Pictures | Fri Nov 14, 2014 | 11:25pm GMT

The money factory

The image of President George Washington is seen on an engraving plate for a one dollar bill at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
An engraving plate (front) for one dollar bills is seen during production at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014. The plate goes on the printing press (back) which prints the currency. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
A sheet of the front side of one dollar bills is seen during production at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
An engraving plate for one dollar bills is seen during production at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
A sheet of one dollar bills is seen on a light table during production at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
One dollar bills are inspected during production at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
Sheets of one dollar bills are seen during the production process at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
A technician inspects one dollar bills during production at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
A sheet of one dollar bills is scanned for quality during production at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
One dollar bills, destined for the New York Federal Reserve Bank, are put away in a secure area before shipment at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
One dollar bills are curled and inspected during production at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
One dollar bills get rotated before being cut into individual pieces during production at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
One dollar bills are put in packaging bands during production at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
One dollar bills are loaded on a skid during production at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014. This batch of currency is destined for the New York Federal Reserve Bank. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
A display case shows 1918 historic United States Federal Reserve one dollar bank notes at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
Pictures