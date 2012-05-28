Edition:
United Kingdom

The Indy 500

Monday, May 28, 2012

Team Penske driver Will Power of Australia, bottom, goes under the car of A.J. Foyt Enterprises driver Mike Conway of Britain during the Indianapolis 500 auto race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Kirles

Monday, May 28, 2012

Team Penske driver Will Power of Australia, bottom, goes under the car of A.J. Foyt Enterprises driver Mike Conway of Britain during the Indianapolis 500 auto race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Kirles

Close
1 / 15
Monday, May 28, 2012

Driver Dario Franchitti of Scotland (C), his wife, actress Ashley Judd, and team owner Chip Ganassi kiss the bricks on the start/finish line after Franchitti won the Indianapolis 500 auto race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Roberts

Monday, May 28, 2012

Driver Dario Franchitti of Scotland (C), his wife, actress Ashley Judd, and team owner Chip Ganassi kiss the bricks on the start/finish line after Franchitti won the Indianapolis 500 auto race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Roberts

Close
2 / 15
Monday, May 28, 2012

Race fans wear white sunglasses to honour race car driver Dan Wheldon, who was killed in a crash last year, during the Indianapolis 500 auto race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Monday, May 28, 2012

Race fans wear white sunglasses to honour race car driver Dan Wheldon, who was killed in a crash last year, during the Indianapolis 500 auto race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
3 / 15
Monday, May 28, 2012

The cars pass in front of the grandstand early during the Indianapolis 500 auto race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brent Smith

Monday, May 28, 2012

The cars pass in front of the grandstand early during the Indianapolis 500 auto race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brent Smith

Close
4 / 15
Monday, May 28, 2012

Chip Ganassi Racing driver Dario Franchitti of Scotland pits during the Indianapolis 500 auto race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Roberts

Monday, May 28, 2012

Chip Ganassi Racing driver Dario Franchitti of Scotland pits during the Indianapolis 500 auto race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Roberts

Close
5 / 15
Monday, May 28, 2012

Chip Ganassi Racing driver Dario Franchitti of Scotland kisses his wife Ashley Judd after capturing his third victory at the Indianapolis 500 autorace at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Monday, May 28, 2012

Chip Ganassi Racing driver Dario Franchitti of Scotland kisses his wife Ashley Judd after capturing his third victory at the Indianapolis 500 autorace at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
6 / 15
Monday, May 28, 2012

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Takuma Sato of Japan crashes after trying to pass Chip Ganassi Racing driver Dario Franchitti of Scotland (L) during the closing moments of the Indianapolis 500 auto race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/John Duquenne

Monday, May 28, 2012

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Takuma Sato of Japan crashes after trying to pass Chip Ganassi Racing driver Dario Franchitti of Scotland (L) during the closing moments of the Indianapolis 500 auto race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/John Duquenne

Close
7 / 15
Monday, May 28, 2012

Actress Ashley Judd reacts after her husband Chip Ganassi Racing driver Dario Franchitti of Scotland wins his third Indianapolis 500 autorace at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Roberts

Monday, May 28, 2012

Actress Ashley Judd reacts after her husband Chip Ganassi Racing driver Dario Franchitti of Scotland wins his third Indianapolis 500 autorace at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Roberts

Close
8 / 15
Monday, May 28, 2012

Chip Ganassi Racing driver Dario Franchitti of Scotland celebrates with the ceremonial milk in the winner's circle after winning the Indianapolis 500 autorace at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Monday, May 28, 2012

Chip Ganassi Racing driver Dario Franchitti of Scotland celebrates with the ceremonial milk in the winner's circle after winning the Indianapolis 500 autorace at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
9 / 15
Monday, May 28, 2012

Chip Ganassi Racing driver Dario Franchitti of Scotland (L) celebrates with his wife Ashley Judd and Susie Wheldon, widow of Dan Wheldon after racing to his third victory at the Indianapolis 500 autorace at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Monday, May 28, 2012

Chip Ganassi Racing driver Dario Franchitti of Scotland (L) celebrates with his wife Ashley Judd and Susie Wheldon, widow of Dan Wheldon after racing to his third victory at the Indianapolis 500 autorace at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Close
10 / 15
Monday, May 28, 2012

The cars come under the green flag at the start of the Indianapolis 500 auto race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brent Smith

Monday, May 28, 2012

The cars come under the green flag at the start of the Indianapolis 500 auto race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brent Smith

Close
11 / 15
Monday, May 28, 2012

Actress Ashley Judd reacts after her husband Chip Ganassi Racing driver Dario Franchitti of Scotland races to this third victory at the Indianapolis 500 autorace at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Roberts

Monday, May 28, 2012

Actress Ashley Judd reacts after her husband Chip Ganassi Racing driver Dario Franchitti of Scotland races to this third victory at the Indianapolis 500 autorace at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Roberts

Close
12 / 15
Monday, May 28, 2012

The Borg-Warner Trophy is displayed ahead of the Indianapolis 500 auto race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Monday, May 28, 2012

The Borg-Warner Trophy is displayed ahead of the Indianapolis 500 auto race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
13 / 15
Monday, May 28, 2012

KV Racing Technology driver Tony Kanaan of Brazil pits during the Indianapolis 500 auto race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers Ii

Monday, May 28, 2012

KV Racing Technology driver Tony Kanaan of Brazil pits during the Indianapolis 500 auto race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers Ii

Close
14 / 15
Monday, May 28, 2012

Chip Ganassi Racing driver Dario Franchitti of Scotland celebrates as he kneels on the bricks at the start/finish line after winning his third Indianapolis 500 auto race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Kirk Debrunner

Monday, May 28, 2012

Chip Ganassi Racing driver Dario Franchitti of Scotland celebrates as he kneels on the bricks at the start/finish line after winning his third Indianapolis 500 auto race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Kirk Debrunner

Close
15 / 15

The Indy 500

The Indy 500 Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Courtside candids

Courtside candids
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 18, 2017

Trump's political picks

All Collections

Trump's political picks

Saturday, February 18, 2017

Islamic State militants behind bars

All Collections

Islamic State militants behind bars

Friday, February 17, 2017

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

All Collections

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Friday, February 17, 2017

Flooding in Gaza

All Collections

Flooding in Gaza

Friday, February 17, 2017

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

Friday, February 17, 2017

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Friday, February 17, 2017

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

Friday, February 17, 2017

View More Slideshows »