Edition:
United Kingdom

The mind of Marc Jacobs

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Kate Moss presents a creation by Marc Jacobs during Paris Fashion Week, March 9, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Kate Moss presents a creation by Marc Jacobs during Paris Fashion Week, March 9, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
1 / 20
Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Models present creations by Marc Jacobs for Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week, October 6, 2010. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Models present creations by Marc Jacobs for Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week, October 6, 2010. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
2 / 20
Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Models present creations from the Marc Jacobs Fall 2010 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 15, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Models present creations from the Marc Jacobs Fall 2010 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 15, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
3 / 20
Tuesday, August 23, 2011

A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Fall 2010 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 15, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Fall 2010 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 15, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
4 / 20
Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Model displays creations of Marc Jacobs at the 2008/2009 fall collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2008. REUTERS/Marko Georgiev

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Model displays creations of Marc Jacobs at the 2008/2009 fall collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2008. REUTERS/Marko Georgiev

Close
5 / 20
Tuesday, August 23, 2011

A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring 2010 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 14, 2009. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring 2010 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 14, 2009. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
6 / 20
Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Marc Jacobs escorts Kate Moss as she wears one of his designs as they arrive for the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala, "The Model As Muse: Embodying Fashion" in New York, May 4, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Marc Jacobs escorts Kate Moss as she wears one of his designs as they arrive for the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala, "The Model As Muse: Embodying Fashion" in New York, May 4, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
7 / 20
Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Models present creations by Marc Jacobs for Louis Vuitton as part of his Spring/Summer 2008 ready-to-wear fashion collection in Paris, October 7, 2007. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Models present creations by Marc Jacobs for Louis Vuitton as part of his Spring/Summer 2008 ready-to-wear fashion collection in Paris, October 7, 2007. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Close
8 / 20
Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Models display creations from the Marc Jacobs Spring 2009 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2008.REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Models display creations from the Marc Jacobs Spring 2009 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2008.REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
9 / 20
Tuesday, August 23, 2011

A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring 2008 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2007 REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring 2008 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2007 REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
10 / 20
Tuesday, August 23, 2011

A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring 2008 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2007. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring 2008 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2007. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
11 / 20
Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Models present creations from the Marc Jacobs Spring 2008 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2007 REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Models present creations from the Marc Jacobs Spring 2008 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2007 REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
12 / 20
Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Models wear creations by Marc Jacobs during 2007 Autumn/Winter show during London Fashion Week, February 16, 2007. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Models wear creations by Marc Jacobs during 2007 Autumn/Winter show during London Fashion Week, February 16, 2007. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
13 / 20
Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Guests leave after the Spring/Summer 2007 ready-to-wear fashion collection by Marc Jacobs for Louis Vuitton, in Paris, October 8, 2006. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Guests leave after the Spring/Summer 2007 ready-to-wear fashion collection by Marc Jacobs for Louis Vuitton, in Paris, October 8, 2006. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
14 / 20
Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Models display creations from Marc Jacobs Spring Collections 2007 during New York Fashion Week, September 12, 2006. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Models display creations from Marc Jacobs Spring Collections 2007 during New York Fashion Week, September 12, 2006. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
15 / 20
Tuesday, August 23, 2011

A model displays a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring Collections 2007 during New York Fashion Week, September 11, 2006. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

A model displays a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring Collections 2007 during New York Fashion Week, September 11, 2006. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
16 / 20
Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Models walk the runway during the Marc Jacobs show during at Fashion Week in New York, September 12, 2005. REUTERS/Seth Wenig

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Models walk the runway during the Marc Jacobs show during at Fashion Week in New York, September 12, 2005. REUTERS/Seth Wenig

Close
17 / 20
Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Models walk the runway at the Marc Jacobs Fall 2006 show during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2006. REUTERS/File

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Models walk the runway at the Marc Jacobs Fall 2006 show during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2006. REUTERS/File

Close
18 / 20
Tuesday, August 23, 2011

A marching band plays during the Marc Jacobs show at Fashion Week in New York, September 12, 2005. REUTERS/Seth Wenig

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

A marching band plays during the Marc Jacobs show at Fashion Week in New York, September 12, 2005. REUTERS/Seth Wenig

Close
19 / 20
Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Marc Jacobs takes a bow following his Spring 2009 show during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Marc Jacobs takes a bow following his Spring 2009 show during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
20 / 20

The mind of Marc Jacobs

The mind of Marc Jacobs Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Betty White: Most trusted celebrity

Betty White: Most trusted celebrity
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

12:40pm GMT

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

1:55am GMT

Inside the Dakota pipeline protest camp

All Collections

Inside the Dakota pipeline protest camp

1:20am GMT

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

Wednesday, February 08, 2017

Giant sinkholes

All Collections

Giant sinkholes

Wednesday, February 08, 2017

The war in Yemen

All Collections

The war in Yemen

Wednesday, February 08, 2017

The trials of Alexei Navalny

All Collections

The trials of Alexei Navalny

Wednesday, February 08, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Wednesday, February 08, 2017

View More Slideshows »