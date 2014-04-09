Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Apr 9, 2014 | 4:50pm BST

The littlest prince

<p>Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George as she talks to other parents at a Plunket play group event at Government House in Wellington, New Zealand April 9, 2014. REUTERS/James Whatling/Pool</p>

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George as she talks to other parents at a Plunket play group event at Government House in Wellington, New Zealand April 9, 2014. REUTERS/James Whatling/Pool

Wednesday, April 09, 2014

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George as she talks to other parents at a Plunket play group event at Government House in Wellington, New Zealand April 9, 2014. REUTERS/James Whatling/Pool

Close
1 / 18
<p>Prince George looks at other babies during a Plunket nurse and parents group event at the Government House in Wellington April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool</p>

Prince George looks at other babies during a Plunket nurse and parents group event at the Government House in Wellington April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool

Wednesday, April 09, 2014

Prince George looks at other babies during a Plunket nurse and parents group event at the Government House in Wellington April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool

Close
2 / 18
<p>Prince George plays with a toy during a Plunket nurse and parents group event at the Government House in Wellington April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool</p>

Prince George plays with a toy during a Plunket nurse and parents group event at the Government House in Wellington April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool

Wednesday, April 09, 2014

Prince George plays with a toy during a Plunket nurse and parents group event at the Government House in Wellington April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool

Close
3 / 18
<p>Prince George looks around at other babies during a Plunket nurse and parents group event at the Government House in Wellington April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool</p>

Prince George looks around at other babies during a Plunket nurse and parents group event at the Government House in Wellington April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool

Wednesday, April 09, 2014

Prince George looks around at other babies during a Plunket nurse and parents group event at the Government House in Wellington April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool

Close
4 / 18
<p>Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, reacts as she carries her son Prince George during a Plunket nurse and parents group event at the Government House in Wellington April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool</p>

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, reacts as she carries her son Prince George during a Plunket nurse and parents group event at the Government House in Wellington April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool

Wednesday, April 09, 2014

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, reacts as she carries her son Prince George during a Plunket nurse and parents group event at the Government House in Wellington April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool

Close
5 / 18
<p>Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George as she picks up a toy during a Plunket nurse and parents' group event at Government House in Wellington April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool</p>

Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George as she picks up a toy during a Plunket nurse and parents' group event at Government House in Wellington April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool

Wednesday, April 09, 2014

Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George as she picks up a toy during a Plunket nurse and parents' group event at Government House in Wellington April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool

Close
6 / 18
<p>Britain's Prince George plays with his mother Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge's hair, as she holds him during a Plunket nurse and parents' group event at Government House in Wellington April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool</p>

Britain's Prince George plays with his mother Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge's hair, as she holds him during a Plunket nurse and parents' group event at Government House in Wellington April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool

Wednesday, April 09, 2014

Britain's Prince George plays with his mother Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge's hair, as she holds him during a Plunket nurse and parents' group event at Government House in Wellington April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool

Close
7 / 18
<p>Prince William, his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and their son Prince George disembark from their plane after arriving in Wellington, New Zealand, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Prince William, his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and their son Prince George disembark from their plane after arriving in Wellington, New Zealand, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Wednesday, April 09, 2014

Prince William, his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and their son Prince George disembark from their plane after arriving in Wellington, New Zealand, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
8 / 18
<p>Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George after disembarking with her husband, Prince William, from their plane in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George after disembarking with her husband, Prince William, from their plane in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Wednesday, April 09, 2014

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George after disembarking with her husband, Prince William, from their plane in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
9 / 18
<p>Prince William, his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and their son Prince George disembark from their plane after arriving in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Prince William, his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and their son Prince George disembark from their plane after arriving in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Wednesday, April 09, 2014

Prince William, his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and their son Prince George disembark from their plane after arriving in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
10 / 18
<p>Prince William, his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and their son Prince George disembark from their plane after arriving in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Prince William, his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and their son Prince George disembark from their plane after arriving in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Wednesday, April 09, 2014

Prince William, his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and their son Prince George disembark from their plane after arriving in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
11 / 18
<p>Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George after disembarking their plane with her husband Prince William in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George after disembarking their plane with her husband Prince William in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Wednesday, April 09, 2014

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George after disembarking their plane with her husband Prince William in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
12 / 18
<p>Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George after disembarking their plane with her husband Prince William in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George after disembarking their plane with her husband Prince William in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Wednesday, April 09, 2014

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George after disembarking their plane with her husband Prince William in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
13 / 18
<p>Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George after disembarking their plane with her husband Prince William in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George after disembarking their plane with her husband Prince William in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Wednesday, April 09, 2014

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George after disembarking their plane with her husband Prince William in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
14 / 18
<p>Members of the Royal New Zealand Airforce and the royal household carry luggage from the royal plane after arriving in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Members of the Royal New Zealand Airforce and the royal household carry luggage from the royal plane after arriving in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Wednesday, April 09, 2014

Members of the Royal New Zealand Airforce and the royal household carry luggage from the royal plane after arriving in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
15 / 18
<p>Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, waves as she holds her son Prince George after disembarking with her husband, Prince William, from their plane after arriving in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, waves as she holds her son Prince George after disembarking with her husband, Prince William, from their plane after arriving in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Wednesday, April 09, 2014

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, waves as she holds her son Prince George after disembarking with her husband, Prince William, from their plane after arriving in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
16 / 18
<p>Amanda Cook Tucker (R), hairdresser of Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, walks from a plane after arriving in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Amanda Cook Tucker (R), hairdresser of Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, walks from a plane after arriving in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Wednesday, April 09, 2014

Amanda Cook Tucker (R), hairdresser of Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, walks from a plane after arriving in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
17 / 18
<p>Prince William, his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and their son Prince George disembark from their plane after arriving in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Prince William, his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and their son Prince George disembark from their plane after arriving in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Wednesday, April 09, 2014

Prince William, his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and their son Prince George disembark from their plane after arriving in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Salmon truck run

Salmon truck run

Next Slideshows

Salmon truck run

Salmon truck run

Due to California's drought, migrating salmon are being moved by trucks to bypass dangerously low rivers.

09 Apr 2014
Arctic IceBridge

Arctic IceBridge

IceBridge is a six-year NASA airborne mission which will look at the behavior of the Greenland and Antarctic ice.

08 Apr 2014
The new Paris Zoo

The new Paris Zoo

After a four year renovation, the Paris Zoo will reopen to the public this week.

08 Apr 2014
Cannabis collective

Cannabis collective

A look inside the La Brea Collective medical marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles.

08 Apr 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Funeral for police officer killed in London attack

Funeral for police officer killed in London attack

The funeral is held for police officer Keith Palmer, who was killed during the Westminster attack on March 22.

Venezuela opposition on the streets

Venezuela opposition on the streets

Protesters clashed with security forces in Venezuela after a ban on a top opposition leader from office breathed life into a fractured movement and fueled the first sustained anti-government demonstrations since 2014.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket

Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket

Spain's Sergio Garcia ended nearly two decades of major disappointment when he beat England's Justin Rose in a playoff to win the U.S. Masters at Augusta.

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures