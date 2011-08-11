" /> " />
The latest fake iPhone

Thursday, August 11, 2011

A "hiPhone 5" (L) and Apple's iPhone 4 are pictured side by side in Shanghai, August 11, 2011. The newest version of Apple's iPhone has already hit the Chinese market -- the fake market that is.The 'hiPhone 5' is selling for as little as 200 yuan ($31) on China's top e-commerce platform Taobao, which is owned by Alibaba Group. REUTERS/Aly Song

Thursday, August 11, 2011

A 'hiPhone 5' and Apple's iPhone 4. The design is based on leaked images of the yet-to-be-launched iPhone 5 and is thinner and with less rounded edges than the existing iPhone 4. REUTERS/Aly Song

Thursday, August 11, 2011

A side view of the 'hiPhone 5' in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song

Thursday, August 11, 2011

The back of the 'hiPhone 5'. REUTERS/Aly Song

Thursday, August 11, 2011

The front of the 'hiPhone 5'. REUTERS/Aly Song

Thursday, August 11, 2011

The front of the 'hiPhone 5'. REUTERS/Aly Song

Thursday, August 11, 2011

The front of the 'hiPhone 5'. REUTERS/Aly Song

Thursday, August 11, 2011

The front of the 'hiPhone 5'. REUTERS/Aly Song

