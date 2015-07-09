The mighty Yellow River
People fish along the bank of the Yellow River as the Sammenxia Dam discharges flood waters downstream, in Pinglu, Shanxi province, China July 9, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Visitors watch water gushing from the section of the Xiaolangdi Reservoir on the Yellow River, during a sand-washing operation in Jiyuan, Henan province, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
A rainbow is seen above the partially frozen Hukou Waterfall on the Yellow River in Jixian county, Shanxi province December 16, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer
A man travels on a wire rope as he crosses the Yellow River in Xunhua county, northwestern China's Qinghai province, June 20, 2007. REUTERS/Simon Zo
A road is covered with chunks of ice, after water from the Yellow River carrying ice flooded the area, in Jixian County, Shanxi province, January 18, 2009. REUTERS/China Daily
Visitors watch water gushing from the section of the Xiaolangdi Reservoir on the Yellow River, during a sand-washing operation in Jiyuan, Henan province July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Tourists pose for pictures in front of the partially frozen Hukou Waterfall on the Yellow River in Jixian county, Shanxi province, December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
People fish along the bank of the Yellow River as the Sammenxia Dam discharges flood waters downstream in Pinglu, Shanxi province July 6, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
Water gushes out from the Xiaolangdi Reservoir on the Yellow River during a sand-washing operation in Henan province June 19, 2009. REUTERS/Donald Chan
People fish along the bank of the Yellow River as the Sammenxia Dam discharges flood waters downstream, in Pinglu, Shanxi province, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Workers place oil-absorbing materials to control diesel oil leaking from a pipeline on the Yellow River in Sanmenxia, Henan province January 5, 2010. REUTERS/China Daily
People look on as water gushes from the Xiaolangdi Reservoir section on the Yellow River, during a sand-washing operation in Jiyuan, Henan province July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Workers place oil-absorbing materials to control diesel oil leaking from a pipeline on the Yellow River in Sanmenxia, Henan province January 5, 2010. REUTERS/China Daily
Residents walk over chunks of ice, after water from the Yellow River carrying ice flooded the area, in Jixian County, Shanxi province, January 18, 2009. REUTERS/China Daily
A man walks along the bank of the Yellow River to fish as the Sammenxia Dam discharges flood waters downstream, in Pinglu, Shanxi province, July 6, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
Next Slideshows
Running of the bulls
Runners guzzle wine and dodge horns on the cobbled streets of Pamplona.
Solemn march to Srebrenica
Thousands retrace the route taken by Bosnian Muslims fleeing Serb forces in 1995.
The rise of sneaker culture
A sneak peek at "The Rise of the Sneaker Culture" exhibit at the Brooklyn Museum.
New York's craft brewing renaissance
The popularity of craft beers has grown rapidly in recent years in the United States as drinkers seek new tastes.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Fleeing South Sudan's civil war
Refugees flee South Sudan's ethnically charged civil war as reports of mass killings emerge.
Erdogan's Turkey
Ahead of Sunday's referendum on broadening President Tayyip Erdogan's powers, a look back at the influential leader's time in office.
Babies starve as Mosul war grinds on
A growing number of children from Mosul are showing signs of malnutrition as the conflict between Islamic State militants and Iraqi forces grinds on.
Commoner Queen
Moments when Queen Elizabeth is more civilian than royalty.
Dancing with the Irish
Behind the scenes at the largest Irish dancing competition in the world with over 5,000 competitors in Dublin, Ireland.
Gun battles in Lebanon refugee camp
Palestinian leaders vow to break up an armed Islamist group involved in clashes with security forces inside the volatile Ain el-Hilweh refugee camp in southern Lebanon.
Fire ravages French migrant camp
A fire razed most of the Grande-Synthe migrant camp in northern France overnight after fighting among its inhabitants left several people injured.