The life of an Occupy activist

Austin Guest leads an Occupy Wall Street march to banks located in the mid-town neighborhood of New York October 28, 2011. Guest, a 31-year-old Harvard graduate, has been involved with Occupy Wall Street since the early days of the movement's encampment at Manhattan's Zuccotti Park. An online community organizer and an actor, Guest describes the movement against economic inequality as the best thing that has ever happened in his life. He has since quit his day job and moved out of his apartment to commit himself fully to Occupy. REUTERS/Andrew Burton