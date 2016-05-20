"The Last Face" of Cannes
Director Sean Penn attends a news conference for the film "The Last Face" in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Cast member Charlize Theron attends a news conference for the film "The Last Face" in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Cast members Adele Exarchopoulos (L) and Charlize Theron pose during a photocall for the film "The last Face" in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Director Sean Penn arrives at a photocall for the film "The Last Face" in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Cast member Adele Exarchopoulos poses during a photocall for the film "The Last Face" in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Cast members Adele Exarchopoulos, Javier Bardem and Charlize Theron (L to R) pose during a photocall for the film "The Last Face" in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Director Sean Penn poses during a photocall for the film "The Last Face" in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Cast member Charlize Theron poses during a photocall for the film "The Last Face" in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Cast member Adele Exarchopoulos poses during a photocall for the film "The Last Face" in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Cast member Charlize Theron poses during a photocall for the film "The Last Face" in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Cast member Charlize Theron poses during a photocall for the film "The Last Face" in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Cast member Javier Bardem attends a news conference for the film "The Last Face" in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard