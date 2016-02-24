The many faces of Sacha Baron Cohen
British actor Sacha Baron Cohen arrives at the world premiere of the film "Grimsby" at Leicester Square in London, Britain, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville
British actor Sacha Baron Cohen poses with his wife Isla Fisher at the world premiere of the film "Grimsby" at Leicester Square in London, Britain, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Actor Sacha Baron Cohen, playing Admiral General Aladeen, points a gun as he poses with models at the world premiere of the Dictator at the Royal Festival Hall in London May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Sacha Baron Cohen arrives playing Admiral General Aladeen from his upcoming film "The Dictator" at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Sacha Baron Cohen as Admiral General Aladeen stands next to a camel during a photocall on the Croisette for his latest movie "The Dictator", in Cannes, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Sacha Baron Cohen arrives with a horse for the Australian premiere of his new film "Bruno" in Sydney June 29, 2009. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Sacha Baron Cohen, dressed as a gay fashion reporter, attends the Dutch premiere of his film "Bruno" in the red light district of Amsterdam. June 19, 2009. REUTERS/United Photos/Robin van Lonkhuijsen
Sacha Baron Cohen, dressed as a bull, poses during the Spanish premiere of his film "Bruno" outside Madrid's Las Ventas bullring June 18, 2009. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Sacha Baron Cohen arrives for the British premiere of the film Bruno at Leicester Square in central London June 17, 2009. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Sacha Baron Cohen presents the award for Best Male Performance at the 2009 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles May 31, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Sacha Baron Cohen, dressed as the "Bruno" character from his film of the same name, poses for photographers as he arrives at the 2009 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles May 31, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Sacha Baron Cohen appears on the catwalk during the Agatha Ruiz De La Prada Spring/Summer 2009 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 26, 2008. Baron Cohen, best known for his eccentric character Borat, burst onto the catwalk at...more
Sacha Baron Cohen arrives at the premiere of 'Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan' at the Ryerson theatre during the 31st Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 7, 2006. REUTERS/Mario...more
Sacha Baron Cohen gestures as he arrives for the UK premiere of his new film entitled "Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit the Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan" in Leicester Square, London October 25, 2006. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Sacha Baron Cohen, who played the character Borat, arrives for the premiere of "Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit the Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan" at the Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood October 23, 2006. REUTERS/Phil...more
British comedian Sacha Baron Cohen playing character "Ali G" makes his entrance to perform with rapper Shaggy at the Brit Awards at Earls Court in London, February 20, 2002. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
British comedian "Ali G," played by Sacha Baron Cohen, interviews a pro-life demonstrator during a march for women's rights in Washington, April 25, 2004. REUTERS/John Pryke
Next Slideshows
Memorable Oscar dresses
Some of the most memorable dresses from past Academy Awards.
Best of London Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from London.
Celebrity stumpers
Notable names show their support to the 2016 presidential candidates.
Madrid Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Madrid.
MORE IN PICTURES
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Protesters storm Macedonia's parliament
Protesters stormed into Macedonia's parliament and assaulted the leader of the Social Democrats after his party and ethnic Albanian allies voted to elect an Albanian as parliament speaker.
Battleground Mosul
Residents of Mosul await the final defeat of Islamic State as Iraqi forces surround militants in the northwestern part of the city.
The view from Trump Tower
Inside President Trump's signature property, a New York skyscraper where first lady Melania and son Barron stay while the president is in Washington.
From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north
Migrants, fearing they will be swept up in President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, follow the railway tracks as they leave Noyes, Minnesota and head toward the Canadian border.
USS Carl Vinson on patrol
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group approaches Korean waters, where it will join the nuclear submarine USS Michigan, amid the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.