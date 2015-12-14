The Le Pen Front

French National Front political party leader and candidate Marine Le Pen arrives to deliver her speech after the announcement of the results during the first round of the regional elections in Henin-Beaumont, France, December 6, 2015. Marine, now...more

French National Front political party leader and candidate Marine Le Pen arrives to deliver her speech after the announcement of the results during the first round of the regional elections in Henin-Beaumont, France, December 6, 2015. Marine, now leading the anti-Europe, anti-immigration party, and targeting the French presidency in 2017, topped the polls in the first round of regional elections on Sunday in a historic win. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close