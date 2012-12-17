The Jews of Hungary
Female members of the Nogradi family light candles at the Sabbath in their home in Budapest, Hungary, November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Hannah Nogradi stands wrapped in a towel as she prepares for the Sabbath in their home in Budapest,, November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Balint Nogradi dresses up his daughter Hannah before the Sabbath in their home in Budapest, November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Eliezer Nogradi prepares the table before the Sabbath in her home in Budapest, November 30 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
The rabbi holds the Torah during morning prayer at a synagogue in Budapest, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Jewish men attend a morning prayer at a synagogue in Budapest, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Eliezer Nogradi holds challah before the Sabbath in their home in Budapest, November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Balint Nogradi holds his son Shalom Doveber before the Sabbath in their home in Budapest, November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Sarah Nogradi prepares the dinner for the Sabbath in her home in Budapest, November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Female members of the Nogradi family light candles at the Sabbath in their home in Budapest, November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Jewish men attend a morning prayer at a synagogue in Budapest, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
A Jewish man holds the Torah during morning prayer at a synagogue in Budapest, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Balint Nogradi holds his son Shalom Doveber before the Sabbath in their home in Budapest, November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Former Chief Rabbi Joseph Schweitzer makes a phonecall before an interview with Reuters in Budapest, November 29, 2012. Although anti-Semitism has not yet led to serious physical confrontations in Hungary, hate crimes have included desecration of Jewish cemeteries and a verbal attack in Budapest on the 90-year-old Schweitzer. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Jewish men attend a morning prayer at a synagogue in Budapest, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
