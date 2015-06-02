The kibbutz life
A girl stands next to bales of hay at the annual harvest festival in Kibbutz Degania Alef on the shores of the Sea of Galilee, northern Israel May 23, 2015. Twenty-five years ago kibbutzim, collective communities traditionally based on agriculture,...more
People attend the annual harvest festival in Kibbutz Degania Alef on the shores of the Sea of Galilee, northern Israel May 23, 2015. The pioneering socialist and Zionist spirit that drove the movement in the 1950s, '60s and '70s ran head-on into the...more
A kibbutz member pets a calf at the dairy farm in Kibbutz Ortal in the Israeli occupied Golan Heights near the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria May 6, 2015. The kibbutzim were hit hard by financial crisis that gripped Israel in the mid-1980s...more
Yair Ortal runs in Kibbutz Ortal in the Israeli occupied Golan Heights near the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria May 5, 2015. In some cases the new "kibbutzniks" are those who left to try something different only to return later in life....more
Oded Viner-Shwarzbard stands in the kitchen of the restaurant he runs in Kibbutz Degania Alef on the shores of the Sea of Galilee, northern Israel May 23, 2015. There are 274 kibbutzim - mostly in Israel, though around 20 are in the Israeli-occupied...more
Girls play on bales of hay at the annual harvest festival in Kibbutz Degania Alef on the shores of the Sea of Galilee, northern Israel May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Children sit on bales of hay at the annual harvest festival in Kibbutz Degania Alef on the shores of the Sea of Galilee, northern Israel May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Guy Grinbaum (L) sits with his son Beeri outside their home in Kibbutz Ortal in the Israeli occupied Golan Heights near the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Children play on swings in Kibbutz Degania Alef on the shores of the Sea of Galilee, northern Israel May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Children play on bales of hay at the annual harvest festival in Kibbutz Degania Alef on the shores of the Sea of Galilee, northern Israel May 23, 2015. Twenty-five years ago kibbutzim, collective communities traditionally based on agriculture, seemed...more
A kibbutz member looks at her son as he sits in a child bicycle seat in Kibbutz Degania Alef on the shores of the Sea of Galilee, northern Israel May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Shira Ortal plays outside her home in Kibbutz Ortal in the Israeli occupied Golan Heights near the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A kibbutz member works at the stable in Kibbutz Degania Alef on the shores of the Sea of Galilee, northern Israel May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Food is served at the dining room in Kibbutz Ortal in the Israeli occupied Golan Heights, near the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Shira Ortal plays in Kibbutz Ortal in the Israeli occupied Golan Heights near the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Mothers carry their babies on stage at the annual harvest festival in Kibbutz Degania Alef on the shores of the Sea of Galilee, northern Israel May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A general view shows Kibbutz Ortal in the Israeli occupied Golan Heights near the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Girls wearing white dresses and flower wreaths prepare to perform at the annual harvest festival in Kibbutz Degania Alef on the shores of the Sea of Galilee, northern Israel May 23, 2015. Twenty-five years ago kibbutzim, collective communities...more
