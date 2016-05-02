The last Ringling elephants
Circus performer Hanna Fatieiva poses with the performing elephants at Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus' "Circus Extreme" show at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, U.S., April 30, 2016. Elephants take a final...more
One of Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus' performing elephants enters the arena for its final show. The last 11 elephants touring with "The Greatest Show on Earth" will leave behind their enormous studded tiaras and begin traveling on Monday...more
Elephant crew member Adria Cuellar pets a performing elephant before its final show. Bonnie, Juliette and nine other female Asian elephants are retiring earlier than originally planned, reflecting shifting U.S. attitudes toward animal entertainment....more
A circus clown cries as she watches the performing elephants prepare for their final show in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. Even after the Ringling elephants perform their last headstands in Sunday shows in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania and Providence,...more
Elephants perform in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. Other wild animals continue as circus headliners, including at Ringling Bros, which tours with 28 tigers, six lions, one leopard, two kangaroos and three pythons, Payne said. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
An elephant stands in the arena entrance in its final show in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. At least 17 countries have outlawed circus acts featuring wild animals, but the practice remains largely legal in the United States. Hawaii is poised to be the...more
Elephants perform in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. While glad that the Ringling elephants are leaving their traveling days behind, animal activists are critical of the company's Polk City, Florida, facility that will serve as their retirement home....more
Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus' performing elephants appear in their last show in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. Payne brushed off the criticism as an effort by "animal rights extremists to score cheap publicity" and accused PETA of lacking...more
The performing elephants exit the arena during the matinee on their final day of shows in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. The center focuses on conservation, breeding and research, including studies to determine why elephants face a lower risk of cancer...more
The performing elephants walk in line during the matinee on their final day of shows in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. A Reuters reporter who toured the camp in October saw dozens of elephants corralled in groups of twos and threes in scrub-filled areas...more
Senior Elephant Handler Alex Petrov interacts with the elephants after they appeared in their final show. "Free-range sanctuaries that are as large as possible are a much better option," said Katie Moore, animal rescue program director with the...more
Ringmaster David Shipman pauses as a performing elephant prepares to enter the arena. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
An elephant performs in its final show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Elephants perform in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Senior Elephant Handler Ryan Henning presents the elephant act. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
The performing elephants enter the arena for the matinee on their final day of shows. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Children touch a PETA protest elephant following the final show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
An elephant paints a canvas before the circus show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Performing elephants drink water after appearing in their final show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A performing elephant is loaded on to a truck following its final show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Elephants head to the arena for the matinee on the final day. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Elephant crew member Viki Zsilak comforts an elephant before loading it on to a truck following its final show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
An elephant enters the arena. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Circus clowns watch as the performing elephants are prepared for the matinee on their final day of performing. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A clown embraces Senior Elephant Handler Alex Petrov ahead of the performing elephants' final show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A clown ties his laces backstage before the matinee. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A circus performer sits on an elephant before the matinee. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Circus fan Katie Harmke of Selbyville, Delaware photographs the performing elephants before the matinee. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Sixth generation circus performer Tabayara Maluenda waves after riding a performing elephant. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
An elephant watches from backstage during the pre-show entertainment. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
