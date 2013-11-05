Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Nov 5, 2013 | 1:15pm GMT

The invisible man

<p>Liu Bolin, a Chinese artist, applies paint to his forehead as he prepares to blend himself into a backdrop, a shelf lined with comic books, as part of a series of performances in Caracas, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Liu Bolin, a Chinese artist, applies paint to his forehead as he prepares to blend himself into a backdrop, a shelf lined with comic books, as part of a series of performances in Caracas, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Tuesday, November 05, 2013

Liu Bolin, a Chinese artist, applies paint to his forehead as he prepares to blend himself into a backdrop, a shelf lined with comic books, as part of a series of performances in Caracas, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
1 / 24
<p>The shoes of Liu Bolin, a Chinese artist, are pictured before he wears them to blend himself into a backdrop, a shelf lined with comic books, as part of a series of performances in Caracas, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

The shoes of Liu Bolin, a Chinese artist, are pictured before he wears them to blend himself into a backdrop, a shelf lined with comic books, as part of a series of performances in Caracas, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Tuesday, November 05, 2013

The shoes of Liu Bolin, a Chinese artist, are pictured before he wears them to blend himself into a backdrop, a shelf lined with comic books, as part of a series of performances in Caracas, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
2 / 24
<p>Liu Bolin, a Chinese artist is painted by volunteers as they assist him to blend into the background, a shelf lined with comic books, as part of a series of performances in Caracas, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Liu Bolin, a Chinese artist is painted by volunteers as they assist him to blend into the background, a shelf lined with comic books, as part of a series of performances in Caracas, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Tuesday, November 05, 2013

Liu Bolin, a Chinese artist is painted by volunteers as they assist him to blend into the background, a shelf lined with comic books, as part of a series of performances in Caracas, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
3 / 24
<p>A picture of Chinese artist Liu Bolin standing partially blended into the background, a shelf lined with comic books, as part of a series of performances, is seen on a table in Caracas, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

A picture of Chinese artist Liu Bolin standing partially blended into the background, a shelf lined with comic books, as part of a series of performances, is seen on a table in Caracas, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Tuesday, November 05, 2013

A picture of Chinese artist Liu Bolin standing partially blended into the background, a shelf lined with comic books, as part of a series of performances, is seen on a table in Caracas, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
4 / 24
<p>A team of local painters work on Chinese artist Liu Bolin's overall before he performs to blend himself into a backdrop, a shelf lined with comic books, as part of a series of performances in Caracas, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

A team of local painters work on Chinese artist Liu Bolin's overall before he performs to blend himself into a backdrop, a shelf lined with comic books, as part of a series of performances in Caracas, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Tuesday, November 05, 2013

A team of local painters work on Chinese artist Liu Bolin's overall before he performs to blend himself into a backdrop, a shelf lined with comic books, as part of a series of performances in Caracas, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
5 / 24
<p>People watch as Liu Bolin, a Chinese artist, is prepared to be blended completely into the background in front of a shelf lined with comic books, as part of a series of performances in Caracas, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

People watch as Liu Bolin, a Chinese artist, is prepared to be blended completely into the background in front of a shelf lined with comic books, as part of a series of performances in Caracas, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Tuesday, November 05, 2013

People watch as Liu Bolin, a Chinese artist, is prepared to be blended completely into the background in front of a shelf lined with comic books, as part of a series of performances in Caracas, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
6 / 24
<p>Liu Bolin, a Chinese artist, blends himself into the background in front of a shelf lined with comic books as part of a series of performances in Caracas, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Liu Bolin, a Chinese artist, blends himself into the background in front of a shelf lined with comic books as part of a series of performances in Caracas, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Tuesday, November 05, 2013

Liu Bolin, a Chinese artist, blends himself into the background in front of a shelf lined with comic books as part of a series of performances in Caracas, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
7 / 24
<p>Artist Liu Bolin is painted by an assistant, as part of a project to make himself and other participants look exactly the same as the seats in a theatre, in Beijing, September 12, 2013. Liu, the Chinese artist known as "the invisible man" for using painted-on camouflage to blend into the backdrops of his photographs, has done it again by making himself and other participants "disappear" into the red seats of a Beijing theatre. Called "Red Theatre", the latest project is Liu's third to make a group vanish and one of more than 100 "invisible works" he has completed since 2005. Liu covered a similar "red chair" topic in 2010 at Milan's La Scala opera house, but said he also wanted to do it in China. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Artist Liu Bolin is painted by an assistant, as part of a project to make himself and other participants look exactly the same as the seats in a theatre, in Beijing, September 12, 2013. Liu, the Chinese artist known as "the invisible man" for using...more

Tuesday, November 05, 2013

Artist Liu Bolin is painted by an assistant, as part of a project to make himself and other participants look exactly the same as the seats in a theatre, in Beijing, September 12, 2013. Liu, the Chinese artist known as "the invisible man" for using painted-on camouflage to blend into the backdrops of his photographs, has done it again by making himself and other participants "disappear" into the red seats of a Beijing theatre. Called "Red Theatre", the latest project is Liu's third to make a group vanish and one of more than 100 "invisible works" he has completed since 2005. Liu covered a similar "red chair" topic in 2010 at Milan's La Scala opera house, but said he also wanted to do it in China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
8 / 24
<p>A participant wears his costume before being painted, to make himself look exactly the same as the seats in a theatre, for Liu Bolin's latest project in Beijing, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A participant wears his costume before being painted, to make himself look exactly the same as the seats in a theatre, for Liu Bolin's latest project in Beijing, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Tuesday, November 05, 2013

A participant wears his costume before being painted, to make himself look exactly the same as the seats in a theatre, for Liu Bolin's latest project in Beijing, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
9 / 24
<p>Artist Liu Bolin and his assistant (L) inspect a picture during Liu's latest project, to make participants look exactly the same as the seats of a theatre, in Beijing, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Artist Liu Bolin and his assistant (L) inspect a picture during Liu's latest project, to make participants look exactly the same as the seats of a theatre, in Beijing, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Tuesday, November 05, 2013

Artist Liu Bolin and his assistant (L) inspect a picture during Liu's latest project, to make participants look exactly the same as the seats of a theatre, in Beijing, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
10 / 24
<p>A participant is painted to make her look exactly the same as the seats of a theatre, during Liu Bolin's new project, in Beijing, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A participant is painted to make her look exactly the same as the seats of a theatre, during Liu Bolin's new project, in Beijing, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Tuesday, November 05, 2013

A participant is painted to make her look exactly the same as the seats of a theatre, during Liu Bolin's new project, in Beijing, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
11 / 24
<p>A participant is helped into her costume before being painted, to make herself look exactly the same as the seats in a theatre, for Liu Bolin's latest project in Beijing, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A participant is helped into her costume before being painted, to make herself look exactly the same as the seats in a theatre, for Liu Bolin's latest project in Beijing, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Tuesday, November 05, 2013

A participant is helped into her costume before being painted, to make herself look exactly the same as the seats in a theatre, for Liu Bolin's latest project in Beijing, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
12 / 24
<p>Artist Liu Bolin speaks to participants during his latest project in a theatre in Beijing, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Artist Liu Bolin speaks to participants during his latest project in a theatre in Beijing, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Tuesday, November 05, 2013

Artist Liu Bolin speaks to participants during his latest project in a theatre in Beijing, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
13 / 24
<p>A painted participant is lit by two smart phones as an assistant inspects his makeup, after the he was painted to look exactly the same as the seats of a theatre during artist Liu Bolin's latest project project, in Beijing, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A painted participant is lit by two smart phones as an assistant inspects his makeup, after the he was painted to look exactly the same as the seats of a theatre during artist Liu Bolin's latest project project, in Beijing, September 12, 2013....more

Tuesday, November 05, 2013

A painted participant is lit by two smart phones as an assistant inspects his makeup, after the he was painted to look exactly the same as the seats of a theatre during artist Liu Bolin's latest project project, in Beijing, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
14 / 24
<p>A participant waits for the finishing touches to her makeup after she was painted, to make herself look exactly the same as the seats of a theatre, for Liu Bolin's latest project in Beijing, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A participant waits for the finishing touches to her makeup after she was painted, to make herself look exactly the same as the seats of a theatre, for Liu Bolin's latest project in Beijing, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Tuesday, November 05, 2013

A participant waits for the finishing touches to her makeup after she was painted, to make herself look exactly the same as the seats of a theatre, for Liu Bolin's latest project in Beijing, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
15 / 24
<p>Artist Liu Bolin (3rd row, R) and other participants, painted as part of a project to make themselves look exactly the same as the seats in a theatre, are pictured in Beijing, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Artist Liu Bolin (3rd row, R) and other participants, painted as part of a project to make themselves look exactly the same as the seats in a theatre, are pictured in Beijing, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Tuesday, November 05, 2013

Artist Liu Bolin (3rd row, R) and other participants, painted as part of a project to make themselves look exactly the same as the seats in a theatre, are pictured in Beijing, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
16 / 24
<p>Artist Liu Bolin removes a face mask, that was painted to match the colors of a seat in a theatre, after his latest project in Beijing, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Artist Liu Bolin removes a face mask, that was painted to match the colors of a seat in a theatre, after his latest project in Beijing, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Tuesday, November 05, 2013

Artist Liu Bolin removes a face mask, that was painted to match the colors of a seat in a theatre, after his latest project in Beijing, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
17 / 24
<p>An assistant shows a photo on a mobile phone to artist Liu Bolin as Liu demonstrates an art installation by blending in with vegetables displayed on the shelves at a supermarket in Beijing November 10, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

An assistant shows a photo on a mobile phone to artist Liu Bolin as Liu demonstrates an art installation by blending in with vegetables displayed on the shelves at a supermarket in Beijing November 10, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

Tuesday, November 05, 2013

An assistant shows a photo on a mobile phone to artist Liu Bolin as Liu demonstrates an art installation by blending in with vegetables displayed on the shelves at a supermarket in Beijing November 10, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
18 / 24
<p>Assistants of artist Liu Bolin assist with his demonstration of blending in with the vegetables displayed on the shelves at a supermarket in Beijing, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

Assistants of artist Liu Bolin assist with his demonstration of blending in with the vegetables displayed on the shelves at a supermarket in Beijing, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

Tuesday, November 05, 2013

Assistants of artist Liu Bolin assist with his demonstration of blending in with the vegetables displayed on the shelves at a supermarket in Beijing, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
19 / 24
<p>A woman laughs as she pushes a trolley past artist Liu Bolin during his demonstration to blend in with the vegetables on the shelves at a supermarket in Beijing, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

A woman laughs as she pushes a trolley past artist Liu Bolin during his demonstration to blend in with the vegetables on the shelves at a supermarket in Beijing, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

Tuesday, November 05, 2013

A woman laughs as she pushes a trolley past artist Liu Bolin during his demonstration to blend in with the vegetables on the shelves at a supermarket in Beijing, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
20 / 24
<p>Artist Liu Bolin demonstrates an art installation by blending in with vegetables displayed on the shelves at a supermarket in Beijing November 10, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

Artist Liu Bolin demonstrates an art installation by blending in with vegetables displayed on the shelves at a supermarket in Beijing November 10, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

Tuesday, November 05, 2013

Artist Liu Bolin demonstrates an art installation by blending in with vegetables displayed on the shelves at a supermarket in Beijing November 10, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
21 / 24
<p>Artist Liu Bolin folds his trousers as he prepares to demonstrate an art piece by blending in with the vegetables displayed on the shelves at a supermarket in Beijing, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

Artist Liu Bolin folds his trousers as he prepares to demonstrate an art piece by blending in with the vegetables displayed on the shelves at a supermarket in Beijing, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

Tuesday, November 05, 2013

Artist Liu Bolin folds his trousers as he prepares to demonstrate an art piece by blending in with the vegetables displayed on the shelves at a supermarket in Beijing, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
22 / 24
<p>Artist Liu Bolin, also known as the 'Vanishing Artist', is painted by an assistant as he makes himself look exactly the same as the wall of an old temple in a Hutong in central Beijing August 26, 2009. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Artist Liu Bolin, also known as the 'Vanishing Artist', is painted by an assistant as he makes himself look exactly the same as the wall of an old temple in a Hutong in central Beijing August 26, 2009. REUTERS/David Gray

Tuesday, November 05, 2013

Artist Liu Bolin, also known as the 'Vanishing Artist', is painted by an assistant as he makes himself look exactly the same as the wall of an old temple in a Hutong in central Beijing August 26, 2009. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
23 / 24
<p>Artist Liu Bolin (C), also known as the 'Vanishing Artist', is painted by assistants as he makes himself look exactly the same as the wall of an old temple in a Hutong in central Beijing August 26, 2009. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Artist Liu Bolin (C), also known as the 'Vanishing Artist', is painted by assistants as he makes himself look exactly the same as the wall of an old temple in a Hutong in central Beijing August 26, 2009. REUTERS/David Gray

Tuesday, November 05, 2013

Artist Liu Bolin (C), also known as the 'Vanishing Artist', is painted by assistants as he makes himself look exactly the same as the wall of an old temple in a Hutong in central Beijing August 26, 2009. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Festival of lights

Festival of lights

Next Slideshows

Festival of lights

Festival of lights

Images from Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights.

04 Nov 2013
France's boy bullfighters

France's boy bullfighters

Brothers Solal and Nino are already training to be matadors.

04 Nov 2013
Shooting at LAX

Shooting at LAX

The scene at Los Angeles International airport following a shooting.

02 Nov 2013
Transgender beauty pageant

Transgender beauty pageant

Contestants, all of them born male, compete for Miss International Queen.

01 Nov 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Chuck Berry: 1926-2017

Chuck Berry: 1926-2017

Chuck Berry, one of rock'n'roll's most influential guitarists and the creator of raucous anthems that defined its early sound, died at the age of 90.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.

St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's Day

The world turns Irish for a day to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces battling Islamic State edged into the Old City, trying to seal off a main road to prevent militants from sending suicide bombers to attack their positions.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures