The Huntsman: Winter's War premiere
Cast member Charlize Theron poses during the premiere of the film "The Huntsman: Winter's War" in Los Angeles, California, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Cast members Jessica Chastain, Charlize Theron and Emily Blunt . REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Cast member Chris Hemsworth takes a selfie with a fan. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Cast member Emily Blunt. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Cast members Jessica Chastain. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Cast member Charlize Theron. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Cast member Chris Hemsworth. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Cast member Emily Blunt waves as she walks over to fans to give her autograph. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Cast members Jessica Chastain. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Cast member Charlize Theron waves as she walks over to fans to give her autograph. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Cast member Nick Frost. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Cast member Emily Blunt. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Cast member Jessica Chastain. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Cast member Charlize Theron. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Director Cedric Nicolas-Troyan and Sue Troyan. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
