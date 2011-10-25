Edition:
The miracle of life

Tuesday, October 25, 2011

A baby gestures minutes after he was born inside the pediatric unit at hospital Escuela in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A baby gestures minutes after he was born inside the pediatric unit at hospital Escuela in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Mothers wait to be admitted to give birth inside the childbirth unit at hospital Escuela in Tegucigalpa, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Mothers wait to be admitted to give birth inside the childbirth unit at hospital Escuela in Tegucigalpa, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A relative looks on next to a mother waiting to give birth at the childbirth unit hospital Escuela in Tegucigalpa, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A relative looks on next to a mother waiting to give birth at the childbirth unit hospital Escuela in Tegucigalpa, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Carmen Arteaga, 28, gives birth inside the childbirth unit at hospital Escuela in Tegucigalpa, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Carmen Arteaga, 28, gives birth inside the childbirth unit at hospital Escuela in Tegucigalpa, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A nurse holds a baby minutes after he was born inside childbirth unit at hospital Escuela in Tegucigalpa, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A nurse holds a baby minutes after he was born inside childbirth unit at hospital Escuela in Tegucigalpa, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A baby is seen inside the childbirth unit at hospital Escuela in Tegucigalpa, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A baby is seen inside the childbirth unit at hospital Escuela in Tegucigalpa, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Mothers and newborn babies are seen on beds inside the childbirth unit at hospital Escuela in Tegucigalpa, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Mothers and newborn babies are seen on beds inside the childbirth unit at hospital Escuela in Tegucigalpa, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A baby's foot is seen between the sheets inside the childbirth unit at hospital Escuela in Tegucigalpa, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A baby's foot is seen between the sheets inside the childbirth unit at hospital Escuela in Tegucigalpa, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A baby is seen inside the childbirth unit at hospital Escuela in Tegucigalpa, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A baby is seen inside the childbirth unit at hospital Escuela in Tegucigalpa, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A mother and her newborn are seen on a bed inside the childbirth unit at hospital Escuela in Tegucigalpa, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A mother and her newborn are seen on a bed inside the childbirth unit at hospital Escuela in Tegucigalpa, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A baby is seen minutes after he was born at the pediatric unit at hospital Escuela in Tegucigalpa, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A baby is seen minutes after he was born at the pediatric unit at hospital Escuela in Tegucigalpa, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A nurse fills in documents minutes after a baby was born inside the childbirth unit at hospital Escuela in Tegucigalpa, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A nurse fills in documents minutes after a baby was born inside the childbirth unit at hospital Escuela in Tegucigalpa, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Babies are seen minutes after they were born inside the childbirth unit at hospital Escuela in Tegucigalpa, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Babies are seen minutes after they were born inside the childbirth unit at hospital Escuela in Tegucigalpa, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Bloodstained feet of mothers are seen after they give birth inside the childbirth unit at hospital Escuela in Tegucigalpa, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Bloodstained feet of mothers are seen after they give birth inside the childbirth unit at hospital Escuela in Tegucigalpa, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

