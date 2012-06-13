Edition:
United Kingdom

The lost art of blacksmithing

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

A harness for the Vatican Swiss Guard is pictured at a workshop in Molln, Upper Austria, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

A harness for the Vatican Swiss Guard is pictured at a workshop in Molln, Upper Austria, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Close
1 / 18
Wednesday, June 13, 2012

Blacksmith Georg Schmidberger works on a harness for the Vatican Swiss Guard at his workshop in Molln, Upper Austria, June 12, 2012. Blacksmith brothers Johann, 29, and Georg, 28, produce made-to-order handmade harnesses for the Vatican, which take 120 hours of handiwork per piece and hardly differ from the 500-year-old originals. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

Blacksmith Georg Schmidberger works on a harness for the Vatican Swiss Guard at his workshop in Molln, Upper Austria, June 12, 2012. Blacksmith brothers Johann, 29, and Georg, 28, produce made-to-order handmade harnesses for the Vatican, which take 120 hours of handiwork per piece and hardly differ from the 500-year-old originals. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Close
2 / 18
Wednesday, June 13, 2012

Hammers are pictured at a workshop in Molln, Upper Austria, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

Hammers are pictured at a workshop in Molln, Upper Austria, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Close
3 / 18
Wednesday, June 13, 2012

Blacksmith brothers Johann (R) and Georg Schmidberger work on harnesses for the Vatican Swiss Guard at their workshop in Molln, Upper Austria, June 12, 2012. The brothers carry on the tradition of the blacksmith trade in the fifth generation of their family. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

Blacksmith brothers Johann (R) and Georg Schmidberger work on harnesses for the Vatican Swiss Guard at their workshop in Molln, Upper Austria, June 12, 2012. The brothers carry on the tradition of the blacksmith trade in the fifth generation of their family. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Close
4 / 18
Wednesday, June 13, 2012

Blacksmith Johann Schmidberger works on a harness for the Vatican Swiss Guard at his workshop in Molln, Upper Austria, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

Blacksmith Johann Schmidberger works on a harness for the Vatican Swiss Guard at his workshop in Molln, Upper Austria, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Close
5 / 18
Wednesday, June 13, 2012

Blacksmith Georg Schmidberger works on a harness for the Vatican Swiss Guard at his workshop in Molln, Upper Austria, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

Blacksmith Georg Schmidberger works on a harness for the Vatican Swiss Guard at his workshop in Molln, Upper Austria, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Close
6 / 18
Wednesday, June 13, 2012

Blacksmith Johann Schmidberger works on a harness for the Vatican Swiss Guard at his workshop in Molln, Upper Austria, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

Blacksmith Johann Schmidberger works on a harness for the Vatican Swiss Guard at his workshop in Molln, Upper Austria, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Close
7 / 18
Wednesday, June 13, 2012

A part of a harness for the Vatican Swiss guard lies in a fireplace at a workshop in Molln, Upper Austria, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

A part of a harness for the Vatican Swiss guard lies in a fireplace at a workshop in Molln, Upper Austria, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Close
8 / 18
Wednesday, June 13, 2012

Blacksmith brothers Johann (R) and Georg Schmidberger work on a harness for the Vatican Swiss Guard at their workshop in Molln, Upper Austria, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

Blacksmith brothers Johann (R) and Georg Schmidberger work on a harness for the Vatican Swiss Guard at their workshop in Molln, Upper Austria, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Close
9 / 18
Wednesday, June 13, 2012

Blacksmith Johann Schmidberger works on a harness for the Vatican Swiss Guard at his workshop in Molln, Upper Austria, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

Blacksmith Johann Schmidberger works on a harness for the Vatican Swiss Guard at his workshop in Molln, Upper Austria, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Close
10 / 18
Wednesday, June 13, 2012

Blacksmith Johann Schmidberger works on a harness for the Vatican Swiss Guard at his workshop in Molln, Upper Austria, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

Blacksmith Johann Schmidberger works on a harness for the Vatican Swiss Guard at his workshop in Molln, Upper Austria, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Close
11 / 18
Wednesday, June 13, 2012

Blacksmith Georg Schmidberger works on a harness for the Vatican Swiss Guard at his workshop in Molln, Upper Austria, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

Blacksmith Georg Schmidberger works on a harness for the Vatican Swiss Guard at his workshop in Molln, Upper Austria, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Close
12 / 18
Wednesday, June 13, 2012

Blacksmith brothers Johann (R) and Georg Schmidberger work on a harness for the Vatican Swiss Guard at their workshop in Molln, Upper Austria, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

Blacksmith brothers Johann (R) and Georg Schmidberger work on a harness for the Vatican Swiss Guard at their workshop in Molln, Upper Austria, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Close
13 / 18
Wednesday, June 13, 2012

Blacksmith Johann Schmidberger works on a harness for the Vatican Swiss Guard at his workshop in Molln, Upper Austria, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

Blacksmith Johann Schmidberger works on a harness for the Vatican Swiss Guard at his workshop in Molln, Upper Austria, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Close
14 / 18
Wednesday, June 13, 2012

Blacksmith Johann Schmidberger works on a harness for the Vatican Swiss Guard at his workshop in Molln, Upper Austria, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

Blacksmith Johann Schmidberger works on a harness for the Vatican Swiss Guard at his workshop in Molln, Upper Austria, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Close
15 / 18
Wednesday, June 13, 2012

Blacksmith brothers Johann (R) and Georg Schmidberger work on a harness for the Vatican Swiss Guard at their workshop in Molln, Upper Austria, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

Blacksmith brothers Johann (R) and Georg Schmidberger work on a harness for the Vatican Swiss Guard at their workshop in Molln, Upper Austria, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Close
16 / 18
Wednesday, June 13, 2012

A finished harness for the Vatican Swiss Guard is pictured at a workshop in Molln, Upper Austria, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

A finished harness for the Vatican Swiss Guard is pictured at a workshop in Molln, Upper Austria, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Close
17 / 18
Wednesday, June 13, 2012

Blacksmith brothers Johann (R) and Georg Schmidberger stand in front of their workshop in Molln, Upper Austria, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

Blacksmith brothers Johann (R) and Georg Schmidberger stand in front of their workshop in Molln, Upper Austria, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Close
18 / 18

The lost art of blacksmithing

The lost art of blacksmithing Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Escape from Alcatraz

Escape from Alcatraz
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

Saturday, February 25, 2017

Carnival around the world

All Collections

Carnival around the world

Saturday, February 25, 2017

Milan Fashion Week

All Collections

Milan Fashion Week

Friday, February 24, 2017

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Friday, February 24, 2017

Famine strikes South Sudan

All Collections

Famine strikes South Sudan

Friday, February 24, 2017

Inside CPAC

All Collections

Inside CPAC

Friday, February 24, 2017

Fleeing Islamic State with livestock

All Collections

Fleeing Islamic State with livestock

Friday, February 24, 2017

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Friday, February 24, 2017

View More Slideshows »