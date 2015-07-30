Edition:
The killing of Cecil the lion

Piper Hoppe, 10, from Minnetonka, Minnesota, holds a sign at the doorway of River Bluff Dental clinic in protest against the killing of a famous lion in Zimbabwe, in Bloomington, Minnesota, July 29, 2015. Walter James Palmer, a Minnesota dentist who paid $50,000 to kill the lion, has left Zimbabwe. He says he did kill the animal but believed the hunt was legal and that the necessary permits had been issued. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
A woman hangs a sign on the front entrance of the River Bluff Dental clinic during a protest against the killing a famous lion in Zimbabwe, in Bloomington, Minnesota July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
Protesters hold signs during a rally outside the River Bluff Dental clinic against the killing of a famous lion in Zimbabwe, in Bloomington, Minnesota July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
Protesters rally outside the River Bluff Dental clinic against the killing a famous lion in Zimbabwe, in Bloomington, Minnesota July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
Protesters hold signs during a rally outside the River Bluff Dental clinic against the killing of a famous lion in Zimbabwe, in Bloomington, Minnesota July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
Zimbabwean hunter Theo Bronkhorst is escorted by police as he waits to appear in Hwange magistrates court, July 29, 2015. Bronkhorst, one of the two Zimbabwean men who were paid $50,000 by American hunter Walter James Palmer who killed 'Cecil', the country's best-known lion, arrived in court on Wednesday facing charges of poaching. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
Sarah Madison (L) holds her son Beckett, 3, as her daughter Quinn, 5 (in costume), look at stuffed animals at the doorway of River Bluff Dental clinic in protest against the killing of a famous lion in Zimbabwe, in Bloomington, Minnesota, July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
Mark Balma, an international artist based in California and Florence, Italy, paints a lion head on a canvas in the parking lot of River Bluff Dental clinic in protest against the killing of a famous lion in Zimbabwe, in Bloomington, Minnesota, July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
A woman leaves a note taped to the doorway of River Bluff Dental clinic in protest against the killing of a famous lion in Zimbabwe, in Bloomington, Minnesota, July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
Zimbabwean safari operator Honest Ndlovu waits to appear in Hwange magistrates court, July 29, 2015. Ndlovu, one of the two Zimbabwean men who were paid $50,000 by American hunter Walter James Palmer who killed 'Cecil', the country's best-known lion, arrived in court on Wednesday facing charges of poaching. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
Zimbabwean hunter Theo Bronkhorst (C) waits to appear in Hwange magistrates court, July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
Resident Autumn Fuller, 10, places a stuffed animal at the doorway of River Bluff Dental clinic in protest against the killing of a famous lion in Zimbabwe, in Bloomington, Minnesota, July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
A K-9 Unit Bloomington Police dog sniffs at stuffed animals blocking the doorway of River Bluff Dental clinic in protest against the killing of a famous lion in Zimbabwe, in Bloomington, Minnesota, July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
Zimbabwean hunter Theo Bronkhorst waits to appear in Hwange magistrates court, July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
