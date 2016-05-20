Edition:
United Kingdom

"The Last Face" of Cannes

Photographer
Eric Gaillard
Location
CANNES, France
Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016

Director Sean Penn attends a news conference for the film "The Last Face" in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016
Director Sean Penn attends a news conference for the film "The Last Face" in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
1 / 12
Photographer
Eric Gaillard
Location
CANNES, France
Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016

Cast member Charlize Theron attends a news conference for the film "The Last Face" in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016
Cast member Charlize Theron attends a news conference for the film "The Last Face" in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
2 / 12
Photographer
Regis Duvignau
Location
CANNES, France
Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016

Cast members Adele Exarchopoulos (L) and Charlize Theron pose during a photocall for the film "The last Face" in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016
Cast members Adele Exarchopoulos (L) and Charlize Theron pose during a photocall for the film "The last Face" in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
3 / 12
Photographer
Regis Duvignau
Location
CANNES, France
Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016

Director Sean Penn arrives at a photocall for the film "The Last Face" in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016
Director Sean Penn arrives at a photocall for the film "The Last Face" in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
4 / 12
Photographer
Regis Duvignau
Location
CANNES, France
Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016

Cast member Adele Exarchopoulos poses during a photocall for the film "The Last Face" in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016
Cast member Adele Exarchopoulos poses during a photocall for the film "The Last Face" in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
5 / 12
Photographer
Regis Duvignau
Location
CANNES, France
Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016

Cast members Adele Exarchopoulos, Javier Bardem and Charlize Theron (L to R) pose during a photocall for the film "The Last Face" in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016
Cast members Adele Exarchopoulos, Javier Bardem and Charlize Theron (L to R) pose during a photocall for the film "The Last Face" in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
6 / 12
Photographer
Regis Duvignau
Location
CANNES, France
Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016

Director Sean Penn poses during a photocall for the film "The Last Face" in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016
Director Sean Penn poses during a photocall for the film "The Last Face" in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
7 / 12
Photographer
Jean-Paul Pelissier
Location
CANNES, France
Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016

Cast member Charlize Theron poses during a photocall for the film "The Last Face" in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016
Cast member Charlize Theron poses during a photocall for the film "The Last Face" in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
8 / 12
Photographer
Jean-Paul Pelissier
Location
CANNES, France
Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016

Cast member Adele Exarchopoulos poses during a photocall for the film "The Last Face" in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016
Cast member Adele Exarchopoulos poses during a photocall for the film "The Last Face" in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
9 / 12
Photographer
Jean-Paul Pelissier
Location
CANNES, France
Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016

Cast member Charlize Theron poses during a photocall for the film "The Last Face" in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016
Cast member Charlize Theron poses during a photocall for the film "The Last Face" in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
10 / 12
Photographer
Regis Duvignau
Location
CANNES, France
Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016

Cast member Charlize Theron poses during a photocall for the film "The Last Face" in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016
Cast member Charlize Theron poses during a photocall for the film "The Last Face" in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
11 / 12
Photographer
Eric Gaillard
Location
CANNES, France
Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016

Cast member Javier Bardem attends a news conference for the film "The Last Face" in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016
Cast member Javier Bardem attends a news conference for the film "The Last Face" in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
12 / 12

''The Last Face'' of Cannes

''The Last Face'' of Cannes Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

amfAR gala at Cannes

amfAR gala at Cannes
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

All Collections

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Friday, February 03, 2017

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

All Collections

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Friday, February 03, 2017

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

All Collections

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant rescue on the high seas

All Collections

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Friday, February 03, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Friday, February 03, 2017

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

All Collections

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Friday, February 03, 2017

View More Slideshows »