Edition:
United Kingdom

The Kennedys

Thursday, May 17, 2012

John Kennedy Jr. plays with his mother Jacqueline Kennedy's string of false pearls in August 1962. REUTERS/Handout

Thursday, May 17, 2012

John Kennedy Jr. plays with his mother Jacqueline Kennedy's string of false pearls in August 1962. REUTERS/Handout

Close
1 / 40
Thursday, May 17, 2012

Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis with then Senator John F. Kennedy in Hyannisport, Massachuestts, June 27, 1953. REUTERS/Handout

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis with then Senator John F. Kennedy in Hyannisport, Massachuestts, June 27, 1953. REUTERS/Handout

Close
2 / 40
Thursday, May 17, 2012

President John F. Kennedy hugs his son John F. Kennedy Jr. as they sit in a rowboat on the beach in Newport, Rhode Island, September 12, 1963 REUTERS/JFK Presidential Library/The White House/Robert Knudsen/Handout

Thursday, May 17, 2012

President John F. Kennedy hugs his son John F. Kennedy Jr. as they sit in a rowboat on the beach in Newport, Rhode Island, September 12, 1963 REUTERS/JFK Presidential Library/The White House/Robert Knudsen/Handout

Close
3 / 40
Thursday, May 17, 2012

Robert F. Kennedy while on the campaign trail in 1968. REUTERS/File

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Robert F. Kennedy while on the campaign trail in 1968. REUTERS/File

Close
4 / 40
Thursday, May 17, 2012

Caroline Kennedy and John F. Kennedy Jr. REUTERS/File

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Caroline Kennedy and John F. Kennedy Jr. REUTERS/File

Close
5 / 40
Thursday, May 17, 2012

President John F. Kennedy during a meeting with international students at the White House in 1962. REUTERS/Foreign Ministry/Handout

Thursday, May 17, 2012

President John F. Kennedy during a meeting with international students at the White House in 1962. REUTERS/Foreign Ministry/Handout

Close
6 / 40
Thursday, May 17, 2012

President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy walk down the steps of Air Force One as they arrive at Love Field in Dallas, November 22, 1963. REUTERS/JFK Library/The White House/Cecil Stoughton/Handout

Thursday, May 17, 2012

President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy walk down the steps of Air Force One as they arrive at Love Field in Dallas, November 22, 1963. REUTERS/JFK Library/The White House/Cecil Stoughton/Handout

Close
7 / 40
Thursday, May 17, 2012

President John F. Kennedy delivers a speech at a rally in Fort Worth, several hours before his assassination, November 22, 1963. REUTERS/JFK Library/The White House/Cecil Stoughton

Thursday, May 17, 2012

President John F. Kennedy delivers a speech at a rally in Fort Worth, several hours before his assassination, November 22, 1963. REUTERS/JFK Library/The White House/Cecil Stoughton

Close
8 / 40
Thursday, May 17, 2012

Eunice Kennedy Shriver is greeted by her brother during a bill signing at the White House. REUTERS/Courtesy of the Special Olympics

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Eunice Kennedy Shriver is greeted by her brother during a bill signing at the White House. REUTERS/Courtesy of the Special Olympics

Close
9 / 40
Thursday, May 17, 2012

President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy arrive at Love Field in Dallas, November 22, 1963. REUTERS/JFK Library/The White House/Cecil Stoughton

Thursday, May 17, 2012

President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy arrive at Love Field in Dallas, November 22, 1963. REUTERS/JFK Library/The White House/Cecil Stoughton

Close
10 / 40
Thursday, May 17, 2012

President John F. Kennedy greets a crowd at a political rally in Fort Worth, November 22, 1963. REUTERS/JFK Library/The White House/Cecil Stoughton

Thursday, May 17, 2012

President John F. Kennedy greets a crowd at a political rally in Fort Worth, November 22, 1963. REUTERS/JFK Library/The White House/Cecil Stoughton

Close
11 / 40
Thursday, May 17, 2012

The motorcade carrying President John F. Kennedy rolls through the streets of Dallas minutes before his assassination, November 22, 1963 REUTERS/JFK Library/The White House/Cecil Stoughton

Thursday, May 17, 2012

The motorcade carrying President John F. Kennedy rolls through the streets of Dallas minutes before his assassination, November 22, 1963 REUTERS/JFK Library/The White House/Cecil Stoughton

Close
12 / 40
Thursday, May 17, 2012

President John F. Kennedy, First lady Jacqueline Kennedy and Texas Governor John Connally ride through Dallas moments before Kennedy was assassinated, November 22, 1963. REUTERS/Handout

Thursday, May 17, 2012

President John F. Kennedy, First lady Jacqueline Kennedy and Texas Governor John Connally ride through Dallas moments before Kennedy was assassinated, November 22, 1963. REUTERS/Handout

Close
13 / 40
Thursday, May 17, 2012

Vice President Lyndon Baines Johnson takes the presidential oath of office from Judge Sarah T. Hughes as President John F. Kennedy's widow first lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy stands at his side aboard Air Force One at Love Field in Dallas just two hours after Kennedy was shot, November 22, 1963. REUTERS/JFK Library/Cecil Stoughton/The White House

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Vice President Lyndon Baines Johnson takes the presidential oath of office from Judge Sarah T. Hughes as President John F. Kennedy's widow first lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy stands at his side aboard Air Force One at Love Field in Dallas just two hours after Kennedy was shot, November 22, 1963. REUTERS/JFK Library/Cecil Stoughton/The White House

Close
14 / 40
Thursday, May 17, 2012

A military honor guard escorts the cortege bearing President John F. Kennedy's casket from the White House to the Capitol for viewing, November 24, 1963. REUTERS/US Army Signal Corps/JFK Library

Thursday, May 17, 2012

A military honor guard escorts the cortege bearing President John F. Kennedy's casket from the White House to the Capitol for viewing, November 24, 1963. REUTERS/US Army Signal Corps/JFK Library

Close
15 / 40
Thursday, May 17, 2012

President John F. Kennedy's brother, Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, his sister Patricia Lawford, his daughter Caroline Kennedy, his widow Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy and his son John F. Kennedy Jr. depart the Capitol after accompanying the president's casket to the Capitol rotunda, November 24, 1963. REUTERS/JFK Library/National Park Service/Abbie Rowe

Thursday, May 17, 2012

President John F. Kennedy's brother, Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, his sister Patricia Lawford, his daughter Caroline Kennedy, his widow Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy and his son John F. Kennedy Jr. depart the Capitol after accompanying the president's casket to the Capitol rotunda, November 24, 1963. REUTERS/JFK Library/National Park Service/Abbie Rowe

Close
16 / 40
Thursday, May 17, 2012

President John F. Kennedy's brother, Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, his widow first lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy and his brother Senator Ted Kennedy lead mourners away from the White House bound for his funeral, November 25, 1963. REUTERS/Abbie Rowe/National Park Service/JFK Library

Thursday, May 17, 2012

President John F. Kennedy's brother, Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, his widow first lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy and his brother Senator Ted Kennedy lead mourners away from the White House bound for his funeral, November 25, 1963. REUTERS/Abbie Rowe/National Park Service/JFK Library

Close
17 / 40
Thursday, May 17, 2012

President John F. Kennedy's widow, Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy, stands with their young son John F. Kennedy Jr. and daughter Caroline as they watch the president's casket depart the White House in a cortege bound for the Capitol, November 24, 1963. REUTERS/JFK Library/National Park Service/Abbie Rowe

Thursday, May 17, 2012

President John F. Kennedy's widow, Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy, stands with their young son John F. Kennedy Jr. and daughter Caroline as they watch the president's casket depart the White House in a cortege bound for the Capitol, November 24, 1963. REUTERS/JFK Library/National Park Service/Abbie Rowe

Close
18 / 40
Thursday, May 17, 2012

President John F. Kennedy's body lies in state in the East Room of the White House early November 23, 1963. REUTERS/JFK Library/National Park Service/Abbie Rowe

Thursday, May 17, 2012

President John F. Kennedy's body lies in state in the East Room of the White House early November 23, 1963. REUTERS/JFK Library/National Park Service/Abbie Rowe

Close
19 / 40
Thursday, May 17, 2012

Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy sits at his desk at the Justice Department in 1968. REUTERS/Handout

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy sits at his desk at the Justice Department in 1968. REUTERS/Handout

Close
20 / 40
Thursday, May 17, 2012

Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and Edward Kennedy in 1986. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and Edward Kennedy in 1986. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Close
21 / 40
Thursday, May 17, 2012

John F. Kennedy Jr at the 1995 launch of George magazine in New York. REUTERS/File

Thursday, May 17, 2012

John F. Kennedy Jr at the 1995 launch of George magazine in New York. REUTERS/File

Close
22 / 40
Thursday, May 17, 2012

John F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife Carolyn Bessette stop for photographers at a gala dinner in New York, March 4, 1997. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Thursday, May 17, 2012

John F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife Carolyn Bessette stop for photographers at a gala dinner in New York, March 4, 1997. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
23 / 40
Thursday, May 17, 2012

Senator Edward Kennedy sits onstage at a naturalization ceremony for 300 new American citizens onboard the aircraft carrier USS John F. Kennedy docked in Boston, March 2, 2007. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Senator Edward Kennedy sits onstage at a naturalization ceremony for 300 new American citizens onboard the aircraft carrier USS John F. Kennedy docked in Boston, March 2, 2007. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
24 / 40
Thursday, May 17, 2012

John Fitzgerald Kennedy Jr. walks alone on the beach the morning after his grandmother Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy died at the Kennedy Compound in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, January 23, 1995. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Thursday, May 17, 2012

John Fitzgerald Kennedy Jr. walks alone on the beach the morning after his grandmother Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy died at the Kennedy Compound in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, January 23, 1995. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
25 / 40
Thursday, May 17, 2012

Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis smiles in a July 1986 photo. REUTERS/Handout

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis smiles in a July 1986 photo. REUTERS/Handout

Close
26 / 40
Thursday, May 17, 2012

Caroline Kennedy Schlossberg and her brother John F. Kennedy Jr. share a laugh as they chat onstage at the 1998 John F. Kennedy Profiles in Courage Award ceremony at the JFK Presidential Library in Boston, May 29, 1998. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Caroline Kennedy Schlossberg and her brother John F. Kennedy Jr. share a laugh as they chat onstage at the 1998 John F. Kennedy Profiles in Courage Award ceremony at the JFK Presidential Library in Boston, May 29, 1998. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Close
27 / 40
Thursday, May 17, 2012

Senator Edward Kennedy receives a handshake from one of the oldest men in the village of Mathopastad, South Africa, January 7, 1985. REUTERS/Greg English

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Senator Edward Kennedy receives a handshake from one of the oldest men in the village of Mathopastad, South Africa, January 7, 1985. REUTERS/Greg English

Close
28 / 40
Thursday, May 17, 2012

John F. Kennedy Jr. works the crowd on behalf of his uncle after the Senator accepted the Massachusetts Democratic State nomination for Senator at the Democratic State Convention in Worcester, June 3, 1994. REUTERS/File

Thursday, May 17, 2012

John F. Kennedy Jr. works the crowd on behalf of his uncle after the Senator accepted the Massachusetts Democratic State nomination for Senator at the Democratic State Convention in Worcester, June 3, 1994. REUTERS/File

Close
29 / 40
Thursday, May 17, 2012

Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis sits with her daughter Caroline Schlossberg on the side of a yacht off Massachusetts in a file photo. REUTERS/File

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis sits with her daughter Caroline Schlossberg on the side of a yacht off Massachusetts in a file photo. REUTERS/File

Close
30 / 40
Thursday, May 17, 2012

Senator Edward Kennedy sits next to Senate Democratic Leaders during a news conference about the results of the vote in the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill, January 24, 2006. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Senator Edward Kennedy sits next to Senate Democratic Leaders during a news conference about the results of the vote in the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill, January 24, 2006. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
31 / 40
Thursday, May 17, 2012

Senator Edward Kennedy walks along the Berlin Wall in 1989. REUTERS/Michael Probst

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Senator Edward Kennedy walks along the Berlin Wall in 1989. REUTERS/Michael Probst

Close
32 / 40
Thursday, May 17, 2012

Robert Kennedy Jr. listens during a rally to urge Congress to keep the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska free from oil exploration and drilling outside the Capitol, September 20, 2005. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Robert Kennedy Jr. listens during a rally to urge Congress to keep the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska free from oil exploration and drilling outside the Capitol, September 20, 2005. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
33 / 40
Thursday, May 17, 2012

John F. Kennedy, Jr. laughs with an unidentified friend as they watch a tennis match in New York in a file photo. REUTERS/File

Thursday, May 17, 2012

John F. Kennedy, Jr. laughs with an unidentified friend as they watch a tennis match in New York in a file photo. REUTERS/File

Close
34 / 40
Thursday, May 17, 2012

Eunice Kennedy Shriver poses with an athlete at the Special Olympics World Summer Games in North Carolina in 1999. REUTERS/Courtesy of the Special Olympics/Handout

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Eunice Kennedy Shriver poses with an athlete at the Special Olympics World Summer Games in North Carolina in 1999. REUTERS/Courtesy of the Special Olympics/Handout

Close
35 / 40
Thursday, May 17, 2012

Caroline Kennedy Schlossberg and her brother John F. Kennedy Jr. in a file photo. REUTERS/File

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Caroline Kennedy Schlossberg and her brother John F. Kennedy Jr. in a file photo. REUTERS/File

Close
36 / 40
Thursday, May 17, 2012

Caroline Kennedy Schlossberg waves from the podium at the 2008 Democratic National Convention in Denver, August 25, 2008. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Caroline Kennedy Schlossberg waves from the podium at the 2008 Democratic National Convention in Denver, August 25, 2008. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
37 / 40
Thursday, May 17, 2012

President Barack Obama examines the "Resolute Desk" while visiting with Caroline Kennedy Schlossberg in the Oval Office, March 3, 2009. REUTERS/Pete Souza/The White House/Handout

Thursday, May 17, 2012

President Barack Obama examines the "Resolute Desk" while visiting with Caroline Kennedy Schlossberg in the Oval Office, March 3, 2009. REUTERS/Pete Souza/The White House/Handout

Close
38 / 40
Thursday, May 17, 2012

Eunice Kennedy Shriver (C) poses with athletes at the Special Olympics World Summer Games 2003 in Ireland. REUTERS/Photo Courtesy of the Special Olympics/Handout

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Eunice Kennedy Shriver (C) poses with athletes at the Special Olympics World Summer Games 2003 in Ireland. REUTERS/Photo Courtesy of the Special Olympics/Handout

Close
39 / 40
Thursday, May 17, 2012

Senator Ted Kennedy gestures on stage at the 2008 Democratic National Convention in Denver, August 25, 2008. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Senator Ted Kennedy gestures on stage at the 2008 Democratic National Convention in Denver, August 25, 2008. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
40 / 40

The Kennedys

The Kennedys Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

A day with an Indian transgender

A day with an Indian transgender
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Trump addresses Congress

All Collections

Trump addresses Congress

3:55am GMT

Carnival around the world

All Collections

Carnival around the world

2:08am GMT

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

12:55am GMT

Mardi Gras in New Orleans

All Collections

Mardi Gras in New Orleans

12:40am GMT

Last look at the Waldorf Astoria

All Collections

Last look at the Waldorf Astoria

Tuesday, February 28, 2017

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

Tuesday, February 28, 2017

Carnival in Brazil

All Collections

Carnival in Brazil

Tuesday, February 28, 2017

Rio's Carnival marred by float accidents

All Collections

Rio's Carnival marred by float accidents

Tuesday, February 28, 2017

View More Slideshows »