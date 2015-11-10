Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Nov 10, 2015 | 12:15am GMT

The last movie projectionist

Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, checks his projector before showing a film in Monforte, Portugal May 16, 2015. Shades of Oscar-winning classic "Cinema Paradiso" run through the life of Feliciano, a sprightly 75-year-old who fears he may be the last of Portugal's travelling film projectionists. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, checks his projector before showing a film in Monforte, Portugal May 16, 2015. Shades of Oscar-winning classic "Cinema Paradiso" run through the life of Feliciano, a sprightly 75-year-old who fears he may be the...more

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, checks his projector before showing a film in Monforte, Portugal May 16, 2015. Shades of Oscar-winning classic "Cinema Paradiso" run through the life of Feliciano, a sprightly 75-year-old who fears he may be the last of Portugal's travelling film projectionists. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
1 / 19
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, prepares a reel before a projection in Monforte, Portugal May 16, 2015. After six decades travelling 2.5 million miles (4 million km ) to screen 4,000 films in Portugal's far-flung villages, Feliciano does not plan to retire just yet. But he is resigned to the fact that the Internet, digital TV and distribution monopolies have made his craft obsolete. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, prepares a reel before a projection in Monforte, Portugal May 16, 2015. After six decades travelling 2.5 million miles (4 million km ) to screen 4,000 films in Portugal's far-flung villages, Feliciano does not...more

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, prepares a reel before a projection in Monforte, Portugal May 16, 2015. After six decades travelling 2.5 million miles (4 million km ) to screen 4,000 films in Portugal's far-flung villages, Feliciano does not plan to retire just yet. But he is resigned to the fact that the Internet, digital TV and distribution monopolies have made his craft obsolete. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
2 / 19
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, prepares his projector in Castro Verde, Portugal August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, prepares his projector in Castro Verde, Portugal August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, prepares his projector in Castro Verde, Portugal August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
3 / 19
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, spools film onto projection reels at Girasol cinema in Vila Nova de Milfontes, Portugal August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, spools film onto projection reels at Girasol cinema in Vila Nova de Milfontes, Portugal August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, spools film onto projection reels at Girasol cinema in Vila Nova de Milfontes, Portugal August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
4 / 19
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, arrives to check a theatre before a projection in Monforte, Portugal May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, arrives to check a theatre before a projection in Monforte, Portugal May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, arrives to check a theatre before a projection in Monforte, Portugal May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
5 / 19
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, shows a film during a projection in Castro Verde, Portugal August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, shows a film during a projection in Castro Verde, Portugal August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, shows a film during a projection in Castro Verde, Portugal August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
6 / 19
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, checks the lens of his projector in Castro Verde, Portugal August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, checks the lens of his projector in Castro Verde, Portugal August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, checks the lens of his projector in Castro Verde, Portugal August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
7 / 19
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, is congratulated by a crowd at the end of a projection in Monforte, Portugal May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, is congratulated by a crowd at the end of a projection in Monforte, Portugal May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, is congratulated by a crowd at the end of a projection in Monforte, Portugal May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
8 / 19
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, climbs the stairs at Girasol cinema in Vila Nova de Milfontes, Portugal May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, climbs the stairs at Girasol cinema in Vila Nova de Milfontes, Portugal May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, climbs the stairs at Girasol cinema in Vila Nova de Milfontes, Portugal May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
9 / 19
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, carries projection reels at Girasol cinema in Vila Nova de Milfontes, Portugal August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, carries projection reels at Girasol cinema in Vila Nova de Milfontes, Portugal August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, carries projection reels at Girasol cinema in Vila Nova de Milfontes, Portugal August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
10 / 19
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, puts a megaphone on his van to announce a film in Castro Verde, Portugal August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, puts a megaphone on his van to announce a film in Castro Verde, Portugal August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, puts a megaphone on his van to announce a film in Castro Verde, Portugal August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
11 / 19
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, unloads equipment before a projection in Monforte, Portugal May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, unloads equipment before a projection in Monforte, Portugal May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, unloads equipment before a projection in Monforte, Portugal May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
12 / 19
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, shows a film during a projection in Monforte, Portugal May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, shows a film during a projection in Monforte, Portugal May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, shows a film during a projection in Monforte, Portugal May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
13 / 19
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, is reflected in a picture of actors Laurel and Hardy, at Girasol cinema in Vila Nova de Milfontes, Portugal May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, is reflected in a picture of actors Laurel and Hardy, at Girasol cinema in Vila Nova de Milfontes, Portugal May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, is reflected in a picture of actors Laurel and Hardy, at Girasol cinema in Vila Nova de Milfontes, Portugal May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
14 / 19
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, spools film onto projection reels at Girasol cinema in Vila Nova de Milfontes, Portugal August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, spools film onto projection reels at Girasol cinema in Vila Nova de Milfontes, Portugal August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, spools film onto projection reels at Girasol cinema in Vila Nova de Milfontes, Portugal August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
15 / 19
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, shows a film during a projection in Monforte, Portugal May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, shows a film during a projection in Monforte, Portugal May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, shows a film during a projection in Monforte, Portugal May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
16 / 19
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, drives home after projecting a film a film in Castro Verde, Portugal September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, drives home after projecting a film a film in Castro Verde, Portugal September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, drives home after projecting a film a film in Castro Verde, Portugal September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
17 / 19
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, walks after a projection in Castro Verde, Portugal August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, walks after a projection in Castro Verde, Portugal August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, walks after a projection in Castro Verde, Portugal August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
18 / 19
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, poses for a portrait at Girasol cinema in Vila Nova de Milfontes, Portugal August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, poses for a portrait at Girasol cinema in Vila Nova de Milfontes, Portugal August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, poses for a portrait at Girasol cinema in Vila Nova de Milfontes, Portugal August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
The battlefield that time forgot

The battlefield that time forgot

Next Slideshows

The battlefield that time forgot

The battlefield that time forgot

Almost 100 years after WWI a small wooden cross planted in the middle of the trenches marks the place where a French soldier gave his life.

09 Nov 2015
Rising from the salt water

Rising from the salt water

Tourists flock to the Argentinian town of Epecuen after flood waters that submerged it for more than two decades recede.

09 Nov 2015
Gender pay gap

Gender pay gap

The top 10 occupations with the biggest pay gap between men and women.

09 Nov 2015
SeaWorld's killer whales

SeaWorld's killer whales

SeaWorld plans to phase out its killer whale show at its San Diego park next year.

09 Nov 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

North Korea's Kim family tree

North Korea's Kim family tree

The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.

Celebrating Holy Week

Celebrating Holy Week

Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.

Songkran water festival

Songkran water festival

The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.

Chocolate printed in 3D

Chocolate printed in 3D

Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.

New York auto show

New York auto show

Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures