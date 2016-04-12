Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Apr 12, 2016 | 3:05pm BST

The Huntsman: Winter's War premiere

Cast member Charlize Theron poses during the premiere of the film "The Huntsman: Winter's War" in Los Angeles, California, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Cast member Charlize Theron poses during the premiere of the film "The Huntsman: Winter's War" in Los Angeles, California, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
Cast member Charlize Theron poses during the premiere of the film "The Huntsman: Winter's War" in Los Angeles, California, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
1 / 15
Cast members Jessica Chastain, Charlize Theron and Emily Blunt . REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Cast members Jessica Chastain, Charlize Theron and Emily Blunt . REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
Cast members Jessica Chastain, Charlize Theron and Emily Blunt . REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
2 / 15
Cast member Chris Hemsworth takes a selfie with a fan. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Cast member Chris Hemsworth takes a selfie with a fan. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
Cast member Chris Hemsworth takes a selfie with a fan. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
3 / 15
Cast member Emily Blunt. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Cast member Emily Blunt. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
Cast member Emily Blunt. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
4 / 15
Cast members Jessica Chastain. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Cast members Jessica Chastain. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
Cast members Jessica Chastain. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
5 / 15
Cast member Charlize Theron. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Cast member Charlize Theron. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
Cast member Charlize Theron. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
6 / 15
Cast member Chris Hemsworth. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Cast member Chris Hemsworth. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
Cast member Chris Hemsworth. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
7 / 15
Cast member Emily Blunt waves as she walks over to fans to give her autograph. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Cast member Emily Blunt waves as she walks over to fans to give her autograph. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
Cast member Emily Blunt waves as she walks over to fans to give her autograph. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
8 / 15
Cast members Jessica Chastain. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Cast members Jessica Chastain. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
Cast members Jessica Chastain. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
9 / 15
Cast member Charlize Theron waves as she walks over to fans to give her autograph. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Cast member Charlize Theron waves as she walks over to fans to give her autograph. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
Cast member Charlize Theron waves as she walks over to fans to give her autograph. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
10 / 15
Cast member Nick Frost. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Cast member Nick Frost. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
Cast member Nick Frost. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
11 / 15
Cast member Emily Blunt. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Cast member Emily Blunt. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
Cast member Emily Blunt. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
12 / 15
Cast member Jessica Chastain. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Cast member Jessica Chastain. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
Cast member Jessica Chastain. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
13 / 15
Cast member Charlize Theron. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Cast member Charlize Theron. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
Cast member Charlize Theron. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
14 / 15
Director Cedric Nicolas-Troyan and Sue Troyan. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Director Cedric Nicolas-Troyan and Sue Troyan. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
Director Cedric Nicolas-Troyan and Sue Troyan. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Game of Thrones premiere

Game of Thrones premiere

Next Slideshows

Game of Thrones premiere

Game of Thrones premiere

Jon Snow is a no-show at the season six premiere.

11 Apr 2016
MTV Movie Awards

MTV Movie Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie Awards.

11 Apr 2016
MTV Movie Awards red carpet

MTV Movie Awards red carpet

Style from the MTV Movie Awards red carpet.

10 Apr 2016
American Idol Grand Finale

American Idol Grand Finale

Memorable moments at the American Idol Grand Finale.

08 Apr 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.

The Met Gala

The Met Gala

Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".

Albino animals

Albino animals

Rare creatures from the animal world.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition

Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition

In Yemen, where one child under the age of five dies of preventable hunger and disease every 10 minutes, seven-year-old Jamila Ali Abdu died of malnutrition in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

An Iraqi commander expects to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul in May despite resistance from militants in the densely populated Old City district.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures