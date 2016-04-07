Edition:
The migrant children of Idomeni

A child plays on a swing at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, April 05, 2016
A child gets a haircut at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, April 05, 2016
A child sits with her family at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, April 05, 2016
A family walks through a field at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
A child looks on at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Migrants and refugees gather to listen to Nadia Murad Basee Taha (not pictured), an Iraqi woman of the Yazidi faith who was abducted and held by the Islamic State for three months, at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Children sit on a bench at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
A child feeds another child at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Children play at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Children play at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
A woman with a child looks out from a train wagon at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, April 05, 2016
A girl stands amid smoke at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Friday, April 01, 2016
Children play at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Friday, April 01, 2016
People queue to receive free food at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
Children play along railway tracks at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
A woman bathes a child at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
A child plays with a toy train at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, April 05, 2016
Migrants and refugees queue for food at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
A child runs through a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, April 05, 2016
A man plays with a child at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
A child plays with a ball at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, April 05, 2016
A child inflates a balloon at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Children stand in their tent at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
Children play on a slide at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
A migrant girl stands in front of Greek police at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Sunday, March 27, 2016
A child plays along railway tracks a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, April 05, 2016
A child shows his chest painted in the colours of the German flag at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
A woman with a child looks out from a container at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 2, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Saturday, April 02, 2016
Children play by the fire at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Friday, April 01, 2016
A child cries as refugees and migrants queue to receive food in a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Friday, March 25, 2016
