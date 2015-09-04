Edition:
Pictures | Fri Sep 4, 2015 | 6:01pm BST

The long march to Austria

Migrants march along the highway towards the border with Austria, out of Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Migrants flash victory signs as they march along the highway towards the border with Austria, out of Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Migrants march along the highway towards the border with Austria, out of Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Migrants march along the highway towards the border with Austria, out of Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Migrants march along the highway for the border with Austria, out of Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. Hundreds of migrants broke out of a Hungarian border camp on Friday and others set off on foot from Budapest as authorities scrambled to contain a migrant crisis that has brought Europe's asylum system to breaking point. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Migrants set off on foot for the border with Austria from Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Migrants force their way through a police cordon as they march along the highway for the border with Austria, out of Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Migrants set off on foot for the border with Austria from Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Migrants rest in the road as they march for the border with Austria from Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

A young girl holds up a picture of German Chancellor Angela Merkel as migrants set off on foot for the border with Austria from outside Keleti station in Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Migrants set off on foot for the border with Austria from Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Migrants set off on foot for the border with Austria from Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

A migrant holds a portrait of German Chancellor Angela Mertkel as he walks with others along the highway towards the border with Austria, out of Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Police attempt to stop migrants as they march along the highway for the border with Austria, out of Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Migrants march along the highway for the border with Austria, out of Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Migrants set off on foot for the border with Austria from Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Migrants set off on foot for the border with Austria from Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Migrants set off on foot for the border with Austria from Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Migrants set off on foot for the border with Austria from Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Migrants march along the highway for the border with Austria, out of Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

