United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Dec 22, 2015 | 4:30pm GMT

The longest night

Revelers take part in the 26th Annual Kensington Market Winter Solstice Parade as they burn a giant hand structure in Toronto, Canada December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
1 / 15
Reveler Jacqueline Fernandez looks on in the rain during the 26th Annual Kensington Market Winter Solstice Parade in Toronto, Canada, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
2 / 15
Revelers celebrate the winter solstice at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in southern England December 22, 2015. Stonehenge is a celebrated venue of festivities during the winter solstice - the shortest day of the year in the northern hemisphere - and it attracts thousands of revelers, spiritualists and tourists. Druids, a pagan religious order dating back to Celtic Britain, believe Stonehenge was a center of spiritualism more than 2,000 years ago. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
3 / 15
A druid holds his sword as he celebrates the winter solstice at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in southern England December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
4 / 15
A performer blows fire from her mouth at the 26th Annual Kensington Market Winter Solstice Parade in Toronto, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
5 / 15
People participate in the ancient Yule Log dragging tradition during winter solstice celebrations in Riga, Latvia, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2015
6 / 15
People wear costumes as they participate in the ancient Yule Log dragging tradition during winter solstice celebrations in Riga, Latvia, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2015
7 / 15
A performer blows fire from her mouth at the 26th Annual Kensington Market Winter Solstice Parade in Toronto, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
8 / 15
Revelers celebrate the winter solstice at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in southern England December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
9 / 15
Revelers take part in the 26th Annual Kensington Market Winter Solstice Parade in Toronto, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
10 / 15
Revelers meditate as they celebrate the winter solstice at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in southern England December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
11 / 15
A performer throws a baton with fire on it in the air at the 26th Annual Kensington Market Winter Solstice Parade in Toronto, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
12 / 15
A woman wears costume as she participates in the ancient Yule Log dragging tradition during winter solstice celebrations in Riga, Latvia, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2015
13 / 15
People wear costumes as they participate in the ancient Yule Log dragging tradition during winter solstice celebrations in Riga, Latvia, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2015
14 / 15
A performer blows fire from her mouth at the 26th Annual Kensington Market Winter Solstice Parade in Toronto, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
15 / 15
