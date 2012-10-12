Edition:
United Kingdom

The Jackson kids

Friday, October 12, 2012

Paris (L), Prince (2nd L) and Blanket (R), children of the late Michael Jackson, pose next to their aunt La Toya Jackson at the Mr. Pink Ginseng Drink launch party at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Friday, October 12, 2012

Paris (L), Prince (2nd L) and Blanket (R), children of the late Michael Jackson, pose next to their aunt La Toya Jackson at the Mr. Pink Ginseng Drink launch party at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
1 / 22
Friday, October 12, 2012

Paris and her brother Prince, children of the late Michael Jackson, arrive at the Mr. Pink Ginseng Drink launch party at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Friday, October 12, 2012

Paris and her brother Prince, children of the late Michael Jackson, arrive at the Mr. Pink Ginseng Drink launch party at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
2 / 22
Friday, October 12, 2012

Blanket, son of the late Michael Jackson, arrives at the Mr. Pink Ginseng Drink launch party at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Friday, October 12, 2012

Blanket, son of the late Michael Jackson, arrives at the Mr. Pink Ginseng Drink launch party at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
3 / 22
Friday, October 12, 2012

Prince (L) and Blanket, sons of the late Michael Jackson, speak to each other during the Mr. Pink Ginseng Drink launch party at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Friday, October 12, 2012

Prince (L) and Blanket, sons of the late Michael Jackson, speak to each other during the Mr. Pink Ginseng Drink launch party at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
4 / 22
Friday, October 12, 2012

Paris Jackson, daughter of the late Michael Jackson, arrives for the Mr. Pink Ginseng Drink launch party at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Friday, October 12, 2012

Paris Jackson, daughter of the late Michael Jackson, arrives for the Mr. Pink Ginseng Drink launch party at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
5 / 22
Friday, October 12, 2012

Michael Jackson's daughter Paris and mother Kathleen attend a ceremony where the singer is immortalized by placing hand and foot imprints in cement in the courtyard of Hollywood's Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Friday, October 12, 2012

Michael Jackson's daughter Paris and mother Kathleen attend a ceremony where the singer is immortalized by placing hand and foot imprints in cement in the courtyard of Hollywood's Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
6 / 22
Friday, October 12, 2012

Prince Michael Jackson II (Blanket) on stage during the "Michael Forever" tribute concert at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Friday, October 12, 2012

Prince Michael Jackson II (Blanket) on stage during the "Michael Forever" tribute concert at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
7 / 22
Friday, October 12, 2012

Prince Michael Joseph Jackson Jr. dances on stage at the end of the "Michael Forever" tribute concert at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Friday, October 12, 2012

Prince Michael Joseph Jackson Jr. dances on stage at the end of the "Michael Forever" tribute concert at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
8 / 22
Friday, October 12, 2012

Prince Michael Jackson and Paris Jackson accept an honorary Grammy on their father's behalf at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 31, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Friday, October 12, 2012

Prince Michael Jackson and Paris Jackson accept an honorary Grammy on their father's behalf at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 31, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
9 / 22
Friday, October 12, 2012

Paris Michael Katherine Jackson reacts as Chris Brown begins his performance in concert during his F.A.M.E. Tour in Los Angeles October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Friday, October 12, 2012

Paris Michael Katherine Jackson reacts as Chris Brown begins his performance in concert during his F.A.M.E. Tour in Los Angeles October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
10 / 22
Friday, October 12, 2012

Paris and Justin Bieber pose at a ceremony in the courtyard of Hollywood's Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Friday, October 12, 2012

Paris and Justin Bieber pose at a ceremony in the courtyard of Hollywood's Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
11 / 22
Friday, October 12, 2012

Prince, Blanket and Paris use Jackson's shoes and gloves to make hand and foot imprints in cement in the courtyard of Hollywood's Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Friday, October 12, 2012

Prince, Blanket and Paris use Jackson's shoes and gloves to make hand and foot imprints in cement in the courtyard of Hollywood's Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
12 / 22
Friday, October 12, 2012

Katherine Jackson holds the hand of her grandson Prince Michael Jackson II (Blanket) during a private ceremony at the Children's Hospital in Los Angeles August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, October 12, 2012

Katherine Jackson holds the hand of her grandson Prince Michael Jackson II (Blanket) during a private ceremony at the Children's Hospital in Los Angeles August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
13 / 22
Friday, October 12, 2012

Paris Jackson is embraced by her aunt Janet Jackson, and other family members, after speaking at the memorial service for Michael Jackson at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, July 7, 2009. REUTERS/Mark J. Terrill/Pool

Friday, October 12, 2012

Paris Jackson is embraced by her aunt Janet Jackson, and other family members, after speaking at the memorial service for Michael Jackson at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, July 7, 2009. REUTERS/Mark J. Terrill/Pool

Close
14 / 22
Friday, October 12, 2012

Blanket, Prince and Paris share a laugh at a ceremony in the courtyard of Hollywood's Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Friday, October 12, 2012

Blanket, Prince and Paris share a laugh at a ceremony in the courtyard of Hollywood's Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
15 / 22
Friday, October 12, 2012

Jackson family members comfort each other at a memorial service for Michael Jackson at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, July 7, 2009. REUTERS/Gabriel Bouys/Pool

Friday, October 12, 2012

Jackson family members comfort each other at a memorial service for Michael Jackson at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, July 7, 2009. REUTERS/Gabriel Bouys/Pool

Close
16 / 22
Friday, October 12, 2012

LaToya Jackson, Prince Michael Joseph Jackson Jr. Prince Michael Jackson II (Blanket) and Paris-Michael Katherine Jackson on stage during the "Michael Forever" tribute concert at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Friday, October 12, 2012

LaToya Jackson, Prince Michael Joseph Jackson Jr. Prince Michael Jackson II (Blanket) and Paris-Michael Katherine Jackson on stage during the "Michael Forever" tribute concert at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
17 / 22
Friday, October 12, 2012

Prince, Blanket and Paris use their father's shoes and gloves and their own hands to make imprints in cement in the courtyard of Hollywood's Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Friday, October 12, 2012

Prince, Blanket and Paris use their father's shoes and gloves and their own hands to make imprints in cement in the courtyard of Hollywood's Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
18 / 22
Friday, October 12, 2012

Paris and Tito Jackson share a moment at a ceremony in the courtyard of Hollywood's Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Friday, October 12, 2012

Paris and Tito Jackson share a moment at a ceremony in the courtyard of Hollywood's Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
19 / 22
Friday, October 12, 2012

Prince Michael Joseph Jackson Jr., Paris-Michael Katherine Jackson and Prince Michael Jackson II (Blanket) pose with their aunt La Toya Jackson during a private ceremony at the Children's Hospital in Los Angeles, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, October 12, 2012

Prince Michael Joseph Jackson Jr., Paris-Michael Katherine Jackson and Prince Michael Jackson II (Blanket) pose with their aunt La Toya Jackson during a private ceremony at the Children's Hospital in Los Angeles, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
20 / 22
Friday, October 12, 2012

Paris Michael Katherine Jackson sticks out her tongue as she takes a photo with a mobile phone before R&B artist Chris Brown performs in concert during the F.A.M.E. Tour in Los Angeles, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Friday, October 12, 2012

Paris Michael Katherine Jackson sticks out her tongue as she takes a photo with a mobile phone before R&B artist Chris Brown performs in concert during the F.A.M.E. Tour in Los Angeles, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
21 / 22
Friday, October 12, 2012

Blanket, Prince and Paris stand on stage during the "Michael Forever" tribute concert at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Friday, October 12, 2012

Blanket, Prince and Paris stand on stage during the "Michael Forever" tribute concert at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
22 / 22

The Jackson kids

The Jackson kids Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Madonna on tour

Madonna on tour
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Jewish cemetery headstones vandalized

All Collections

Jewish cemetery headstones vandalized

Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Highlights from London Fashion Week

All Collections

Highlights from London Fashion Week

Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Trump's political picks

All Collections

Trump's political picks

Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Iraqi forces push into Mosul

All Collections

Iraqi forces push into Mosul

Tuesday, February 21, 2017

The strange death of Kim Jong Nam

All Collections

The strange death of Kim Jong Nam

Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Famine strikes South Sudan

All Collections

Famine strikes South Sudan

Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Tuesday, February 21, 2017

The internment of Japanese-Americans

All Collections

The internment of Japanese-Americans

Saturday, February 18, 2017

View More Slideshows »