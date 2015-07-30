The killing of Cecil the lion
Piper Hoppe, 10, from Minnetonka, Minnesota, holds a sign at the doorway of River Bluff Dental clinic in protest against the killing of a famous lion in Zimbabwe, in Bloomington, Minnesota, July 29, 2015. Walter James Palmer, a Minnesota dentist who...more
A woman hangs a sign on the front entrance of the River Bluff Dental clinic during a protest against the killing a famous lion in Zimbabwe, in Bloomington, Minnesota July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Protesters hold signs during a rally outside the River Bluff Dental clinic against the killing of a famous lion in Zimbabwe, in Bloomington, Minnesota July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Protesters rally outside the River Bluff Dental clinic against the killing a famous lion in Zimbabwe, in Bloomington, Minnesota July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Protesters hold signs during a rally outside the River Bluff Dental clinic against the killing of a famous lion in Zimbabwe, in Bloomington, Minnesota July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Zimbabwean hunter Theo Bronkhorst is escorted by police as he waits to appear in Hwange magistrates court, July 29, 2015. Bronkhorst, one of the two Zimbabwean men who were paid $50,000 by American hunter Walter James Palmer who killed 'Cecil', the...more
Sarah Madison (L) holds her son Beckett, 3, as her daughter Quinn, 5 (in costume), look at stuffed animals at the doorway of River Bluff Dental clinic in protest against the killing of a famous lion in Zimbabwe, in Bloomington, Minnesota, July 29,...more
Mark Balma, an international artist based in California and Florence, Italy, paints a lion head on a canvas in the parking lot of River Bluff Dental clinic in protest against the killing of a famous lion in Zimbabwe, in Bloomington, Minnesota, July...more
A woman leaves a note taped to the doorway of River Bluff Dental clinic in protest against the killing of a famous lion in Zimbabwe, in Bloomington, Minnesota, July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Zimbabwean safari operator Honest Ndlovu waits to appear in Hwange magistrates court, July 29, 2015. Ndlovu, one of the two Zimbabwean men who were paid $50,000 by American hunter Walter James Palmer who killed 'Cecil', the country's best-known lion,...more
Zimbabwean hunter Theo Bronkhorst (C) waits to appear in Hwange magistrates court, July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Resident Autumn Fuller, 10, places a stuffed animal at the doorway of River Bluff Dental clinic in protest against the killing of a famous lion in Zimbabwe, in Bloomington, Minnesota, July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Miller
A K-9 Unit Bloomington Police dog sniffs at stuffed animals blocking the doorway of River Bluff Dental clinic in protest against the killing of a famous lion in Zimbabwe, in Bloomington, Minnesota, July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Zimbabwean hunter Theo Bronkhorst waits to appear in Hwange magistrates court, July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Next Slideshows
Migrant crisis in Calais
Thousands of migrants camp in shanties around the French port town, repeatedly trying to board trucks and trains traveling through the Chunnel in search of a...
Gangland, El Salvador
Inside the bloody rivalry between the Mara Salvatrucha and Barrio 18 gangs.
California's dry farms
California is in the fourth year of a catastrophic drought that has cost its farm sector billions, and prompted the state's first-ever mandatory cutbacks in...
Israeli settlers protest in West Bank
Jewish settlers protest planned demolitions in the West Bank.
MORE IN PICTURES
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.