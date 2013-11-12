Edition:
Tue Nov 12, 2013

The John Malkovich collection

<p>U.S. actor John Malkovich is applauded on the catwalk after presenting his Technobohemian men's fashion collection in the Puerto Rican Museum of Art (MAPR) in San Juan, November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Alvin Baez</p>

<p>British actor Julian Sands presents a creation from the Technobohemian men's fashion collection by U.S. actor John Malkovich in the Puerto Rican Museum of Art (MAPR) in San Juan, November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Alvin Baez</p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the Technobohemian men's fashion collection by U.S. actor John Malkovich in the Puerto Rican Museum of Art (MAPR) in San Juan, November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Alvin Baez</p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the Technobohemian men's fashion collection by U.S. actor John Malkovich in the Puerto Rican Museum of Art (MAPR) in San Juan, November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Alvin Baez</p>

<p>British actor Julian Sands presents a creation from the Technobohemian men's fashion collection by U.S. actor John Malkovich in the Puerto Rican Museum of Art (MAPR) in San Juan, November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Alvin Baez</p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the Technobohemian men's fashion collection by U.S. actor John Malkovich in the Puerto Rican Museum of Art (MAPR) in San Juan, November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Alvin Baez</p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the Technobohemian men's fashion collection by U.S. actor John Malkovich in the Puerto Rican Museum of Art (MAPR) in San Juan, November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Alvin Baez</p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the Technobohemian men's fashion collection by U.S. actor John Malkovich in the Puerto Rican Museum of Art (MAPR) in San Juan, November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Alvin Baez</p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the Technobohemian men's fashion collection by U.S. actor John Malkovich in the Puerto Rican Museum of Art (MAPR) in San Juan, November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Alvin Baez</p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the Technobohemian men's fashion collection by U.S. actor John Malkovich in the Puerto Rican Museum of Art (MAPR) in San Juan, November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Alvin Baez</p>

