with retardant as a helicopter makes a drop as emergency workers continue to battle the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Photographer
Joshua Roberts
Location
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Sunday, July 24, 2016

Children play in a fountain during a heat wave in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Photographer
Neil Hall
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016

A man sunbathes in his shoes in Regents Park in London, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Photographer
Ilya Naymushin
Location
Krasnoyarsk Region, Russia
Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016

People float on a board along the Yenisei River on a hot summer day in the Siberian Taiga area outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Photographer
Neil Hall
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016

Men pose as they dive into Parliament Hill Lido on a sunny day in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Photographer
Michael Fiala
Location
CARMEL HIGHLANDS, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016

A charred slope smolders after the Soberanes Fire burned through the area in the mountains above Carmel Highlands, California. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Photographer
Eduardo Munoz
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016

People sunbathe on a hot and sunny day at Central Park in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Photographer
Eduardo Munoz
Location
ASTORIA, United States
Reuters / Sunday, July 24, 2016

People enjoy a day in the pool during a heat wave called "Heat Dome" in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Photographer
Noah Berger
Location
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, July 28, 2016

A firefighter passes flames from the Soberanes Fire as it burns the Rancho San Carlos community of Carmel-by-the-Sea, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Photographer
Jose Luis Gonzalez
Location
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico
Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016

Children play in an inflatable pool to cool off during a hot summer day on the Mexican side of the Rio Bravo near the fence marking the border between Mexico and the U.S in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Photographer
Eduardo Munoz
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Saturday, July 23, 2016

A man cool off his dogs on a fountain during a heat wave called "Heat Dome" in Manhattan. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

