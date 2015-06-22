The Kurdish front
A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fires an anti-aircraft weapon from Tel Tawil village in the direction of Islamic State fighters positioned in the countryside of the town of Tel Tamr, Syria, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi...more
A Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighter carries a boy injured by what they said was a mine after they fled Maskana town in the Aleppo countryside and make their way towards the Turkish border in Tel Abyad town, Raqqa governorate, June 16,...more
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter launches mortar shells towards Zummar, controlled by Islamic State, near Mosul, Iraq, September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Kurdish fighters gesture while carrying their parties' flags in Tel Abyad of Raqqa governorate after they said they took control of the area June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighter walks amid debris around damaged silos of Aliya village after saying that they retook control of the area from IS in the southern countryside of Ras al-Ain May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) patrol on a motorcycle in the streets of the northern Syrian town of Kobani January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A female Kurdish refugee tries to call relatives who are still trapped in Kobani as thick smoke rises from the Syrian town during heavy fighting between Islamic State militants and Kurdish Peshmerga forces, as seen from near the Mursitpinar border...more
Kurdish mourners shovel earth into a grave during the burial of Kurdish fighters killed during clashes against Islamic State in the Syrian town of Kobani, at a cemetery in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 12, 2014....more
A Kurdish fighter keeps guard while overlooking positions of Islamic State militants near Mosul in northern Iraq August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Kurdish fighters stand guard at a location overlooking positions held by Islamic State militants near Mosul in northern Iraq August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A female Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) fighter stands near a security position in Sinjar, Iraq, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A member of the Kurdish security forces walks away from a controlled explosion in the town of Tuz Khurmato, north of the capital Baghdad, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Yahya Ahmad
Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighter carry blankets and provisions as they head towards their position near the frontline against Islamic State fighters in the southern countryside of Ras al-Ain, Syria, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Turkish Kurd shows the victory sign as he carries a coffin during the funeral of three Kurdish fighters killed during clashes against Islamic State in Syrian town of Kobani, at a cemetery in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province...more
A female Kurdish fighter from the Popular Protection Units (YPG) points her weapon as she takes up a position to guard an area in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood, Syria, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Kelze
Kurdish female fighters from the Popular Protection Units (YPG) are seen on a vehicle mounted with an anti-aircraft weapon in the Kurdish town of Ifrin, in Aleppo's countryside, Syria, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Roshak Ahmad
Kurdish Peshmerga fighters take up position near their camp in Gwar, northern Iraq September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
An explosion following an air strike is seen in western Kobani neighborhood, Syria, November 23, 2014. Picture taken from the Turkish side of the Turkish-Syrian border. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Relatives and Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) members gesture during the funeral of fellow fighters, who were killed during clashes with Islamic State fighters in the Iraqi city of Rabia on the Iraqi-Syrian border, at Ras al-Ain city in...more
A member of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) enters a building in the west of the city of Ras al-Ain, Syria, after capturing it from Islamist rebels November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A deserted stronghold that belonged to Islamic State fighters is seen in Tel Abyad town, Raqqa governorate, June 16, 2015. The text on the wall reads: "Islamic Caliphate State, accountability center, the succession to the Platform of prophecy."...more
A female fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) goes back to her place after receiving her military card at a military camp in Ras a-Ain, Syria, January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter carries a weapon as he takes up position in an area overlooking Baretle village, which is controlled by the Islamic State, in Khazir, on the edge of Mosul, Iraq, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter walks past a mannequin leaning on the wall of the former headquarters of Islamic State militants in Sulaiman Pek, Iraq, after the town was recaptured this week, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighters take position in the northern Syrian town of Tel Abyad as they are pictured from the Turkish border town of Akcakale, in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Female fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) stand near the border between Syria and Iraq, close to the Iraqi town of Snoun December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Kurdish Peshmerga forces drive a vehicle near the town of Makhmur, south of Erbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan after Islamic State (IS) insurgents withdrew August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Armed men, believed to be Kurdish fighters, stand behind a destroyed building in the Syrian town of Kobani during fighting on November 9, 2014. Picture taken from the Turkish side of the Turkish-Syrian border. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Kurdish refugees watch from a hilltop as thick smoke rises from the Syrian town of Kobani during heavy fighting between Islamic State and Kurdish Peshmerga forces, seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the...more
A cradle left behind by Syrian Kurdish refugees lies at the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
