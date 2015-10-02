The jungle of Calais

A migrant stands next to tents and makeshift shelters in the "new jungle", a field where migrants and asylum seekers stay in Calais, France, October 2, 2015. Around 3,000 migrants fleeing war and poverty in Africa and the Middle East are camped on...more

A migrant stands next to tents and makeshift shelters in the "new jungle", a field where migrants and asylum seekers stay in Calais, France, October 2, 2015. Around 3,000 migrants fleeing war and poverty in Africa and the Middle East are camped on the French side of the tunnel in Calais, trying to board vehicles heading for Britain via the tunnel and on ferries or by walking through the tunnel, even though security measures aimed at keeping them out have been stepped up. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

