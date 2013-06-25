Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Jun 25, 2013 | 6:20pm BST

The Korean War

<p>A South Korean refugee holds her belongings as she flees from Pohang, August 1950. REUTERS/Official U.S. Army Photograph via National Archives</p>

A South Korean refugee holds her belongings as she flees from Pohang, August 1950. REUTERS/Official U.S. Army Photograph via National Archives

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

A South Korean refugee holds her belongings as she flees from Pohang, August 1950. REUTERS/Official U.S. Army Photograph via National Archives

Close
1 / 20
<p>U.S. Army personnel of Companies A and K, 35th Infantry Regiment, watch the Communist-held area as U.N. forces bombard the vicinity with white phosphorous shells, February 1, 1951. REUTERS/U.S. Army Signal Corps Collection via National Archives</p>

U.S. Army personnel of Companies A and K, 35th Infantry Regiment, watch the Communist-held area as U.N. forces bombard the vicinity with white phosphorous shells, February 1, 1951. REUTERS/U.S. Army Signal Corps Collection via National Archives more

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

U.S. Army personnel of Companies A and K, 35th Infantry Regiment, watch the Communist-held area as U.N. forces bombard the vicinity with white phosphorous shells, February 1, 1951. REUTERS/U.S. Army Signal Corps Collection via National Archives

Close
2 / 20
<p>LSTs unload men and equipment the day after the initial landings on Inchon's Red Beach, September 16, 1950. REUTERS/Official U.S. Navy Photograph via National Archives</p>

LSTs unload men and equipment the day after the initial landings on Inchon's Red Beach, September 16, 1950. REUTERS/Official U.S. Navy Photograph via National Archives

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

LSTs unload men and equipment the day after the initial landings on Inchon's Red Beach, September 16, 1950. REUTERS/Official U.S. Navy Photograph via National Archives

Close
3 / 20
<p>First Lieutenant Baldomero Lopez of the U.S. Marine Corps leads the 3rd Platoon, Company A, 1st Battalion, 5th Marines over the seawall on the northern side of Red Beach as the second assault wave lands on Inchon, September 15, 1950. Lt. Lopez was killed in action a few minutes later while assaulting a North Korean bunker. REUTERS/Official U.S. Marine Corps Photograph via National Archives</p>

First Lieutenant Baldomero Lopez of the U.S. Marine Corps leads the 3rd Platoon, Company A, 1st Battalion, 5th Marines over the seawall on the northern side of Red Beach as the second assault wave lands on Inchon, September 15, 1950. Lt. Lopez was...more

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

First Lieutenant Baldomero Lopez of the U.S. Marine Corps leads the 3rd Platoon, Company A, 1st Battalion, 5th Marines over the seawall on the northern side of Red Beach as the second assault wave lands on Inchon, September 15, 1950. Lt. Lopez was killed in action a few minutes later while assaulting a North Korean bunker. REUTERS/Official U.S. Marine Corps Photograph via National Archives

Close
4 / 20
<p>A torpedo attack on a bridge over the Yalu River, November 1950. REUTERS/Official U.S. Navy Photograph via National Archives/Handout</p>

A torpedo attack on a bridge over the Yalu River, November 1950. REUTERS/Official U.S. Navy Photograph via National Archives/Handout

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

A torpedo attack on a bridge over the Yalu River, November 1950. REUTERS/Official U.S. Navy Photograph via National Archives/Handout

Close
5 / 20
<p>Refugees walk along a road leading south after receiving evacuation orders from the South Korean army near the city of Pohang, August 12, 1950. REUTERS/Official U.S. Army Photograph via National Archives</p>

Refugees walk along a road leading south after receiving evacuation orders from the South Korean army near the city of Pohang, August 12, 1950. REUTERS/Official U.S. Army Photograph via National Archives

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

Refugees walk along a road leading south after receiving evacuation orders from the South Korean army near the city of Pohang, August 12, 1950. REUTERS/Official U.S. Army Photograph via National Archives

Close
6 / 20
<p>U.S. Marines engage in street fighting during the liberation of Seoul, September 1950. REUTERS/Official U.S. Marine Corps Photograph via National Archives</p>

U.S. Marines engage in street fighting during the liberation of Seoul, September 1950. REUTERS/Official U.S. Marine Corps Photograph via National Archives

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

U.S. Marines engage in street fighting during the liberation of Seoul, September 1950. REUTERS/Official U.S. Marine Corps Photograph via National Archives

Close
7 / 20
<p>Some of the 14,000 Korean refugees on board the SS Meredith Victory following the evacuation of Hungnam, December 1950. REUTERS/Official U.S. Navy Photograph via National Archives</p>

Some of the 14,000 Korean refugees on board the SS Meredith Victory following the evacuation of Hungnam, December 1950. REUTERS/Official U.S. Navy Photograph via National Archives

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

Some of the 14,000 Korean refugees on board the SS Meredith Victory following the evacuation of Hungnam, December 1950. REUTERS/Official U.S. Navy Photograph via National Archives

Close
8 / 20
<p>Amphibious ships at anchor in Wonsan's outer harbor during the landing of the First Marine Division, October 26, 1950. REUTERS/Official U.S. Navy Photograph via National Archives</p>

Amphibious ships at anchor in Wonsan's outer harbor during the landing of the First Marine Division, October 26, 1950. REUTERS/Official U.S. Navy Photograph via National Archives

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

Amphibious ships at anchor in Wonsan's outer harbor during the landing of the First Marine Division, October 26, 1950. REUTERS/Official U.S. Navy Photograph via National Archives

Close
9 / 20
<p>A grief-stricken U.S. infantryman whose buddy was killed in action is comforted by another soldier in an undisclosed location, August 28, 1950. REUTERS/Official U.S. Army Photograph via National Archives</p>

A grief-stricken U.S. infantryman whose buddy was killed in action is comforted by another soldier in an undisclosed location, August 28, 1950. REUTERS/Official U.S. Army Photograph via National Archives

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

A grief-stricken U.S. infantryman whose buddy was killed in action is comforted by another soldier in an undisclosed location, August 28, 1950. REUTERS/Official U.S. Army Photograph via National Archives

Close
10 / 20
<p>U.S. Navy Corpsmen help carry a wounded soldier from a Marine Corps helicopter in the vicinity of Seoul, October 3, 1950. REUTERS/Official U.S. Marine Corps Photograph via National Archives</p>

U.S. Navy Corpsmen help carry a wounded soldier from a Marine Corps helicopter in the vicinity of Seoul, October 3, 1950. REUTERS/Official U.S. Marine Corps Photograph via National Archives

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

U.S. Navy Corpsmen help carry a wounded soldier from a Marine Corps helicopter in the vicinity of Seoul, October 3, 1950. REUTERS/Official U.S. Marine Corps Photograph via National Archives

Close
11 / 20
<p>U.S. Marines of the 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines, try to contact the temporarily cut-off Fox Company to permit the 5th and 7th Marines to withdraw from the Yudam-ni area during the Chosin Reservoir Campaign, November 27, 1950. REUTERS/Official U.S. Marine Corps Photograph via National Archives</p>

U.S. Marines of the 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines, try to contact the temporarily cut-off Fox Company to permit the 5th and 7th Marines to withdraw from the Yudam-ni area during the Chosin Reservoir Campaign, November 27, 1950. REUTERS/Official U.S....more

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

U.S. Marines of the 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines, try to contact the temporarily cut-off Fox Company to permit the 5th and 7th Marines to withdraw from the Yudam-ni area during the Chosin Reservoir Campaign, November 27, 1950. REUTERS/Official U.S. Marine Corps Photograph via National Archives

Close
12 / 20
<p>Republic of Korea minesweeper YMS-516 is blown up by a magnetic mine during sweeping operations west of Kalma Pando, Wonsan harbor, October 18, 1950. REUTERS/Official U.S. Navy Photograph via National Archives</p>

Republic of Korea minesweeper YMS-516 is blown up by a magnetic mine during sweeping operations west of Kalma Pando, Wonsan harbor, October 18, 1950. REUTERS/Official U.S. Navy Photograph via National Archives

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

Republic of Korea minesweeper YMS-516 is blown up by a magnetic mine during sweeping operations west of Kalma Pando, Wonsan harbor, October 18, 1950. REUTERS/Official U.S. Navy Photograph via National Archives

Close
13 / 20
<p>A U.S. Marine on the central Korean front in a photo from late 1950 or early 1951. REUTERS/Cpl. W.T. Wolfe/Official U.S. Marine Corps Photograph via National Archives</p>

A U.S. Marine on the central Korean front in a photo from late 1950 or early 1951. REUTERS/Cpl. W.T. Wolfe/Official U.S. Marine Corps Photograph via National Archives

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

A U.S. Marine on the central Korean front in a photo from late 1950 or early 1951. REUTERS/Cpl. W.T. Wolfe/Official U.S. Marine Corps Photograph via National Archives

Close
14 / 20
<p>Hundreds of fuel drums await evacuation on the Hungnam docks, December 14, 1950. This view looks across the inner harbour from Blue Beach. REUTERS/Official U.S. Navy Photograph via National Archives</p>

Hundreds of fuel drums await evacuation on the Hungnam docks, December 14, 1950. This view looks across the inner harbour from Blue Beach. REUTERS/Official U.S. Navy Photograph via National Archives

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

Hundreds of fuel drums await evacuation on the Hungnam docks, December 14, 1950. This view looks across the inner harbour from Blue Beach. REUTERS/Official U.S. Navy Photograph via National Archives

Close
15 / 20
<p>Port facilities at Inchon are destroyed as U.N. forces evacuate the city in the face of the Chinese Communist advance, January 4, 1951. REUTERS/Official U.S. Navy Photograph via National Archives</p>

Port facilities at Inchon are destroyed as U.N. forces evacuate the city in the face of the Chinese Communist advance, January 4, 1951. REUTERS/Official U.S. Navy Photograph via National Archives

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

Port facilities at Inchon are destroyed as U.N. forces evacuate the city in the face of the Chinese Communist advance, January 4, 1951. REUTERS/Official U.S. Navy Photograph via National Archives

Close
16 / 20
<p>A U.S. Marine guards two captured enemy soldiers on board a transport vehicle, probably en route from Hungnam to Pusan, December 1950. REUTERS/Official U.S. Navy Photograph via National Archives</p>

A U.S. Marine guards two captured enemy soldiers on board a transport vehicle, probably en route from Hungnam to Pusan, December 1950. REUTERS/Official U.S. Navy Photograph via National Archives

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

A U.S. Marine guards two captured enemy soldiers on board a transport vehicle, probably en route from Hungnam to Pusan, December 1950. REUTERS/Official U.S. Navy Photograph via National Archives

Close
17 / 20
<p>LCVPs from the USS Union circle in the transport area off Inchon before going to the line of departure on the first day of landings, September 15, 1950. REUTERS/Official U.S. Navy Photograph via National Archives</p>

LCVPs from the USS Union circle in the transport area off Inchon before going to the line of departure on the first day of landings, September 15, 1950. REUTERS/Official U.S. Navy Photograph via National Archives

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

LCVPs from the USS Union circle in the transport area off Inchon before going to the line of departure on the first day of landings, September 15, 1950. REUTERS/Official U.S. Navy Photograph via National Archives

Close
18 / 20
<p>A torpedo attack on the Hwachon Reservoir dam by Attack Squadron 195 from the USS Princeton, May 1, 1951. REUTERS/Official U.S. Navy Photograph via National Archives</p>

A torpedo attack on the Hwachon Reservoir dam by Attack Squadron 195 from the USS Princeton, May 1, 1951. REUTERS/Official U.S. Navy Photograph via National Archives

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

A torpedo attack on the Hwachon Reservoir dam by Attack Squadron 195 from the USS Princeton, May 1, 1951. REUTERS/Official U.S. Navy Photograph via National Archives

Close
19 / 20
<p>Smoke rises over Hungnam's port area, as facilties and remaining U.N. supplies are demolished by explosives on the final day of evacuation operations, December 24, 1950. REUTERS/Official U.S. Navy Photograph via National Archives</p>

Smoke rises over Hungnam's port area, as facilties and remaining U.N. supplies are demolished by explosives on the final day of evacuation operations, December 24, 1950. REUTERS/Official U.S. Navy Photograph via National Archives

Tuesday, June 25, 2013

Smoke rises over Hungnam's port area, as facilties and remaining U.N. supplies are demolished by explosives on the final day of evacuation operations, December 24, 1950. REUTERS/Official U.S. Navy Photograph via National Archives

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Animals around the world

Animals around the world

Next Slideshows

Tension in Lebanon

Tension in Lebanon

Lebanese soldiers fight Sunni Islamist gunmen in one of the deadliest outbreaks of violence fuelled by sectarian rifts over neighboring Syria.

24 Jun 2013
Super moon rising

Super moon rising

A once-a-year cosmic show lights up the night sky.

24 Jun 2013
Calgary under water

Calgary under water

The heaviest floods in decades shut down Calgary.

24 Jun 2013
Walking over the Grand Canyon

Walking over the Grand Canyon

Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks across the Grand Canyon without a tether or safety net.

24 Jun 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Shooting outside UK parliament

Shooting outside UK parliament

Four people were killed and at least 20 injured in London after a car ploughed into pedestrians and an attacker stabbed a policeman close to the British parliament in what police called a "marauding terrorist attack".

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Persian New Year

Persian New Year

Followers of the Persian calendar celebrate Newroz, marking the arrival of spring and the new year.

Drones in the sky

Drones in the sky

The varied roles of drones.

Welcoming spring

Welcoming spring

Celebrating the spring equinox and the end of winter.

Banksy hotel opens to guests

Banksy hotel opens to guests

The first guests arrive at Banksy's Walled Off Hotel in the West Bank city of Bethlehem.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures