The mark of Islamic State

A member of militias known as Hashid Shaabi prays as he celebrates victory next to a wall painted with the black flag commonly used by Islamic State militants, in the town of al-Alam March 10, 2015. Iraqi troops and militias drove Islamic State insurgents out of the town of al-Alam, clearing a final hurdle before a planned assault on Saddam Hussein's home city of Tikrit in their biggest offensive yet against the ultra-radical group. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A member of militias known as Hashid Shaabi prays as he celebrates victory next to a wall painted with the black flag commonly used by Islamic State militants, in the town of al-Alam March 10, 2015. Iraqi troops and militias drove Islamic State insurgents out of the town of al-Alam, clearing a final hurdle before a planned assault on Saddam Hussein's home city of Tikrit in their biggest offensive yet against the ultra-radical group. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A destroyed building with a wall painted with the black flag commonly used by Islamic State militants, is seen in the town of al-Alam March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A destroyed building with a wall painted with the black flag commonly used by Islamic State militants, is seen in the town of al-Alam March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Shiite fighters stands near a wall painted with the black flag commonly used by Islamic State militants in the town of Tal Ksaiba, near the town of al-Alam, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Shiite fighters stands near a wall painted with the black flag commonly used by Islamic State militants in the town of Tal Ksaiba, near the town of al-Alam, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A member of Iraqi security forces runs as he holds an Islamist State flag, which they pulled down in the town of al-Alam March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A member of Iraqi security forces runs as he holds an Islamist State flag, which they pulled down in the town of al-Alam March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Militant Islamist fighters take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Militant Islamist fighters take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A man walks inside a damaged building with an Islamic flag drawn on the wall in the besieged town of Arbeen in the eastern Ghouta of Damascus January 17, 2015. The text on the wall reads: "Al-Qaeda's Jihad on the land of Sham, Al-Nusra front for the people of Sham, a project for the slaughter of Nasiriyah and infidels". REUTERS/Yaseen Al-Bushy

A man walks inside a damaged building with an Islamic flag drawn on the wall in the besieged town of Arbeen in the eastern Ghouta of Damascus January 17, 2015. The text on the wall reads: "Al-Qaeda's Jihad on the land of Sham, Al-Nusra front for the people of Sham, a project for the slaughter of Nasiriyah and infidels". REUTERS/Yaseen Al-Bushy
A resident of Tabqa city touring the streets on a motorcycle waves an Islamist flag in celebration after Islamic State militants took over Tabqa air base, in nearby Raqqa city August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A resident of Tabqa city touring the streets on a motorcycle waves an Islamist flag in celebration after Islamic State militants took over Tabqa air base, in nearby Raqqa city August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A member of militias known as Hashid Shaabi stands next to a wall painted with the black flag commonly used by Islamic State militants, in the town of al-Alam March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A member of militias known as Hashid Shaabi stands next to a wall painted with the black flag commonly used by Islamic State militants, in the town of al-Alam March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
An Islamic State flag is seen atop a building in eastern Kobani, as seen from the Turkish border crossing of Mursitpinar as Kurdish Peshmerga forces fight against Islamic state fighters, November 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

An Islamic State flag is seen atop a building in eastern Kobani, as seen from the Turkish border crossing of Mursitpinar as Kurdish Peshmerga forces fight against Islamic state fighters, November 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A member of militias known as Hashid Shaabi kneels as he celebrates victory next to a wall painted with the black flag commonly used by Islamic State militants, in the town of al-Alam March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A member of militias known as Hashid Shaabi kneels as he celebrates victory next to a wall painted with the black flag commonly used by Islamic State militants, in the town of al-Alam March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A black flag belonging to the Islamic State is seen near the Syrian town of Kobani, as pictured from the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A black flag belonging to the Islamic State is seen near the Syrian town of Kobani, as pictured from the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Militant Islamist fighters waving flags, travel in vehicles as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014.REUTERS/Stringer

Militant Islamist fighters waving flags, travel in vehicles as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014.REUTERS/Stringer
An Iraqi officer walks past a wall painted with the black flag commonly used by Islamic State militants, in the town of Tal Ksaiba, near the town of al-Alam, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

An Iraqi officer walks past a wall painted with the black flag commonly used by Islamic State militants, in the town of Tal Ksaiba, near the town of al-Alam, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
An Islamic State flag hangs on the wall of an abandoned building in Tel Hamis in Hasaka countryside after the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) took control of the area March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

An Islamic State flag hangs on the wall of an abandoned building in Tel Hamis in Hasaka countryside after the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) took control of the area March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Iraqi Shi'ite fighters pose with an Islamic State flag which they pulled down on the front line in Jalawla, Diyala province, November 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Iraqi Shi'ite fighters pose with an Islamic State flag which they pulled down on the front line in Jalawla, Diyala province, November 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A member loyal to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) waves an ISIL flag in Raqqa June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A member loyal to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) waves an ISIL flag in Raqqa June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A member of Kurdish security forces walks near a flag belonging to Islamic State militants during an intensive security deployment on the southern of Kirkuk, August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

A member of Kurdish security forces walks near a flag belonging to Islamic State militants during an intensive security deployment on the southern of Kirkuk, August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
A fighter of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) holds an ISIL flag and a weapon on a street in the city of Mosul, June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A fighter of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) holds an ISIL flag and a weapon on a street in the city of Mosul, June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter stands near a wall on which the black flag (R) commonly used by Islamic State militants and other writing have been painted over, in the northern Iraqi town of Zumar, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari l

A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter stands near a wall on which the black flag (R) commonly used by Islamic State militants and other writing have been painted over, in the northern Iraqi town of Zumar, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari l
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite militias pull down a flag belonging to Islamic State militants at Amerli September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite militias pull down a flag belonging to Islamic State militants at Amerli September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
