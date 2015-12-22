The longest night
Revelers take part in the 26th Annual Kensington Market Winter Solstice Parade as they burn a giant hand structure in Toronto, Canada December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Reveler Jacqueline Fernandez looks on in the rain during the 26th Annual Kensington Market Winter Solstice Parade in Toronto, Canada, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Revelers celebrate the winter solstice at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in southern England December 22, 2015. Stonehenge is a celebrated venue of festivities during the winter solstice - the shortest day of the year in the northern hemisphere - and...more
A druid holds his sword as he celebrates the winter solstice at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in southern England December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A performer blows fire from her mouth at the 26th Annual Kensington Market Winter Solstice Parade in Toronto, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
People participate in the ancient Yule Log dragging tradition during winter solstice celebrations in Riga, Latvia, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
People wear costumes as they participate in the ancient Yule Log dragging tradition during winter solstice celebrations in Riga, Latvia, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
A performer blows fire from her mouth at the 26th Annual Kensington Market Winter Solstice Parade in Toronto, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Revelers celebrate the winter solstice at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in southern England December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Revelers take part in the 26th Annual Kensington Market Winter Solstice Parade in Toronto, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Revelers meditate as they celebrate the winter solstice at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in southern England December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A performer throws a baton with fire on it in the air at the 26th Annual Kensington Market Winter Solstice Parade in Toronto, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A woman wears costume as she participates in the ancient Yule Log dragging tradition during winter solstice celebrations in Riga, Latvia, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
People wear costumes as they participate in the ancient Yule Log dragging tradition during winter solstice celebrations in Riga, Latvia, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
A performer blows fire from her mouth at the 26th Annual Kensington Market Winter Solstice Parade in Toronto, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
