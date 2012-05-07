The Kentucky Derby
Horses start the 138th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Horses start the 138th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II
I'll Have Another with jockey Mario Gutierrez (C) in the irons wins the 138th Kentucky Derby ahead of Bodemeister at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
I'll Have Another with jockey Mario Gutierrez (C) in the irons wins the 138th Kentucky Derby ahead of Bodemeister at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
I'll Have Another, with jockey Mario Gutierrez in the irons (C), wins the 138th Kentucky Derby ahead of Bodemeister (R) and Dullahan (L) at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress
I'll Have Another, with jockey Mario Gutierrez in the irons (C), wins the 138th Kentucky Derby ahead of Bodemeister (R) and Dullahan (L) at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress
Jockey Mario Gutierrez celebrates after I'll Have Another wins the 138th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress II
Jockey Mario Gutierrez celebrates after I'll Have Another wins the 138th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress II
Jockey Mario Gutierrez holds roses after winning the 138th Kentucky Derby with I'll Have Another at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Jockey Mario Gutierrez holds roses after winning the 138th Kentucky Derby with I'll Have Another at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Jockey Mario Gutierrez celebrates with the trophy after he won the 138th runnning of the Kentucky Derby aboard I'll Have Another at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Jockey Mario Gutierrez celebrates with the trophy after he won the 138th runnning of the Kentucky Derby aboard I'll Have Another at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Owner of I'll Have Another, Paul Reddam (R) congratulates jockey Mario Gutierrez after they won the 138th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan
Owner of I'll Have Another, Paul Reddam (R) congratulates jockey Mario Gutierrez after they won the 138th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan
Workers put up a placard with the name I'll Have Another, winner of the 138th Kentucky Derby, at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Workers put up a placard with the name I'll Have Another, winner of the 138th Kentucky Derby, at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Race fans in fancy hats watch preliminary races ahead of the 138th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Race fans in fancy hats watch preliminary races ahead of the 138th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Race fans have mint juleps before the 138th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Race fans have mint juleps before the 138th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Horses are called to post for a preliminary race ahead of the 138th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan
Horses are called to post for a preliminary race ahead of the 138th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan
A race fan has a mint julep before the 138th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
A race fan has a mint julep before the 138th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Brandon Brault parties in the infield before the 138th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan
Brandon Brault parties in the infield before the 138th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan
Race fans in fancy hats watch preliminary races ahead of the 138th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress
Race fans in fancy hats watch preliminary races ahead of the 138th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress
A woman takes a picture in the paddock area before the 138th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
A woman takes a picture in the paddock area before the 138th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
A woman wears a fancy hat at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky before the 138th running of the Kentucky Derby, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
A woman wears a fancy hat at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky before the 138th running of the Kentucky Derby, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Race fans in fancy hats watch preliminary races ahead of the 138th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Race fans in fancy hats watch preliminary races ahead of the 138th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II
A man works on a painting in the paddock area before the 138th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
A man works on a painting in the paddock area before the 138th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes