Pictures | Sat Apr 23, 2016 | 12:30am BST

The little prince

Prince George meets the President of the United States Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama (behind) at Kensington Palace, London, with Prince William Friday April 22, 2016. Kensington Palace/Pete Souza/White House Photographer/PA Wire/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
President Barack Obama and Prince William watch while Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge plays with Prince George as he rides a rocking horse Friday April 22, 2016. Kensington Palace/PA Wire/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
Queen Elizabeth II poses with her five great-grandchildren and her two youngest grandchildren in the Green Drawing Room, part of Windsor Castle's semi-State apartments. The children are: James, Viscount Severn (left), 8, and Lady Louise (second left), 12, the children of The Earl and Countess of Wessex; Mia Tindall (holding The Queen's handbag), the two year-old-daughter of Zara and Mike Tindall; Savannah (third right), 5, and Isla Phillips (right), 3, daughters of The Queen's eldest grandson Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn; Prince George (second right), 2, and in The Queen's arms and in the tradition of Royal portraiture, the youngest great-grandchild, Princess Charlotte (11 months), children of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, in this official photograph, released by Buckingham Palace to mark her 90th birthday April 20, 2016. c2016 Annie Leibovitz/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Prince Willian holding Prince George, Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry stand on the balcony at Buckingham Palace, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015
Prince George looks into the pram of his sister Princess Charlotte after her christening at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Sandringham, Britain, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Matt Dunham/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
Prince George of Cambridge leaves the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate for the Christening of Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Prince George and Princess Charlotte in a photo taken by the Duchess in mid-May at Anmer Hall in Norfolk released on June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Duchess of Cambridge

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
Prince George examines a butterfly on the hand of his father during a visit to the Sensational Butterflies exhibition at the Natural History Museum in London, July 2, 2014. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Reuters / Monday, July 21, 2014
Prince William returns with his son George to the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, after the birth of his daughter in London, May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2015
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, carries her son Prince George alongside her husband Prince William at the Natural History Museum in London, July 2, 2014. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Reuters / Monday, July 21, 2014
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, holds Prince George as they prepare to board a plane to depart Canberra, Australia, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, April 25, 2014
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, carries Prince George during a visit to Sydney's Taronga Zoo, April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 20, 2014
Prince William holds Prince George as his mother gives him a toy during a visit to the Bilby Enclosure at Sydney's Taronga Zoo, April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 20, 2014
Prince George looks at other babies during a Plunket nurse and parents group event at the Government House in Wellington, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, April 09, 2014
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, holds Prince George during a Plunket nurse and parents' group event at Government House in Wellington, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, April 09, 2014
Prince William, his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince George disembark from their plane after arriving in New Zealand, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Monday, April 07, 2014
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge carries her son Prince George after his christening at St James's Palace in London, October 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Stillwell/pool

Reuters / Wednesday, October 23, 2013
Prince William holds his baby son outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in central London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Stillwell/POOL

Reuters / Tuesday, July 23, 2013
Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge appear with their baby son outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in central London July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, July 23, 2013
Pictures