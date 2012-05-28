The Indy 500
Team Penske driver Will Power of Australia, bottom, goes under the car of A.J. Foyt Enterprises driver Mike Conway of Britain during the Indianapolis 500 auto race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Kirles
Driver Dario Franchitti of Scotland (C), his wife, actress Ashley Judd, and team owner Chip Ganassi kiss the bricks on the start/finish line after Franchitti won the Indianapolis 500 auto race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Roberts
Race fans wear white sunglasses to honour race car driver Dan Wheldon, who was killed in a crash last year, during the Indianapolis 500 auto race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
The cars pass in front of the grandstand early during the Indianapolis 500 auto race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brent Smith
Chip Ganassi Racing driver Dario Franchitti of Scotland pits during the Indianapolis 500 auto race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Roberts
Chip Ganassi Racing driver Dario Franchitti of Scotland kisses his wife Ashley Judd after capturing his third victory at the Indianapolis 500 autorace at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Takuma Sato of Japan crashes after trying to pass Chip Ganassi Racing driver Dario Franchitti of Scotland (L) during the closing moments of the Indianapolis 500 auto race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/John Duquenne
Actress Ashley Judd reacts after her husband Chip Ganassi Racing driver Dario Franchitti of Scotland wins his third Indianapolis 500 autorace at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Roberts
Chip Ganassi Racing driver Dario Franchitti of Scotland celebrates with the ceremonial milk in the winner's circle after winning the Indianapolis 500 autorace at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Chip Ganassi Racing driver Dario Franchitti of Scotland (L) celebrates with his wife Ashley Judd and Susie Wheldon, widow of Dan Wheldon after racing to his third victory at the Indianapolis 500 autorace at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II
The cars come under the green flag at the start of the Indianapolis 500 auto race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brent Smith
Actress Ashley Judd reacts after her husband Chip Ganassi Racing driver Dario Franchitti of Scotland races to this third victory at the Indianapolis 500 autorace at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Roberts
The Borg-Warner Trophy is displayed ahead of the Indianapolis 500 auto race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
KV Racing Technology driver Tony Kanaan of Brazil pits during the Indianapolis 500 auto race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers Ii
Chip Ganassi Racing driver Dario Franchitti of Scotland celebrates as he kneels on the bricks at the start/finish line after winning his third Indianapolis 500 auto race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Kirk Debrunner
