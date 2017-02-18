Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Sat Feb 18, 2017 | 2:15am GMT

The internment of Japanese-Americans

First-graders, some of Japanese ancestry, pledge allegiance to the American flag at the Weill public school in San Francisco, April 1942. The children of Japanese ancestry would be housed in war relocation authority centers for the duration of the war. This week marks the 75th anniversary of FDR signing executive order 9066, authorizing the internment of Japanese Americans during World War Two. Dorothea Lange/Library of Congress

First-graders, some of Japanese ancestry, pledge allegiance to the American flag at the Weill public school in San Francisco, April 1942. The children of Japanese ancestry would be housed in war relocation authority centers for the duration of the...more

Reuters / Friday, February 17, 2017
First-graders, some of Japanese ancestry, pledge allegiance to the American flag at the Weill public school in San Francisco, April 1942. The children of Japanese ancestry would be housed in war relocation authority centers for the duration of the war. This week marks the 75th anniversary of FDR signing executive order 9066, authorizing the internment of Japanese Americans during World War Two. Dorothea Lange/Library of Congress
Close
1 / 30
A large sign reading "I am an American," placed in the window of a store the day after the attack on Pearl Harbor, at 13th and Franklin streets in Oakland. The store was later closed following executive orders that persons of Japanese descent evacuate from certain West Coast areas. The owner, a University of California graduate, was housed in War Relocation Authority center for the duration of the war. Dorothea Lange/Library of Congress

A large sign reading "I am an American," placed in the window of a store the day after the attack on Pearl Harbor, at 13th and Franklin streets in Oakland. The store was later closed following executive orders that persons of Japanese descent...more

Reuters / Friday, February 17, 2017
A large sign reading "I am an American," placed in the window of a store the day after the attack on Pearl Harbor, at 13th and Franklin streets in Oakland. The store was later closed following executive orders that persons of Japanese descent evacuate from certain West Coast areas. The owner, a University of California graduate, was housed in War Relocation Authority center for the duration of the war. Dorothea Lange/Library of Congress
Close
2 / 30
Members of the Japanese Independent Congregational Church, attending Easter services prior to evacuation of persons of Japanese ancestry, pose for a portrait in Oakland, April 1942. Dorothea Lange/Library of Congress

Members of the Japanese Independent Congregational Church, attending Easter services prior to evacuation of persons of Japanese ancestry, pose for a portrait in Oakland, April 1942. Dorothea Lange/Library of Congress

Reuters / Friday, February 17, 2017
Members of the Japanese Independent Congregational Church, attending Easter services prior to evacuation of persons of Japanese ancestry, pose for a portrait in Oakland, April 1942. Dorothea Lange/Library of Congress
Close
3 / 30
Residents of Japanese ancestry line up for registration in San Francisco, April 1942. Dorothea Lange/Library of Congress

Residents of Japanese ancestry line up for registration in San Francisco, April 1942. Dorothea Lange/Library of Congress

Reuters / Friday, February 17, 2017
Residents of Japanese ancestry line up for registration in San Francisco, April 1942. Dorothea Lange/Library of Congress
Close
4 / 30
An early comer, part of the first contingent of 664 residents of Japanese ancestry to be evacuated from San Francisco, waits to board a bus to a relocation area, June 1942. Dorothea Lange/Library of Congress

An early comer, part of the first contingent of 664 residents of Japanese ancestry to be evacuated from San Francisco, waits to board a bus to a relocation area, June 1942. Dorothea Lange/Library of Congress

Reuters / Friday, February 17, 2017
An early comer, part of the first contingent of 664 residents of Japanese ancestry to be evacuated from San Francisco, waits to board a bus to a relocation area, June 1942. Dorothea Lange/Library of Congress
Close
5 / 30
Residents of Japanese ancestry await the bus at the Wartime Civil Control station in San Francisco, April 1942. Dorothea Lange/Library of Congress

Residents of Japanese ancestry await the bus at the Wartime Civil Control station in San Francisco, April 1942. Dorothea Lange/Library of Congress

Reuters / Friday, February 17, 2017
Residents of Japanese ancestry await the bus at the Wartime Civil Control station in San Francisco, April 1942. Dorothea Lange/Library of Congress
Close
6 / 30
A young evacuee of Japanese ancestry waits with the family baggage before leaving by bus for an assembly center in California, April 1942. Clem Albers/National Archives

A young evacuee of Japanese ancestry waits with the family baggage before leaving by bus for an assembly center in California, April 1942. Clem Albers/National Archives

Reuters / Friday, February 17, 2017
A young evacuee of Japanese ancestry waits with the family baggage before leaving by bus for an assembly center in California, April 1942. Clem Albers/National Archives
Close
7 / 30
Residents of Japanese ancestry line up for registration in San Francisco, April 1942. Dorothea Lange/Library of Congress

Residents of Japanese ancestry line up for registration in San Francisco, April 1942. Dorothea Lange/Library of Congress

Reuters / Friday, February 17, 2017
Residents of Japanese ancestry line up for registration in San Francisco, April 1942. Dorothea Lange/Library of Congress
Close
8 / 30
Part of the first contingent of 664 residents of Japanese ancestry to be evacuated from San Francisco, await the bus outside the Wartime Civil Control station in San Francisco, June 1942. Dorothea Lange/Library of Congress

Part of the first contingent of 664 residents of Japanese ancestry to be evacuated from San Francisco, await the bus outside the Wartime Civil Control station in San Francisco, June 1942. Dorothea Lange/Library of Congress

Reuters / Friday, February 17, 2017
Part of the first contingent of 664 residents of Japanese ancestry to be evacuated from San Francisco, await the bus outside the Wartime Civil Control station in San Francisco, June 1942. Dorothea Lange/Library of Congress
Close
9 / 30
Baggage belonging to evacuees of Japanese ancestry sits at an assembly center in Salinas, California, April to July 1942. Dorothea Lange/Library of Congress

Baggage belonging to evacuees of Japanese ancestry sits at an assembly center in Salinas, California, April to July 1942. Dorothea Lange/Library of Congress

Reuters / Friday, February 17, 2017
Baggage belonging to evacuees of Japanese ancestry sits at an assembly center in Salinas, California, April to July 1942. Dorothea Lange/Library of Congress
Close
10 / 30
A dust storm at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, July 1942. Dorothea Lange/Library of Congress

A dust storm at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, July 1942. Dorothea Lange/Library of Congress

Reuters / Friday, February 17, 2017
A dust storm at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, July 1942. Dorothea Lange/Library of Congress
Close
11 / 30
People of Japanese ancestry load a bus heading to the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10/Handout via REUTERS

People of Japanese ancestry load a bus heading to the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, February 18, 2017
People of Japanese ancestry load a bus heading to the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10/Handout via REUTERS
Close
12 / 30
Mr. and Mrs. Henry J. Tsurutani and baby Bruce at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10/Handout via REUTERS

Mr. and Mrs. Henry J. Tsurutani and baby Bruce at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, February 18, 2017
Mr. and Mrs. Henry J. Tsurutani and baby Bruce at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10/Handout via REUTERS
Close
13 / 30
Spectators watch a baseball game at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10

Spectators watch a baseball game at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10

Reuters / Friday, February 17, 2017
Spectators watch a baseball game at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10
Close
14 / 30
Toyo Miyatake stands in his children's bedroom looking at his young daughter drawing at a desk, while her mother stands behind her, at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10/Handout via REUTERS

Toyo Miyatake stands in his children's bedroom looking at his young daughter drawing at a desk, while her mother stands behind her, at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs...more

Reuters / Saturday, February 18, 2017
Toyo Miyatake stands in his children's bedroom looking at his young daughter drawing at a desk, while her mother stands behind her, at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10/Handout via REUTERS
Close
15 / 30
A nurse tends to four infants in cribs at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10/Handout via REUTERS

A nurse tends to four infants in cribs at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, February 18, 2017
A nurse tends to four infants in cribs at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10/Handout via REUTERS
Close
16 / 30
Mrs. Ryie Yoshizawa and a class of female students sit at a table looking at fashion magazines and patterns at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10/Handout via REUTERS

Mrs. Ryie Yoshizawa and a class of female students sit at a table looking at fashion magazines and patterns at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division,...more

Reuters / Saturday, February 18, 2017
Mrs. Ryie Yoshizawa and a class of female students sit at a table looking at fashion magazines and patterns at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10/Handout via REUTERS
Close
17 / 30
Three school children stand against a wall at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10

Three school children stand against a wall at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10

Reuters / Friday, February 17, 2017
Three school children stand against a wall at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10
Close
18 / 30
Students seated in a classroom laboratory listen to a science instructor at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10/Handout via REUTERS

Students seated in a classroom laboratory listen to a science instructor at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, February 18, 2017
Students seated in a classroom laboratory listen to a science instructor at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10/Handout via REUTERS
Close
19 / 30
Benji Iguchi drives a tractor in a field at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10/Handout via REUTERS

Benji Iguchi drives a tractor in a field at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, February 18, 2017
Benji Iguchi drives a tractor in a field at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10/Handout via REUTERS
Close
20 / 30
Mrs. Yaeko Nakamura holds hands with her two daughters Joyce Yuki Nakamura and Louise Tami Nakamura while walking under a pavilion in a park at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10/Handout via REUTERS

Mrs. Yaeko Nakamura holds hands with her two daughters Joyce Yuki Nakamura and Louise Tami Nakamura while walking under a pavilion in a park at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and...more

Reuters / Saturday, February 18, 2017
Mrs. Yaeko Nakamura holds hands with her two daughters Joyce Yuki Nakamura and Louise Tami Nakamura while walking under a pavilion in a park at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10/Handout via REUTERS
Close
21 / 30
A mess line is formed in front of a building at midday at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10/Handout via REUTERS

A mess line is formed in front of a building at midday at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, February 18, 2017
A mess line is formed in front of a building at midday at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10/Handout via REUTERS
Close
22 / 30
Sumiko Shigematsu supervises a row of women seated at sewing machines at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10/Handout via REUTERS

Sumiko Shigematsu supervises a row of women seated at sewing machines at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, February 18, 2017
Sumiko Shigematsu supervises a row of women seated at sewing machines at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10/Handout via REUTERS
Close
23 / 30
Driver Benji Iguchi looks on as mechanic Henry Hanawa repairs a tractor engine at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10/Handout via REUTERS

Driver Benji Iguchi looks on as mechanic Henry Hanawa repairs a tractor engine at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, February 18, 2017
Driver Benji Iguchi looks on as mechanic Henry Hanawa repairs a tractor engine at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10/Handout via REUTERS
Close
24 / 30
M. Ogi, S. Sugimoto, and Bunkichi Hayashi stand among shelves with boxes in a warehouse at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10

M. Ogi, S. Sugimoto, and Bunkichi Hayashi stand among shelves with boxes in a warehouse at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10

Reuters / Friday, February 17, 2017
M. Ogi, S. Sugimoto, and Bunkichi Hayashi stand among shelves with boxes in a warehouse at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10
Close
25 / 30
A bird's-eye view of grounds from the guard tower, showing buildings, roads, and the Sierra Nevada mountains in the background at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10/Handout via REUTERS

A bird's-eye view of grounds from the guard tower, showing buildings, roads, and the Sierra Nevada mountains in the background at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs...more

Reuters / Saturday, February 18, 2017
A bird's-eye view of grounds from the guard tower, showing buildings, roads, and the Sierra Nevada mountains in the background at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10/Handout via REUTERS
Close
26 / 30
Three young women, Kiyo Yoshida, Lillian Wakatsuki and Yoshiko Yamasaki, sit in a biology classroom at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10

Three young women, Kiyo Yoshida, Lillian Wakatsuki and Yoshiko Yamasaki, sit in a biology classroom at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10

Reuters / Friday, February 17, 2017
Three young women, Kiyo Yoshida, Lillian Wakatsuki and Yoshiko Yamasaki, sit in a biology classroom at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10
Close
27 / 30
Florence Kuwata during baton practice at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10/Handout via REUTERS

Florence Kuwata during baton practice at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, February 18, 2017
Florence Kuwata during baton practice at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10/Handout via REUTERS
Close
28 / 30
Roy Takeno, standing, addresses a group of men gathered for a town hall meeting at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10/Handout via REUTERS

Roy Takeno, standing, addresses a group of men gathered for a town hall meeting at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, February 18, 2017
Roy Takeno, standing, addresses a group of men gathered for a town hall meeting at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10/Handout via REUTERS
Close
29 / 30
A marble monument with an inscription reads "Monument for the Pacification of Spirits" in the cemetery at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10/Handout via REUTERS

A marble monument with an inscription reads "Monument for the Pacification of Spirits" in the cemetery at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division,...more

Reuters / Saturday, February 18, 2017
A marble monument with an inscription reads "Monument for the Pacification of Spirits" in the cemetery at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10/Handout via REUTERS
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Islamic State militants behind bars

Islamic State militants behind bars

Next Slideshows

Islamic State militants behind bars

Islamic State militants behind bars

Two Islamic State militants captured in Kirkuk, Iraq, one of whom claimed he raped hundreds of women and killed hundreds more, now spend their days in tiny jail...

17 Feb 2017
Flooding in Gaza

Flooding in Gaza

Heavy rains bring flooding to the Gaza Strip.

17 Feb 2017
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

17 Feb 2017
U.S. border town built on Mexican produce

U.S. border town built on Mexican produce

Tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers and mangoes grown in Mexico flow north through a border checkpoint into Nogales, Arizona, helping to ensure a year-round supply of...

16 Feb 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast