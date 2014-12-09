The longest war
A Chinook helicopter lands to pick up U.S. soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division following a night raid in Yahya Khel, Paktika province, Afghanistan, February 21, 2011. The bulk of foreign combat troops are withdrawing from Afghanistan at the end...more
NATO troops walk near burning NATO supply trucks after, what police officials say, was an attack by militants in the Torkham area near the Pakistani-Afghan in Nangarhar Province, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Parwiz
Susan Myers, wife of U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Harold J. Greene, pats his casket during the end of a full military honors funeral at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, August 14, 2014. Greene was killed in Afghanistan and is the highest ranking U.S....more
U.S. Marines rest as they prepare to depart upon end of operations for the Marines and British combat troops in Helmand, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
An Afghan National Army soldier is seen through damaged glass as he keeps watch at the Forward Base in Nari district near the army outpost in Kunar province, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
The word Afghanistan is carved into wood in a guard tower at Command Outpost AJK in Maiwand District, Kandahar province, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
An Afghan resident points his weapon at the dead body of an unidentified militant, as a way of showing his hatred for insurgents, at a building where three other militants were located at, after an attack in Kabul, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A soldier from 1st Platoon, Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry leaves a room while checking the inventory of weapons at Strong Point DeMaiwand, Maywand District, Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A member of the Afghan National Army searches a resident during a joint patrol with U.S. troops near Command Outpost AJK in Maiwand District, Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
U.S soldiers blow up a roadside bomb set up by Taliban fighters near the town of Walli Was in Paktika province, near the border with Pakistan, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A U.S. Army soldier with Charlie Company, 36th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Division blows a bubble with his chewing gum during a mission near Command Outpost Pa'in Kalay in Maiwand District, Kandahar Province, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew...more
Lesleigh Coyer of Saginaw, Michigan, lies down in front of the grave of her brother, Ryan Coyer, who served with the U.S. Army in both Iraq and Afghanistan, at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 11, 2013. Coyer died of complications from...more
U.S. and Afghan soldiers walk near a U.S. Army Chinook during an operation near the town of Walli Was in Paktika province, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Soldiers from 1st Platoon, Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment, scramble to positions after an improvised explosive device detonated approximately 800 meters away from strong point DeMaiwand, Maywand District, Kandahar Province,...more
Two 500 pound bombs explode at dusk on a Taliban fighting position near Blocking Position one above Kamdesh in Afghanistan's Nuristan Province, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
U.S. soldier Nicholas Dickhut from 5-20 infantry Regiment attached to 82nd Airborne points his rifle at a doorway after coming under fire by the Taliban while on patrol in Zharay district in Kandahar province, April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
U.S. Army Captain Michael Kelvington, commander of the Battle company, 1-508 Parachute Infantry battalion, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, bows next to remains of Gulam Dostager, a member of Afghan Local Police who was killed in the...more
U.S. Army soldiers from the 2nd Platoon, B battery 2-8 field artillery, fire a howitzer artillery piece at Seprwan Ghar forward fire base in Panjwai district, Kandahar province southern Afghanistan, June 12, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Paratroopers from Chosen Company of the 3rd Battalion (Airborne), 509th Infantry board a waiting CH-47 Chinook helicopter as they begin a helicopter assault mission at Combat Outpost Herrera in Paktiya Province, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Smoke rises from burning NATO supply trucks in Samangan province after a bomb planted by the Taliban exploded, July 18, 2012. The blast destroyed 22 trucks. REUTERS/ Stringer
Members of the U.S. Navy carry a comrade wounded by an explosion to a medevac helicopter in Kandahar province, October 2, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A U.S. Marine from the First Battalion Eighth Marines Alpha Company looks out as an evening storm gathers above an outpost near Kunjak in southern Afghanistan's Helmand province, February 22, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A U.S. Army medevac crew member attempts to revive a Marine mortally wounded in an IED blast near the town of Marjah in Helmand province, August 22, 2010. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Captain Melvin Cabebe with the US Army's 1-320 Field Artillery Regiment, 101st Airborne Division stands near a burning M-ATV armored vehicle after it struck an improvised explosive device near Combat Outpost Nolen in the Arghandab Valley north of...more
Afghan troops and soldiers with the US Army's 1-320 Field Artillery Regiment, 101st Airborne Division take up fighting positions after taking incoming fire at Combat Outpost Nolen in the Arghandab Valley north of Kandahar, July 27, 2010....more
NATO soldiers play table soccer under flashlights at a military outpost near the village of Bazaar e Panjwaii, in the Panjwaii district of Kandahar province, August 8, 2010. REUTERS/Bob Strong
A group of men detained for suspected Taliban activities are held for questioning at a schoolhouse in the village of Kuhak in Arghandab District, north of Kandahar, July 9, 2010. REUTERS/Bob Strong
A Stryker armored vehicle from the U.S. Army's MGS Platoon, Alpha Company, 4-23 Infantry Battalion, 5th Stryker Brigade Combat Team fires a 120mm mortar during a night patrol in Kandahar, April 27, 2010. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
An Afghan national, who is a possible suspect, is detained in one of the compounds U.S. Marines hold, in Marjah district, Helmand province, March 29, 2010. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
U.S. Marines from MP Company, 1st Marine Division attached to 3rd Battalion 4th Marines, smoke cigars as they play cards at AHP station in Nimroz province, January 14, 2010. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
U.S. marines fire during a Taliban ambush as they carry out an operation to clear an area in Helmand province, October 9, 2009. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Soldiers from the U.S. Army's Alpha Battery, 425 Field Artillery, 3rd brigade of 10th Mountain Division based in Fort Drum, New York, fire their 155 mm Howitzer in Cop Cherokee base in Logar province, October 4, 2009. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
A U.S. soldier, wounded by sniper fire, is evacuated by his comrades in the village of Bargematal, Nuristan province, August 25, 2009. REUTERS/Oleg Popov
A U.S. soldier of 2-12 Infantry 4BCT-4ID Task Force Mountain Warrior takes a break during a night mission in the Pesh valley of Kunar Province, August 12, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
U.S. SPC Henry Rosenquist of 2-12 Infantry 4BCT-4ID Task Force Mountain Warrior sits in the computer room in Honaker Miracle camp in the Pesh valley of Kunar Province, August 13, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
U.S. soldiers dance during their time off at Kandahar Airfield, June 6, 2009. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Sgt. William Olas Bee, a U.S. Marine from the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, has a close call after Taliban fighters open fire near Garmsir in Helmand Province, May 18, 2008. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Canadian soldier takes a nap after taking part in an operation in Kandahar, May 21, 2009. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An Afghan man places his hands over his head as U.S. soldiers search his truck for weapons near Sanjaray in Zhari district, April 19, 2008. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
U.S. soldiers turn away as a Black Hawk helicopter takes off from their base near the Afghan-Pakistan border, January 27, 2008. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
U.S Army soldiers and an Afghan policeman look at the bodies of Taliban fighters after a gun battle near the village of Shajoy in Zabol province, March 22, 2008. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
U.S. Marine Lance Corporal Chris Sanderson, 24, from Flemington, New Jersey, shouts as he tries to protect an Afghan man and his child after Taliban fighters opened fire in the town of Marjah, in Nad Ali district, Helmand province, February 13, 2010....more
U.S soldiers watch a movie at a military base in the Zhari district, west of Kandahar, April 17, 2008. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Afghan policemen stand next to a captured Taliban fighter after a gun battle near the village of Shajoy in Zabol province, March 22, 2008. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A dust-covered Afghan National Army soldier with a flower tucked behind his ear rides on the back of a vehicle during a patrol near Panjwaii town, November 13, 2007. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A French sniper looks through his rifle's scope while keeping watch over Qarabagh district, north of Kabul, November 20, 2007. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Dutch soldiers sit in front of a fire in the Baluchi pass in Uruzgan province, November 4, 2007. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A wounded Canadian soldier from the NATO-led coalition crawls for cover seconds after his position was hit by a Taliban shell fired from an 82-millimeter recoilless rifle during an ambush in Zhari district, October 23, 2007. REUTERS/Finbarr...more
An Afghan girl peers out from behind a wall at passing U.S. Marines driving inside light armored vehicles down Route 4 outside the Kandahar airport, December, 27, 2001. REUTERS/Earnie Grafton/POOL
A US Marine Humvee kicks up dust as it crosses a group of Marine LAVs as it leaves on patrol from the Marine base in southern Afghanistan, December 2, 2001. REUTERS/Jim Hollander
A U.S. Marine from the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit moves inland near Kandahar to continue their mission of interdicting lines of escape for Taliban and al-Qaida fighters, December 10, 2001. REUTERS/Pool/Earnie Grafton
U.S. Marines from the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit take up defensive positions at the Kandahar airport after shots were fired near the northern perimeter as an illumination grenade is seen in the background, January 10, 2002. REUTERS/Thomas...more
Marines prepare to board a waiting helicopter at Camp Rhino in Southern Afghanistan, December 10, 2001. REUTERS/File
U.S. Marines, shown through a night vision scope, escort battle field detainees into a detention center at Kandahar International Airport, December 18, 2001. REUTERS/POOL/USMC, Sgt. Thomas Michael Corcoran
U.S. Marines begin to form up their convoy at a staging area near Kandahar as they await orders to begin their trek to Kandahar to take control of the airfield, December 13, 2001. REUTERS/POOL/Dave Martin
Marine reinforcements fly towards an area somewhere near Kandahar, December 10, 2001. REUTERS/POOL//Earnie Grafton, The San Diego Union-Tribune
A group of Marines of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit move out to take a position in the desert outside the Marines' forward base in southern Afghanistan, November 29, 2001. REUTERS/Jim Hollander
A U.S. Army 10th Mountain Division soldier from Miami, Florida carves the body count that their mortar team has chalked up on a rock, near the villages of Sherkhankheyl, Marzak and Bobelkiel, March 9, 2002 . REUTERS/POOL/Joe Raedle
Marines from Charlie 1/1 of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit fill sand bags around their light mortar position on the front lines of their base in southern Afghanistan, December 1, 2001 REUTERS/Jim Hollander
Two Northern Alliance soldiers watch as dust and smoke rise after explosions hit Taliban positions on Kalakata hill, near the village of Ai-Khanum in northern Afghanistan, November 1, 2001. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
