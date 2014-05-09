The Lewinsky scandal
President Clinton and Monica Lewinsky in November 1995. REUTERS/Handout
President Clinton greets Monica Lewinsky at a Washington fundraising event in October 1996. REUTERS/File
President Clinton and White house intern Monica Lewinsky in the Oval office with a note at the bottom reading: "To Monica - Happy Birthday. Bill Clinton". REUTERS/File
A letter from Monica Lewinsky to President Clinton dated June 29, 1997. REUTERS/File
Monica Lewinsky hugs President Clinton in January 1998. REUTERS/Stringer
President Clinton denies that he had a sexual affair with a former White House intern, January 26, 1998. REUTERS/Win McNamee
Television satellite trucks set up near the White House as Kenneth Starr questions President Clinton regarding his relationship with Monica Lewinsky, August 17, 1998. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Monica Lewinsky in a 1997 photo. REUTERS/File
A message on a building one block north of the Council of Foreign Relations building in New York ahead of a speech by President Clinton, September 14, 1998. REUTERS/Peter Morgan
Linda Tripp, who secretly recorded conversations with Monica Lewinsky, leaves her home in Columbia, Maryland, January 24, 1998. REUTERS/Joe Giza
President Clinton in the Map Room of the White House just before giving a nationally televised address to the nation where he admitted to a relationship with Monica Lewinsky, August 17, 1998. REUTERS/Win McNamee
President Clinton before he admitted to a relationship with Monica Lewinsky, August 17, 1998. REUTERS/Win McNamee
Bar patrons in the Martha's Vineyard town of Oak Bluffs watch President Clinton deliver his speech to the nation, admitting to a relationship with White House intern Monica Lewinsky, August 17, 1998. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Independent counsel Kenneth Starr is sworn in before the House Judiciary Committee November 19, 1998. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
A newspaper headline about the beginning of impeachment debates, December 18, 1998. REUTERS/Colin Braley
A view of the House of Representives during a debate on possible impeachment, December 18, 1999. REUTERS/File
Democrats speak outside the Capitol after losing a test vote on their bid to censure President Clinton as an alternative to impeachment, December 19, 1998. REUTERS/Mark Wilson
Monica Lewinsky leaves her lawyer's offices in Washington, July 28, 1998. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Clinton prepares for the State of the Union Address in the Oval office, January 19, 1999. REUTERS/Stringer
Spectators line up in front of the Capitol for a chance to watch the impeachment proceedings, January 25, 1999. REUTERS/Win McNamee
Supreme Court Justice William Rehnquist swears in the 100 members of the Senate as jurors to preside over the historic Senate impeachment trial, January 7, 1999. REUTERS/Stringer
Senate pages carry boxes full of trial material to the Senate Chamber for the impeachment trial, January 14, 1999. REUTERS/Win McNamee
Supreme Court Chief Justice William Rehnquist addresses senators on the second day of proceedings, January 8, 1999. REUTERS/Stringer
Reporters in the Senate Press Gallery watch the videotaped testimony of Monica Lewinsky, February 6, 1999. REUTERS/Win McNamee
Monica Lewinsky being sworn-in during her videotaped deposition, February 1, 1999. REUTERS/Handout
The blue dress that Monica Lewinsky wore during a sexual encounter with President Clinton is shown as evidence. REUTERS/File
The vote of 55-45 that acquitted President Clinton of perjury on the first article of impeachment is shown on official Senate TV, following the roll call vote, February 12, 1999. REUTERS/Stringer
President Bill Clinton whispers to first lady Hillary Clinton during an event at the White House, February 5, 1999. REUTERS/Win McNamee
President Clinton purses his lips as he speaks to the nation following his acquittal by the Senate on impeachment charges, February 12, 1999. REUTERS/File
Monica Lewinsky is interviewed by talk show host Larry King, January 3, 2000. REUTERS/Stringer
