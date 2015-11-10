The last movie projectionist

Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, prepares a reel before a projection in Monforte, Portugal May 16, 2015. After six decades travelling 2.5 million miles (4 million km ) to screen 4,000 films in Portugal's far-flung villages, Feliciano does not...more

Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, prepares a reel before a projection in Monforte, Portugal May 16, 2015. After six decades travelling 2.5 million miles (4 million km ) to screen 4,000 films in Portugal's far-flung villages, Feliciano does not plan to retire just yet. But he is resigned to the fact that the Internet, digital TV and distribution monopolies have made his craft obsolete. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

