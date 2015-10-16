The jungle of Calais

Iraqi migrants Ibrahim, his wife Ashty, their children Mandy (L) and Muhammad (R) pose outside their caravan in the "New Jungle" makeshift camp as unseasonably cool temperatures arrive in Calais, northern France, October 15, 2015. More than 3,500...more

Iraqi migrants Ibrahim, his wife Ashty, their children Mandy (L) and Muhammad (R) pose outside their caravan in the "New Jungle" makeshift camp as unseasonably cool temperatures arrive in Calais, northern France, October 15, 2015. More than 3,500 people, migrants and refugees are camped in Calais, fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East, Africa and Asia and now living in the jungle. Most of them are hoping to make the crossing to England. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

