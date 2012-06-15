The lost generation

Almin Dzafic, a 30 year-old waiter, poses for a picture as he serves customers in the Galerija Boris Smoje cafe in Sarajevo, May 11, 2012. Dzafic studied for four years at Sarajevo University where he received a degree in civil engineering. For the last four years he has tried to find a job in art restoration but has been working as a waiter for two years. He sees his future outside of Bosnia and Herzegovina because he can not find...more