The last day
Supporters of Mitt Romney attend a campaign rally in Sanford, Florida, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
A volunteer sets up voting machines at Legend Elementary School in Newark, Ohio, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan
President Obama speaks at an election campaign rally in Columbus, Ohio, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A crowd is seen across the street as Paul Ryan attends a campaign event at Johnson's Corner in Johnstown, Colorado, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Daniel Fink, a field director, checks a computer at a Romney/Ryan office as volunteers get in their last efforts the day before election day in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
Mitt Romney arrives at a campaign rally in Fairfax, Virginia, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign rally in Sterling, Virginia, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Volunteer Ricky Hall leaves a flyer at a door as he canvasses for President Obama in Charlotte, North Carolina, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Mitt Romney holds up a baby he plucked from the audience as he takes the stage at a campaign rally at the airport in Sanford, Florida, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
President Obama makes calls to volunteers who have helped his re-election cause, from the German Village election campaign office in Columbus, Ohio, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Mitt Romney kisses his wife Ann at a campaign rally in Columbus, Ohio, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Bruce Springsteen performs for President Obama at an election campaign rally in Columbus, Ohio, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Supporters of Mitt Romney attend a campaign rally in Sanford, Florida, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Volunteers Kay Pruitt and Debbie Snowdon (R) make phone calls to voters from the Mecklenburg County Democratic Party office in Charlotte, North Carolina, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane
A supporter of Mitt Romney attends a campaign rally in Sanford, Florida, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Vice President Joe Biden leans in to look at a baby during a stop at a restaurant in Sterling, Virginia, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Paul Ryan's son Sam is seen backstage after a campaign event in Reno, Nevada, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in Sanford, Florida, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
A Secret Service agent holds the door for Republican vice presidential candidate Paul Ryan at a campaign event in Reno, Nevada, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
The Republican party information table is seen at a Romney/Ryan office as volunteers get in their last efforts the day before election day in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
Voters place absentee ballots into a ballot box outside the Orange County Supervisor of Elections office in Orlando, Florida, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Scott A. Miller
Mitt Romney speaks at a rally after arriving in his campaign plane in Columbus, Ohio, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Paul Ryan attends a campaign event at Johnson's Corner in Johnstown, Colorado, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
President Obama shakes hands at a campaign event in Madison, Wisconsin, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
High school students Even Allenegui and Amanda Hannibal work for school credit during an International Longshore and Warehouse Union get-out-the-vote phone banking event at the No on 32 GOTV headquarters in San Pedro, California, November 5,...more
Mitt Romney arrives at a campaign rally in Sanford, Florida, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Margie Pecus, a volunteer, talks on a phone at an Obama Milwaukee office as volunteers get in their last efforts the day before election day in Milwaukee, November 5, 2012 . REUTERS/Darren Hauck
A staff member waves in a bus with Paul Ryan at a campaign event at Johnson's Corner in Johnstown, Colorado, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Supporters of Mitt Romney take part in a prayer before the start of a campaign rally in Sanford, Florida, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
President Obama waves on stage with rapper Jay-Z and musician Bruce Springsteen at the end of an election campaign rally in Columbus, Ohio, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
New York City Marathon runners carry relief supplies through a damaged neighborhood in the Staten Island borough of New York November 4, 2012. Hundreds of runners in New York City are refusing to let a canceled marathon spoil their Sunday plans and...more
New York City Marathon runners carry relief supplies through a damaged neighborhood in the Staten Island borough of New York November 4, 2012. Hundreds of runners in New York City are refusing to let a canceled marathon spoil their Sunday plans and are channeling months of preparation into informal runs intended to benefit victims of superstorm Sandy. Early Sunday, more than 1,000 people, many of whom had planned to run the race, crowded onto two Staten Island Ferry boats, headed to the stricken borough with relief supplies ranging from food to plastic bags to help residents store belongings from damaged or destroyed homes. REUTERS/Adrees Latif (UNITED STATES - Tags: DISASTER ENVIRONMENT)
A woman sifts through donated clothing that had been left on the street for victims of superstorm Sandy in the Rockaways neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York, November 4, 2012. Victims of superstorm Sandy on the U.S. East Coast struggled...more
A woman sifts through donated clothing that had been left on the street for victims of superstorm Sandy in the Rockaways neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York, November 4, 2012. Victims of superstorm Sandy on the U.S. East Coast struggled against the cold early on Sunday amid fuel shortages and power outages even as officials fretted about getting voters displaced by the storm to polling stations for Tuesday's presidential election. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENVIRONMENT DISASTER)