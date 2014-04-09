The littlest prince
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George as she talks to other parents at a Plunket play group event at Government House in Wellington, New Zealand April 9, 2014. REUTERS/James Whatling/Pool
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George as she talks to other parents at a Plunket play group event at Government House in Wellington, New Zealand April 9, 2014. REUTERS/James Whatling/Pool
Prince George looks at other babies during a Plunket nurse and parents group event at the Government House in Wellington April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool
Prince George looks at other babies during a Plunket nurse and parents group event at the Government House in Wellington April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool
Prince George plays with a toy during a Plunket nurse and parents group event at the Government House in Wellington April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool
Prince George plays with a toy during a Plunket nurse and parents group event at the Government House in Wellington April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool
Prince George looks around at other babies during a Plunket nurse and parents group event at the Government House in Wellington April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool
Prince George looks around at other babies during a Plunket nurse and parents group event at the Government House in Wellington April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, reacts as she carries her son Prince George during a Plunket nurse and parents group event at the Government House in Wellington April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, reacts as she carries her son Prince George during a Plunket nurse and parents group event at the Government House in Wellington April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool
Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George as she picks up a toy during a Plunket nurse and parents' group event at Government House in Wellington April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool
Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George as she picks up a toy during a Plunket nurse and parents' group event at Government House in Wellington April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool
Britain's Prince George plays with his mother Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge's hair, as she holds him during a Plunket nurse and parents' group event at Government House in Wellington April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool
Britain's Prince George plays with his mother Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge's hair, as she holds him during a Plunket nurse and parents' group event at Government House in Wellington April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool
Prince William, his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and their son Prince George disembark from their plane after arriving in Wellington, New Zealand, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Prince William, his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and their son Prince George disembark from their plane after arriving in Wellington, New Zealand, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George after disembarking with her husband, Prince William, from their plane in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George after disembarking with her husband, Prince William, from their plane in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Prince William, his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and their son Prince George disembark from their plane after arriving in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Prince William, his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and their son Prince George disembark from their plane after arriving in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Prince William, his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and their son Prince George disembark from their plane after arriving in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Prince William, his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and their son Prince George disembark from their plane after arriving in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George after disembarking their plane with her husband Prince William in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George after disembarking their plane with her husband Prince William in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George after disembarking their plane with her husband Prince William in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George after disembarking their plane with her husband Prince William in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George after disembarking their plane with her husband Prince William in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George after disembarking their plane with her husband Prince William in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Members of the Royal New Zealand Airforce and the royal household carry luggage from the royal plane after arriving in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Members of the Royal New Zealand Airforce and the royal household carry luggage from the royal plane after arriving in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, waves as she holds her son Prince George after disembarking with her husband, Prince William, from their plane after arriving in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, waves as she holds her son Prince George after disembarking with her husband, Prince William, from their plane after arriving in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Amanda Cook Tucker (R), hairdresser of Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, walks from a plane after arriving in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Amanda Cook Tucker (R), hairdresser of Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, walks from a plane after arriving in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Prince William, his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and their son Prince George disembark from their plane after arriving in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Prince William, his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and their son Prince George disembark from their plane after arriving in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Next Slideshows
Salmon truck run
Due to California's drought, migrating salmon are being moved by trucks to bypass dangerously low rivers.
Arctic IceBridge
IceBridge is a six-year NASA airborne mission which will look at the behavior of the Greenland and Antarctic ice.
The new Paris Zoo
After a four year renovation, the Paris Zoo will reopen to the public this week.
Cannabis collective
A look inside the La Brea Collective medical marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles.
MORE IN PICTURES
Funeral for police officer killed in London attack
The funeral is held for police officer Keith Palmer, who was killed during the Westminster attack on March 22.
Venezuela opposition on the streets
Protesters clashed with security forces in Venezuela after a ban on a top opposition leader from office breathed life into a fractured movement and fueled the first sustained anti-government demonstrations since 2014.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket
Spain's Sergio Garcia ended nearly two decades of major disappointment when he beat England's Justin Rose in a playoff to win the U.S. Masters at Augusta.
Cherry blossoms of Japan
Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Truck drives into crowd in Sweden
At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.
Xi and Trump come face-to-face
President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.