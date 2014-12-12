Edition:
Fri Dec 12, 2014

The Interview premiere

Cast members James Franco and Seth Rogen pose during the premiere of the film "The Interview" in Los Angeles, California December 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
Security guards stand behind bicycle rails at the entrance of United Artists theater during the premiere of the film "The Interview" in Los Angeles, California December 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
(L-R) Writer Dan Sterling, cast member Seth Rogen, director Evan Goldberg and producer James Weaver pose during the premiere of "The Interview" in Los Angeles, California December 11, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
Guests pass through a security checkpoint at the entrance of United Artists theater during the premiere of the film "The Interview" in Los Angeles, California December 11, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
Cast member Seth Rogen poses during the premiere of "The Interview" in Los Angeles, California December 11, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
A security guard stands at the entrance of United Artists theater during the premiere of the film "The Interview" in Los Angeles, California December 11, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
Cast member Randall Park poses during the premiere of the film "The Interview" in Los Angeles, California December 11, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
Los Angeles Police Department officers and security guards stand behind bicycle rails at the entrance of United Artists theater during the premiere of the film "The Interview" in Los Angeles, California December 11, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
Cast member James Franco poses during the premiere of the film "The Interview" in Los Angeles, California December 11, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
A guest passes through a security checkpoint at the entrance of United Artists theater during the premiere of the film "The Interview" in Los Angeles, California December 11, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
Cast member Diana Bang poses during the premiere of the film "The Interview" in Los Angeles, California December 11, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
The marquee of United Artists theater on Broadway Street is pictured during the premiere of the film "The Interview" in Los Angeles, California December 11, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
Sony Pictures Entertainment co-chairman Amy Pascal poses during the premiere of "The Interview" in Los Angeles, California December 11, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
Cast members James Franco, Charles Rahi Chun and Seth Rogen pose during the premiere of the film "The Interview" in Los Angeles, California December 11, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
Security guards stand at the entrance of United Artists theater during the premiere of the film "The Interview" in Los Angeles, California December 11, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
Cast member Seth Rogen and wife actress Lauren Miller pose during the premiere of the film "The Interview" in Los Angeles, California December 11, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
