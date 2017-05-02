The Met Gala
Rihanna. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Katy Perry. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cassie and Sean Diddy Combs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Bella Hadid. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The Weeknd and Selena Gomez. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Kendall Jenner. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Solange Knowles. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Pharrell and Helen Lasichanh. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Priyanka Chopra. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Cara Delevingne. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Nicki Minaj. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Gigi Hadid. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Serena Williams. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Rose Byrne. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Blake Lively. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Zoe Kravitz. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Rita Ora. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Cara Delevingne. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Gisele Bundchen and husband, New England Patriots NFL quarterback Tom Brady. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Janelle Monae. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Tracee Ellis Ross. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Halle Berry. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Lena Dunham. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Madonna. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Sarah Paulson. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Lupita Nyong'o. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Celine Dion. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Haley Bennett. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Isabelle Huppert. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Lily Collins. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Lily Aldridge. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Zendaya. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Kerry Washington. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Katy Perry. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Fashion designer Donatella Versace (L) and television personality Kylie Jenner. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Dakota Johnson and Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor Rami Malek. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Felicity Jones. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Aymeline Valade. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Huma Abedin. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Shariff Earp and actress Julianne Moore. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Thandie Newton. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Kim Kardashian. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Janelle Monae. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Cassie. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Grace Hartzel. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Claire Danes and actor Hugh Dancy. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Miranda Kerr. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Designer Vera Wang. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor Jaden Smith. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Amy Fine Collins. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Allison Williams. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Salma Hayak. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor Michael B. Jordan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actors Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Riley Keough. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Jennifer Connelly. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Reese Witherspoon. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Anna Wintour, editor in chief of U.S. Vogue magazine. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
La La Anthony. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Emma Roberts. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Katie Holmes. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Elle Fanning. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Hailee Steinfeld. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress and producer Wendi Deng Murdoch. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Francis Bean Cobain and singer Courtney Love (R). REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Candice Swanepoel, Presley Walker Gerber, Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis, Sofia Richie, Jordan Kale Barrett, Chloe Bennet, Behati Prinsloo and Joan Smalls. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Next Slideshows
Commes Des Garcons at the Met
The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates the pioneering work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.
China's all-girl 'boy band'
Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.
Time 100 Gala
Red carpet style at the Time 100 Gala.
Elton John in the spotlight
Elton John spent two nights in intensive care with a potentially deadly bacterial infection and has canceled all his concerts for the rest of April and May.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.