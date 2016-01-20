Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Jan 20, 2016 | 5:20pm GMT

The hottest year ever

Fire photographer Tod Sudmeier gets hit with flying embers from strong winds at the Solimar brush fire in Ventura County, California, December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Fire photographer Tod Sudmeier gets hit with flying embers from strong winds at the Solimar brush fire in Ventura County, California, December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Saturday, December 26, 2015
Fire photographer Tod Sudmeier gets hit with flying embers from strong winds at the Solimar brush fire in Ventura County, California, December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A field of dead almond trees is seen in Coalinga in the Central Valley, California, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A field of dead almond trees is seen in Coalinga in the Central Valley, California, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
A field of dead almond trees is seen in Coalinga in the Central Valley, California, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Firefighters watch the Rocky Fire advance in Lake County, California, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Firefighters watch the Rocky Fire advance in Lake County, California, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
Firefighters watch the Rocky Fire advance in Lake County, California, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
A man reacts while being pushed on a stretcher, after receiving treatment for heatstroke, outside Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) in Karachi, Pakistan, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A man reacts while being pushed on a stretcher, after receiving treatment for heatstroke, outside Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) in Karachi, Pakistan, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
A man reacts while being pushed on a stretcher, after receiving treatment for heatstroke, outside Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) in Karachi, Pakistan, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Buffalos escape a fire, which is spreading on a patch of land by the Yamuna river, on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Buffalos escape a fire, which is spreading on a patch of land by the Yamuna river, on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
Buffalos escape a fire, which is spreading on a patch of land by the Yamuna river, on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Visitors crowd an artificial wave swimming pool at a tourist resort to escape the summer heat in Daying county of Suining, Sichuan province, China, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Visitors crowd an artificial wave swimming pool at a tourist resort to escape the summer heat in Daying county of Suining, Sichuan province, China, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2015
Visitors crowd an artificial wave swimming pool at a tourist resort to escape the summer heat in Daying county of Suining, Sichuan province, China, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A tractor collects golf balls on a driving range in the Palm Springs area, California, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A tractor collects golf balls on a driving range in the Palm Springs area, California, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
A tractor collects golf balls on a driving range in the Palm Springs area, California, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Robert Hooper, exhausted after several days with little sleep, is overcome with emotion while surveying his property that was burnt by the so-called Valley Fire near Middleton, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Robert Hooper, exhausted after several days with little sleep, is overcome with emotion while surveying his property that was burnt by the so-called Valley Fire near Middleton, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Robert Hooper, exhausted after several days with little sleep, is overcome with emotion while surveying his property that was burnt by the so-called Valley Fire near Middleton, California, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
A bus driver reacts as Greater Amman Municipality personnel spray them with a water sprinkler in order to cool them down as part of measures to ease the effect of a heatwave, in Amman, Jordan, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A bus driver reacts as Greater Amman Municipality personnel spray them with a water sprinkler in order to cool them down as part of measures to ease the effect of a heatwave, in Amman, Jordan, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
A bus driver reacts as Greater Amman Municipality personnel spray them with a water sprinkler in order to cool them down as part of measures to ease the effect of a heatwave, in Amman, Jordan, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Livestock drink from a drying river outside Utrecht, a small town in the northwest of KwaZulu-Natal, Souuth Africa, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Livestock drink from a drying river outside Utrecht, a small town in the northwest of KwaZulu-Natal, Souuth Africa, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Livestock drink from a drying river outside Utrecht, a small town in the northwest of KwaZulu-Natal, Souuth Africa, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Men move the body of a deceased who died due to intense hot weather, after identification at Edhi Foundation morgue in Karachi, Pakistan, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Men move the body of a deceased who died due to intense hot weather, after identification at Edhi Foundation morgue in Karachi, Pakistan, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Men move the body of a deceased who died due to intense hot weather, after identification at Edhi Foundation morgue in Karachi, Pakistan, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A passenger sleeps along with her children at a railway station on a hot summer day in Allahabad, India, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A passenger sleeps along with her children at a railway station on a hot summer day in Allahabad, India, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
A passenger sleeps along with her children at a railway station on a hot summer day in Allahabad, India, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A dead horse lies beside Highway 175 after the Valley Fire raged through Middletown, California September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

A dead horse lies beside Highway 175 after the Valley Fire raged through Middletown, California September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
A dead horse lies beside Highway 175 after the Valley Fire raged through Middletown, California September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A man stands in an empty public swimming pool in Burbank, Los Angeles, California, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A man stands in an empty public swimming pool in Burbank, Los Angeles, California, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2015
A man stands in an empty public swimming pool in Burbank, Los Angeles, California, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Huge areas of dry ground which would be under water when the lake is full are seen at Lake Powell near Page, Arizona, May 26, 2015. Lake Powell on the Colorado River provides water for Nevada, Arizona and California. A severe drought in recent years, combined with withdrawals that many believe are not sustainable, has reduced its levels to only about 42 percent of its capacity. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Huge areas of dry ground which would be under water when the lake is full are seen at Lake Powell near Page, Arizona, May 26, 2015. Lake Powell on the Colorado River provides water for Nevada, Arizona and California. A severe drought in recent years,...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
Huge areas of dry ground which would be under water when the lake is full are seen at Lake Powell near Page, Arizona, May 26, 2015. Lake Powell on the Colorado River provides water for Nevada, Arizona and California. A severe drought in recent years, combined with withdrawals that many believe are not sustainable, has reduced its levels to only about 42 percent of its capacity. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A man pours water over himself while washing a horse in order to cool it down as part of measures taken to ease the effect of a heatwave at the Beirut Hippodrome, Lebanon, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

A man pours water over himself while washing a horse in order to cool it down as part of measures taken to ease the effect of a heatwave at the Beirut Hippodrome, Lebanon, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2015
A man pours water over himself while washing a horse in order to cool it down as part of measures taken to ease the effect of a heatwave at the Beirut Hippodrome, Lebanon, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Villagers use pumps to get water from a partially dried-up pond as drought hits Penglai, Shandong province, China, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Villagers use pumps to get water from a partially dried-up pond as drought hits Penglai, Shandong province, China, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
Villagers use pumps to get water from a partially dried-up pond as drought hits Penglai, Shandong province, China, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Women enjoy a warm day on a boat at the lake in Central Park, New York, December 25, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Women enjoy a warm day on a boat at the lake in Central Park, New York, December 25, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, December 25, 2015
Women enjoy a warm day on a boat at the lake in Central Park, New York, December 25, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A girl cools off herself in the waters of the river Ganges during a hot summer morning in Allahabad, India, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A girl cools off herself in the waters of the river Ganges during a hot summer morning in Allahabad, India, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2015
A girl cools off herself in the waters of the river Ganges during a hot summer morning in Allahabad, India, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Members of El Carrizo Hot Shots crew cut fire a line through the night to try to contain the Lake Fire in the San Bernardino National Forest, California, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/David McNew

Members of El Carrizo Hot Shots crew cut fire a line through the night to try to contain the Lake Fire in the San Bernardino National Forest, California, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2015
Members of El Carrizo Hot Shots crew cut fire a line through the night to try to contain the Lake Fire in the San Bernardino National Forest, California, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/David McNew
A farmer removes dried plants from his parched paddy field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A farmer removes dried plants from his parched paddy field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
A farmer removes dried plants from his parched paddy field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Children eat ice cream at Appleby-in-Westmorland, Britain, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Children eat ice cream at Appleby-in-Westmorland, Britain, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
Children eat ice cream at Appleby-in-Westmorland, Britain, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
People swim and sunbathe on a hot sunny summer day at the beach of Wannsee near Berlin, Germany, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

People swim and sunbathe on a hot sunny summer day at the beach of Wannsee near Berlin, Germany, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2015
People swim and sunbathe on a hot sunny summer day at the beach of Wannsee near Berlin, Germany, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Salt pans and small dams can be seen in drought-effected farming areas located on the outskirts of the Western Australian capital city of Perth, March 8, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Salt pans and small dams can be seen in drought-effected farming areas located on the outskirts of the Western Australian capital city of Perth, March 8, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2015
Salt pans and small dams can be seen in drought-effected farming areas located on the outskirts of the Western Australian capital city of Perth, March 8, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
A man cools off from a public tap after filling bottles during intense hot weather in Karachi, Pakistan, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A man cools off from a public tap after filling bottles during intense hot weather in Karachi, Pakistan, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
A man cools off from a public tap after filling bottles during intense hot weather in Karachi, Pakistan, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Female polar bear Anori looks out through a toy as she cools off during a hot summer day at the zoo of Wuppertal, Germany, Jul 2, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Female polar bear Anori looks out through a toy as she cools off during a hot summer day at the zoo of Wuppertal, Germany, Jul 2, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
Female polar bear Anori looks out through a toy as she cools off during a hot summer day at the zoo of Wuppertal, Germany, Jul 2, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A visitor is silhouetted as she slides down a huge water pipe at a public swimming pool on a hot sunny day in Vienna, Austria, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

A visitor is silhouetted as she slides down a huge water pipe at a public swimming pool on a hot sunny day in Vienna, Austria, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2015
A visitor is silhouetted as she slides down a huge water pipe at a public swimming pool on a hot sunny day in Vienna, Austria, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
An aerial view of cracked ground of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

An aerial view of cracked ground of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2015
An aerial view of cracked ground of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Boys sit in a plastic container filled with water as they cool themselves next to a borewell at a farmland on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Boys sit in a plastic container filled with water as they cool themselves next to a borewell at a farmland on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
Boys sit in a plastic container filled with water as they cool themselves next to a borewell at a farmland on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Residents at the Ter Biest house for elderly persons refresh their feet in a swimming pool on a hot summer day in Grimbergen, Belgium, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Residents at the Ter Biest house for elderly persons refresh their feet in a swimming pool on a hot summer day in Grimbergen, Belgium, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
Residents at the Ter Biest house for elderly persons refresh their feet in a swimming pool on a hot summer day in Grimbergen, Belgium, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A worker pushes water off the surface of the skating rink in Bryant Park during unseasonably warm weather on Christmas Eve in Manhattan, December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A worker pushes water off the surface of the skating rink in Bryant Park during unseasonably warm weather on Christmas Eve in Manhattan, December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2015
A worker pushes water off the surface of the skating rink in Bryant Park during unseasonably warm weather on Christmas Eve in Manhattan, December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People sunbathe on a hot sunny summer day at Berlin's Wannsee lido, Germany, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

People sunbathe on a hot sunny summer day at Berlin's Wannsee lido, Germany, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2015
People sunbathe on a hot sunny summer day at Berlin's Wannsee lido, Germany, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A firefighter reacts as he works to extinguish a forest fire near Kiev, Ukraine, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A firefighter reacts as he works to extinguish a forest fire near Kiev, Ukraine, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
A firefighter reacts as he works to extinguish a forest fire near Kiev, Ukraine, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A demonstrator holds up a bucket with a sign in reference to water rationing in Sao Paulo, January 29, 2015. The sign reads, "Water, Yes". REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A demonstrator holds up a bucket with a sign in reference to water rationing in Sao Paulo, January 29, 2015. The sign reads, "Water, Yes". REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2015
A demonstrator holds up a bucket with a sign in reference to water rationing in Sao Paulo, January 29, 2015. The sign reads, "Water, Yes". REUTERS/Nacho Doce
