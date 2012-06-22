The lost art of true BBQ
BBQ cooker Terry Blow takes a break during his duties in the pit house at Scott's BBQ in Hemingway, South Carolina, June 20, 2012. The workers cooked 9 hogs in a process that took about 12 hours. REUTERS/Randall Hill
After a watching over the cooking process throughout the night, pit cooker Willie Johnson takes a drink at Scott's BBQ in Hemingway, South Carolina, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Randall Hill
D.J. Dollar splits hardwood before the cooking process begins at Scott's BBQ in Hemingway, South Carolina, June 20, 2012. Scott's BBQ is one of only 10 to 15 BBQ pits throughout the American South still using the old-time fire coal pit method,...more
Pit worker Kenneth Washington uses a saw to prepare the hogs for cooking at Scott's BBQ in Hemingway, South Carolina, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Pit workers Larry Mitchell (L) and Willie Johnson pour vinegar into a large pot at Scott's BBQ in Hemingway, South Carolina, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Randall Hill
BBQ cooker Terry Blow carries red hot coals into the pit house at Scott's BBQ in Hemingway, South Carolina, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A pot contains ingredients in the secret sauce used at Scott's BBQ in Hemingway, South Carolina, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Workers look over a 250 lb. hog to be cooked in the pit house at Scott's BBQ in Hemingway, South Carolina, June 20, 2012. A local hog farmer brought in the processed pig and hired the workers to cook it. REUTERS/Randall Hill
BBQ cooker Terry Blow stokes the red hot coals in a burn barrel outside the pit house at Scott's BBQ in Hemingway, South Carolina, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Hardwoods like oak, hickory and pecan are used by the pit workers while cooking at Scott's BBQ in Hemingway, South Carolina, June 20, 2012. The burn barrel helps the workers keep a steady supply of wood coals during the cooking...more
Pit worker Marcelus Fields carries a hog to be prepared for cooking at Scott's BBQ in Hemingway, South Carolina, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Southern Foodways Alliance historian Rien Fertel (R) talks with Scott's BBQ founder Rosie Scott in front of the restaurant in Hemingway, South Carolina, June 20, 2012. The Southern Foodways Alliance (SFA) and the University of Mississippi's Center...more
Southern Foodways Alliance historian Rien Fertel (C) and photographer Denny Culbert talk with Scott's BBQ owner and pit master Rodney Scott in the back area of the pit house in Hemingway, South Carolina, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Jackie Gordon (L) and Ella Scott prepare BBQ to be served at Scott's BBQ in Hemingway, South Carolina, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Pit worker Marcelus Fields carries a hog to be prepared for cooking at Scott's BBQ in Hemingway, South Carolina, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Pit master and Scott's BBQ owner Rodney Scott transfers sauce using a sauce mop at Scott's BBQ in Hemingway, South Carolina, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Ella Scott cleans the bones from the meat after the cooking process at Scott's BBQ in Hemingway, South Carolina, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Pit worker Sam Wilson puts wood into the burn barrel while cooking BBQ at Scott's BBQ in Hemingway, South Carolina, June 20, 2012. The burn barrel helps the workers keep a steady supply of wood coals during the cooking process. REUTERS/Randall Hill...more
Pit workers Sam Wilson (L) and Terry Blow share a conversation while cooking BBQ at Scott's BBQ in Hemingway, South Carolina, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Dominic Scott carries a 150 lb. hog into the pit house at Scott's BBQ in Hemingway, South Carolina, June 20, 2012. The restaurant and hog cooking facility has operated in the community since 1972. REUTERS/Randall Hill
After a watching over the cooking process throughout the night, pit cooker Willie Johnson works up a sweat at Scott's BBQ in Hemingway, South Carolina, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Pit worker Dominic Scott waits for his co-workers as they prepare to cook hogs at Scott's BBQ in Hemingway, South Carolina, June 20, 2012. Dominic is the son of restaurant owner Rodney Scott. REUTERS/Randall Hill
